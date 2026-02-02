Nivex CEO Simon Hardy Unveils NXB Mechanism and Quant-Mind Global Partner Program to Build a Long-Term Ecosystem

Singapore, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nivex, a global AI-driven digital asset trading platform, marks its second anniversary by launching the NXT trading airdrop, the NXB platform token mechanism, and the Quant-Mind Global Partner Program. These initiatives aim to build a sustainable ecosystem through trading contribution mapping, performance-driven collaboration, and long-term value return.

Amid an industry driven by short-term incentives, Simon Hardy has taken a different approach—focusing on aligning real trading activity, institutional collaboration, and platform value into a sustainable system rather than relying on campaigns or temporary liquidity. This philosophy is increasingly visible as Nivex enters its third year.

A Different View on Exchange Tokens: What Simon Hardy Means by “NXB Value”

For Simon Hardy, an exchange token should not function as a simple reward point or speculative instrument. In his framework, a platform token must serve as a value settlement layer, directly tied to the exchange’s real economic activity.

NXB, Nivex’s platform token is expected to launch on Q3 2026, is designed with this principle at its core. The token has a fixed total supply of 1 billion units, with allocation structured around three long-term pillars: trading activity, ecosystem development, and sustained platform growth.

More importantly, NXB incorporates a profit-based buyback and burn mechanism. As Nivex generates real business revenue, a portion of that profit is used to repurchase and destroy NXB over time, with a long-term target of reducing circulating supply to 200 million tokens. This design reflects Simon Hardy’s belief that platform tokens should accumulate value through operational performance, not narrative momentum.

NXT: Turning Real Trading Activity into Measurable Contribution

To ensure that NXB distribution reflects genuine ecosystem contribution, Nivex introduced a transaction-based airdrop mapping mechanism, known as NX Score (NXT).

Rather than relying on account balances, deposits, or historical holdings, NX Score (NXT) evaluates users solely on real trading volume generated within a fixed statistical window. For the anniversary campaign, the official calculation period runs from February 1 to March 1, 2026 (UTC), after which a one-time system snapshot determines final allocation.

The weighting structure reflects Nivex’s priorities:

Spot trading: 1× weight



Futures trading: 2× weight



Copy trading / quantitative strategies: 3× weight



The calculation formula is straightforward:

NX Score (NXT) = (Copy Trading Volume × 3) + (Futures Volume × 2) + (Spot Volume × 1)

Each participant’s NXB airdrop allocation is then determined by their proportion of total NX Score (NXT) across the platform.

From Simon Hardy’s perspective, this approach reinforces a critical principle: exchange growth should reward liquidity provision, execution skill, and collaborative trading strategies—not passive capital or short-term positioning.

Quant-Mind: Why Nivex Is Building a Global Partner Network

While NX Score (NXT) addresses how value is distributed, the Quant-Mind Global Partner Program addresses how capability and collaboration are organized.

Announced as a core component of Nivex’s institutional strategy, Quant-Mind is not a traditional referral or affiliate model. Instead, it is a performance-driven, multi-tier partner framework built around real trading results, long-term participation, and ecosystem coordination.

The program is capped at 100 global partners. Nivex Quant-Mind is structured into eight tiers, ranging from VIP1 to VIP8, and partners are categorized into the following roles:

Elite Quant Pioneers



Regional Partners



Global Founding Partners



As partners progress through the tiers based on verified trading performance, they gain access to a structured set of benefits, including:

Long-term profit-sharing from institutional trading activity



Priority access to quantitative and copy-trading strategies



Participation rights in platform governance proposals



Official support for regional expansion and ecosystem development



Early access to strategic ecosystem collaborations



Crucially, all partner rights and rewards are governed by transparent, rule-based mechanisms, minimizing discretionary intervention and reinforcing long-term fairness

How NXB and Quant-Mind Fit Together

Viewed independently, NX Score (NXT) and Quant-Mind might look like separate initiatives. In Simon Hardy’s broader framework, however, they are complementary layers of the same system.

NX Score (NXT) defines who contributes to the platform’s trading activity.



Quant-Mind defines who collaborates in building institutional-grade execution and global reach.



NXB’s buyback and burn model defines how platform value is returned and compounded over time.



Together, they form a closed loop: contribution is measured, collaboration is structured, and value is systematically redistributed.

This integration reflects Simon Hardy’s core thesis: sustainable exchange growth is not about isolated incentives, but about aligning behavior, performance, and long-term ownership within a coherent rule set.

What This Means for Users and Institutions

For individual traders, participation is straightforward. Engaging in real spot, futures, or copy-trading activity during the statistical window directly increases NX Score (NXT), improving eligibility for future NXB allocations.

For professional traders, funds, and strategy teams, Quant-Mind offers a clearer long-term pathway. Rather than operating at the margins of an exchange, partners become part of the platform’s structural growth layer—contributing performance, receiving institutional support, and sharing in long-term value creation.

Simon Hardy’s Broader Vision for Nivex

Simon Hardy challenges the assumption that exchanges must rely on short-term stimulation. His strategy emphasizes measurable contribution, institutional collaboration, and rule-based value settlement. NXB, NX Score, and Quant-Mind are infrastructure components designed to compound over time. As Nivex approaches NXB’s launch in Q3 2026, these systems demonstrate the next-generation exchange: transparent,performance-driven, and aligned with its most committed participants.

