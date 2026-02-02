CTW Establishes North American Presence With Opening of New York Office

TOKYO, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTW Cayman (Nasdaq: CTW) ("CTW" or "the Company"), a leading game platform company providing global access to web-based games through its flagship HTML5 platform G123.jp, today announced the opening of its first North American office in New York City, located in the World Trade Center.

The establishment of a physical presence in North America marks an important milestone in CTW’s long-term growth strategy and reflects the Company’s continued investment in expanding its global operating footprint beyond Japan. The New York City office is intended to support CTW’s efforts to capture opportunities in international markets outside of Japan where interest in anime is rapidly growing, including the United States and broader North America.

“The rapidly expanding popularity of Japanese anime represents a tremendous growth opportunity for CTW,” said Ryuichi Sasaki, Founder, CEO, and Chairman of CTW. “In North America, and particularly in the U.S., we are seeing clear indicators of anime’s increasing mainstream adoption. These include broader anime catalogs across major streaming platforms, greater shelf space for anime merchandise at large retailers, rising manga sales reflected in U.S. book retail data, and a growing social media and creator ecosystem around anime culture.”

Sasaki continued, “Establishing a meaningful presence in New York allows us to be closer to key stakeholders and to strengthen our organizational capabilities as we expand outside of Japan. With G123 firmly established as a leading anime IP-based HTML5 game platform, this step supports our disciplined approach to international growth and our focus on building scalable infrastructure to support future opportunities.”

The Company expects to host an official opening ceremony at its New York City office later this year to commemorate the launch of its North American presence.

About CTW Cayman

CTW is a leading game platform company providing global access to web-based, free-to-play games inspired by popular Japanese animations, including So I'm a Spider, So What? Ruler of the Labyrinth, Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's Strongest - Rebellion Soul, and Queen's Blade Limit Break. CTW delivers these games through its globally accessible flagship HTML5 platform, G123.jp. According to a Frost & Sullivan Report, CTW was the largest anime IP-based H5 game platform in the world in 2023 in terms of gross billings. CTW's primary focus is to provide a comprehensive platform that helps game developers generate revenue from underlying Japanese anime IP by reaching a global player audience. Through its gaming platform, CTW shares revenue generated from players' in-game purchases worldwide with game developers. Leveraging its well-established relationships with leading Japanese animation IP holders, CTW offers premium IP content and resources, along with ancillary support, such as distribution and marketing services, to game developers. By collaborating with skilled game developers, CTW brings high-quality and animation-themed gaming experiences to gamers worldwide. For more information, visit www.ctw.inc.

