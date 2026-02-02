$ARTX Makes a Major Dual-Exchange Debut, Ultiland Demonstrates Strong Ecosystem Progress with a Three-Layer Strategy to Reinforce Its Value Flywheel

New York, NY, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On January 27, 2026, Ultiland’s platform token $ARTX reached a major milestone in its trading ecosystem. At 20:00 (UTC+8), $ARTX was officially listed on Aster, launching both spot and perpetual futures trading. At the same time, a $50,000 Aster + $ARTX reward pool was introduced, with traders enjoying a 1.2× airdrop points multiplier during the campaign period. In addition, $ARTX was listed on Bitget Spot on January 31, 2026, at 20:00 (UTC+8). This dual-exchange listing marks $ARTX’s expansion beyond the Binance Alpha trading environment, granting access to tens of millions of users and deep liquidity across large-scale markets. It significantly enhances $ARTX’s liquidity and price discovery while serving as a strong signal of Ultiland’s scalable ecosystem development and growing industry recognition in the Real World Asset (RWA) sector. As the core value carrier of the Ultiland ecosystem, $ARTX’s multi-exchange deployment not only broadens its circulation channels but also introduces Ultiland’s RWA model to a wider market audience.

From an industry perspective, $ARTX’s listings on Aster and Bitget represent an important signal that high-quality RWA projects are gaining recognition from mainstream crypto markets. According to the Ultiland team, the next step is to promote $ARTX’s listing on Binance Spot and Perpetual markets, building a comprehensive trading framework covering both spot and derivatives, further unlocking ecosystem value and market potential.

I. Ecosystem Foundations: Multidimensional Breakthroughs Over the Past Three Months, Building a Sustainable Operating System

Since November 2025, following the launch of $ARTX, Ultiland has centered its development on the core objective of real-world asset tokenization combined with a structured ecosystem operating model. Moving beyond the limitations of single-asset issuance, the platform has entered a phase of continuous operation and public market validation. Across the past three months, Ultiland has achieved simultaneous progress in three key dimensions: market performance, mechanism validation, and community development. These advancements reinforce one another in a layered and progressive manner, gradually establishing a stable, resilient, and sustainable ecosystem framework. Each milestone builds upon the previous one, guiding the ecosystem from early-stage validation toward mature, long-term operation.

1. Stable Market Performance: Upgraded Liquidity and Trust Highlight Ecosystem Potential

Following its launch, $ARTX quickly moved past early volatility and entered a steady growth trajectory beginning in December. On December 10, daily trading volume peaked at USD 3 billion. $ARTX has consistently ranked within the top 30 on CoinMarketCap’s trending list and has long held the top position on the Binance Alpha trading leaderboard, demonstrating strong and sustained market activity. In terms of valuation, $ARTX’s circulating market capitalization stands at approximately USD 21 million, with a FDV exceeding USD 140 million, reflecting steady and continuous growth. Over the past two weeks, $ARTX recorded an increase of approximately 700%. From a capital inflow and valuation structure perspective, an inflow of USD 2 million corresponds to a circulating market cap of USD 21 million, indicating that $ARTX remains within a high-potential range in the current market cycle. More importantly, on December 30, Ultiland completed the on-chain lockup of the $ARTX liquidity pool, with the lock period extending until March 17, 2026. This immutable on-chain mechanism significantly strengthens market confidence by effectively mitigating common risks such as malicious dumping and liquidity withdrawal, laying a solid foundation for long-term ecosystem development and further reinforcing investor confidence in both $ARTX and the Ultiland ecosystem.





2. Mechanism Validation: Completing the Full RWA Ecosystem Loop and Addressing Industry Challenges

At the mechanism level, Ultiland has followed a principle of gradual iteration and steady implementation, successfully completing a full closed loop between the RWA and mining ecosystems. This approach addresses longstanding industry challenges such as insufficient liquidity, excessive price volatility, and unclear asset anchoring, offering a replicable reference for the broader market. As early as October 2025, the EMQL subscription process completed full-cycle validation of cultural asset on-chain subscription, settlement, and rights anchoring. In December, the launch of the second ARToken asset, HP59, further established a complete pipeline encompassing unified pricing subscription, on-chain valuation, custodial anchoring, and trading liquidity formation, achieving a peak return of 7.78× and validating both the repeatability and feasibility of the ARToken issuance model, as well as the maturity of Ultiland’s asset on-chain mechanism.





At the same time, the $miniARTX testnet officially went live. Centered on Ins.Power, it introduced a dual-dimensional reward calculation system based on token holding and real purchases, supported by anti-speculation mechanisms. Through on-chain data tracking, the system effectively identifies fake transactions and limits high-frequency invalid operations, completing a full cycle from behavior measurement to daily settlement and 1:1 redemption into $ARTX. This design makes user behavior a measurable core variable of the ecosystem and fosters an environment where real contributors are rewarded. In addition, the implementation of the ART Curve mechanism represents a significant industry breakthrough. By combining real liquidity pools with virtual pools, it achieves an optimized risk–return profile, with 63.3% of users avoiding losses and a maximum return of 1,077.84%, balancing investor returns with effective risk control and further refining the risk–reward framework of the RWA ecosystem.

