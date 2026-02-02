CarbonStorage.io Launches Global Carbon Capture and Low-Carbon Infrastructure Intelligence Platform

HOUSTON, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarbonStorage.io today announced the public launch of its carbon capture and storage (CCS) intelligence platform, providing real-time global tracking of low-carbon infrastructure projects, including CCS, direct air capture (DAC), hydrogen, e-fuels, and CO₂ pipeline networks. The platform is designed to support developers, investors, researchers, and energy companies navigating the rapidly expanding carbon management market.





CarbonStorage.io aggregates project-level data, geospatial maps, regulatory milestones, and infrastructure metadata into a centralized, continuously updated platform. The launch addresses growing demand for transparent, accessible, and high-resolution data as governments and private industry accelerate deployment of carbon capture and low-carbon energy projects worldwide.

What CarbonStorage.io Provides

Carbon capture, storage, and utilization projects

Direct air capture and BECCS facilities

Hydrogen and power-to-liquids developments

CO₂ pipeline networks and transport corridors

Class VI injection well activity and regulatory permitting milestones

Project status tracking and geospatial visualization tools

Supporting the Energy Transition

As carbon management becomes a core component of decarbonization strategies, reliable infrastructure intelligence is increasingly critical. CarbonStorage.io aims to improve market transparency by consolidating fragmented public and private data sources into a standardized, continuously updated platform.

The launch aligns with growing investment in carbon capture and low-carbon infrastructure driven by government incentives, corporate net-zero commitments, and expanding voluntary and compliance carbon markets.

Platform Availability

CarbonStorage.io is now publicly available with free access to core project maps and summaries, along with optional premium datasets and advanced analytics tools for professional users.

More information is available at www.carbonstorage.io.

About CarbonStorage.io

CarbonStorage.io is a data and analytics platform focused on carbon capture, storage, hydrogen, and low-carbon infrastructure projects worldwide. The platform provides geospatial mapping, project timelines, regulatory tracking, and downloadable datasets designed to support developers, investors, researchers, and policymakers working in the energy transition ecosystem.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is CarbonStorage.io?

CarbonStorage.io is a project intelligence platform that tracks global carbon capture, storage, and low-carbon infrastructure developments.

Who is CarbonStorage.io for?

The platform serves energy companies, infrastructure developers, investors, researchers, government agencies, and sustainability professionals.

What types of projects are covered?

Coverage includes CCS, DAC, hydrogen, e-fuels, BECCS, CO₂ pipelines, and related regulatory activity such as Class VI injection wells.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b3c3841a-9968-451a-950e-a379248ef671