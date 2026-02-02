Society Pass Incorporated, NusaTrip Incorporated and Gorilla Form Exclusive eSIM Partnership in Projected US$8.7 Billion Travel eSIM Market

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Society Pass Incorporated (Nasdaq: SOPA) (the “Company”), Southeast Asia’s next generation digital ecosystem, and its majority owned subsidiary, NusaTrip Inc (Nasdaq: NUTR) (“NusaTrip”), the leading Southeast Asia (“SEA”) and Asia-Pacific-based (“APAC”) integrated travel technology platform, today announce that NusaTrip has entered into an exclusive strategic technology partnership with Gorilla Networks Pte Ltd (“Gorilla”), a Singapore-based telecoms embedded SIM (“eSIM”) infrastructure and digital connectivity platform.

The strategic technology partnership provides for Gorilla to serve as NusaTrip’s exclusive global eSIM connectivity platform, powering the development, operation, and continuous expansion of NusaTrip’s white-label eSIM products across its online travel agency (“OTA”) ecosystem and affiliated distribution channels:

NusaTrip-owned or operated OTA platforms

NusaTrip-controlled B2C and B2B travel distribution channels

NusaTrip travel brands and affiliated platforms

NusaTrip shall retain full control over all customer-facing branding of the white-label eSIM products





According to Juniper Research, the travel eSIM market is expected to significantly expand from US$1.8 billion in 2025 to US$8.7 billion by 2030, reflecting a 380% revenue growth in the global travel eSIM market from 2025 to 2030, as both consumer and business travel continues to grow throughout the world. Decreasing costs, continued device compatibility and the relentless pace of product innovation are all driving the growth of the global travel eSIM market. A proliferation of services, supported by streamlined activation procedures, enables providers to cater to a diverse user base.

Through this partnership, Gorilla provides NusaTrip with a platform-level connectivity stack, including:

eSIM connectivity infrastructure and global network access

eSIM profile generation, provisioning, and lifecycle management

APIs, SDKs, and technical documentation enabling deep integration into NusaTrip’s booking and post-booking flows

White-label configuration supporting NusaTrip branding and commercial logic

Backend systems for Centralized monitoring, analytics, and performance reporting

Country-specific, regional, and global data plans

Time-based or volume-based prepaid plans

Connectivity bundles linked to flights, hotels, or other travel services





Loic Gautier, Gorilla CEO, explains, “Travel connectivity is evolving from a standalone utility into a core digital layer embedded inside the travel experience itself. This partnership with NusaTrip validates Gorilla’s strategy to build a scalable connectivity platform that can power multiple consumer brands globally. Our ambition is to consolidate fragmented eSIM capabilities into a unified infrastructure layer that enables distribution partners to unlock new revenue, improve customer experience, and scale internationally.”

NusaTrip CEO, Anson Neo, adds, “The partnership positions eSIM connectivity as a core, monetizable layer within the travel booking experience, enabling NusaTrip to offer seamless mobile connectivity to travelers before, during, and after their journeys—while creating a new high-margin digital revenue stream embedded directly into its travel platforms. Additionally, we expand beyond traditional travel distribution and more effectively monetize the traveler lifecycle. Gorilla’s platform allows us to deploy, manage, and scale connectivity products globally while maintaining full control of the customer relationship and brand experience.”

About Society Pass Incorporated.

Founded in 2018 as an e-commerce ecosystem in the fast-growing markets of Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand, and with offices located in Bangkok, Beijing, Ho Chi Minh City, Hong Kong, Jakarta, Manila, and Singapore, Society Pass Incorporated (Nasdaq: SOPA) is an acquisition-focused holding company operating 4 interconnected verticals (digital media, travel, lifestyle, telecoms and alternative intelligence).

Society Pass completed an initial public offering and began trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker SOPA in November 2021.

For more information on Society Pass, please visit:

Website at https://www.thesocietypass.com or

LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/societypass or

Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/thesocietypass or

X at https://twitter.com/society_pass or

Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/societypass/ .

About NusaTrip Incorporated.

Established in 2015 and headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia, NusaTrip Incorporated (Nasdaq: NUTR) (“NusaTrip”) is an integrated travel technology platform with geographical specialization in SEA and APAC. NusaTrip currently has more than 500 airlines and 650,000 hotels worldwide on its marketing platform. We are the first Indonesian-based online travel agent (OTA) in Indonesia to receive International Air Transport Association (IATA) accreditation. IATA gives OTA’s access to all airline fares and inventories.

As an acquisitions-focused company, mergers and acquisitions of offline travel agencies play a pivotal role in our growth strategy. We have demonstrated an ability to execute accretive and synergistic acquisitions as well as integrate and fundamentally improve our acquired businesses. We have completed acquisitions of VLeisure and VIT, both travel companies in Vietnam. We will continue to focus on the acquisition of other synergistic companies, and we are currently looking to acquire travel agencies operating in throughout SEA and APAC. We aim to bring travelers from the rest of the world to SEA and APAC (inbound travel) and bring travelers from SEA and APAC to the rest world (outbound travel).

NusaTrip completed an initial public offering and began trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker NUTR in August 2025.

For more information, please visit:

Website at: https://www.nusatrip.com

Investor relations at: https://www.nusatripir.com

LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nusatrip

Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/NusaTripCom

X at: https://x.com/nusatrip

Instagram at: https://www.instagram.com/nusatrip/

About Gorilla Networks Pte Ltd.

Gorilla Global is a next-generation telecommunications provider, focusing on the travel and high mobility markets. Gorilla Global offers various & flexible data plans across more than 120+ countries around the World. We empower travelers with seamless connectivity by providing affordable and hassle-free eSIM solutions. We enhance the travel experience by eliminating the complexities of traditional SIM cards, ensuring our customers can stay connected effortlessly, no matter where their journey takes them. We are committed to delivering exceptional service and innovative technology that prioritize convenience and cost-effectiveness. We envision a world where staying connected while exploring new destinations is as easy as a single click, allowing individuals and families to focus on what truly matters—creating unforgettable memories.

For more information, please visit:

Website at: https://www.gorilla.global/

LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/gorillaesim/

Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/GorillaTravelESIM

X at: https://x.com/GorillaESIM

Instagram at: https://www.instagram.com/gorillaesim/

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbour” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as “anticipate”, “estimate”, “expect”, “project”, “plan”, “intend”, “believe”, “may”, “will”, “should”, “can have”, “likely” and other words and terms of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements represent Society Pass Incorporated’s current expectations regarding future events and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements. Among those risks and uncertainties are market conditions, including the trading price and volatility of Society Pass Incorporated’s common stock and risks relating to Society Pass Incorporated’s business, including the Company’s ability to develop and successfully change its business model and the Company’s ability to identify new investments and spin-off acquisitions.