3. Strengthening Community Consensus: Building a High-Engagement User Ecosystem

As a key pillar of ecosystem development, Ultiland has moved away from one-way communication models and established a multi-channel, highly interactive community operation framework, continuously enhancing user engagement and participation. Currently, Ultiland’s official Binance Square account has surpassed 20,000 followers. Live sessions attract over 10,000 listeners on average, with stable concurrent participation exceeding 1,000 users, placing engagement rates among the top in the same sector. The platform also hosts three to four cross-platform AMAs each week across Telegram, Discord, and other core communities, ensuring timely information delivery and efficient communication between the project team and users.

Notably, the ecosystem has developed a vibrant model combining official guidance with user co-creation. Community members actively produce content, share industry insights, participate in ecosystem tasks, and promote the platform’s value. Some core users have even formed independent promotion groups, building a strong grassroots foundation for Ultiland’s scalable growth. Community incentive mechanisms further link user contributions to $ARTX rewards, strengthening consensus and positioning the community as a central driving force of ecosystem development.

II. Future Strategy: Strengthening the Value Loop Across Three Dimensions to Enable Co-Growth of $ARTX and the Ecosystem

In response to the opportunities created by the dual exchange listings, the Ultiland team has outlined a clear roadmap focused on three priorities: mechanism optimization, asset deepening, and value feedback. Through progressive and closed-loop integration, these initiatives aim to further solidify $ARTX as the core value engine of the ecosystem, continuously channel value back into the platform, and establish a healthy co-growth cycle between $ARTX and the Ultiland ecosystem, supporting its evolution from stable operations toward becoming an industry benchmark.

1. Optimizing the $miniARTX Mining Mechanism: Anchoring Real Participation and Securing Deterministic Returns

As the core carrier of long-term ecosystem benefits, $miniARTX will continue to be optimized around the principles of zero risk, high certainty, and multiple returns, strictly adhering to the rule that real participation yields rewards. Participation rules will ensure that user behavior is attributable, distinguishing short-term speculators from genuine participants. Once activated, the system continuously tracks valid behaviors such as holding and buying, converting them into Ins.Power accumulation. Ins.Power calculation follows a dual model of holding Ins.Power and trading Ins.Power. Holding Ins.Power is based on averaged wallet balances captured randomly multiple times per day to prevent short-term positioning. Trading Ins.Power counts only real buy transactions in designated liquidity pools, excluding sells, encouraging genuine capital inflows. Neither dimension imposes daily caps, ensuring that greater participation leads to greater rewards.

Anti-speculation mechanisms will be further strengthened through full on-chain tracking, strictly identifying behaviors such as self-trading, wash trading, and address clustering. Invalid transactions will not be counted, and severe violations will result in disqualification from mining, protecting genuine participants. Mining rewards are distributed daily based on the proportion of individual Ins.Power relative to the network total, and $miniARTX can be redeemed 1:1 into $ARTX, forming a complete participation–accumulation–realization loop.

In addition, the mining linkage with ARToken will be continuously strengthened. $ARToken holders can accumulate Ins.Power through both holding and actual purchase behaviors, and this Ins.Power will be fully merged with the $miniARTX mining Ins.Power for distribution, effectively achieving “one investment, double rewards,” further enhancing users’ engagement and participation in the ecosystem.

2. Deepening ARToken Platform Integration: Reinforcing Value Anchoring Through Security and Mechanism Design

The deep integration between ARToken and the Ultiland platform focuses on security safeguards, mechanism execution, and value feedback. Issuance follows a structured process with a 60-day critical checkpoint and a maximum 90-day subscription period. If subscription participation does not reach 20% within 60 days, the issuance fails and users receive a full principal refund along with 60 days of mining rewards. If the 20% threshold is met but the Muse Point is not triggered, the subscription period automatically extends to 90 days, after which the Muse Point is forcibly triggered. Trading then proceeds through a two-stage process: initial liquidity pool setup followed by liquidity expansion after asset monetization.

At the value mechanism level, the ART Curve framework will be fully implemented, using a dual-pool structure of real and virtual liquidity pools to ensure market liquidity and prevent sharp price crashes, achieving a risk-reward ratio of “63.3% of users avoid losses, with up to 10× returns.” Meanwhile, the Morning Pool is activated to provide additional rewards to the first 10% of users who exit, ensuring a safe monetization process for all participants and establishing an orderly exit mechanism.

In terms of value feedback and asset security, 10% of ARToken trading fees are continuously allocated to $ARTX buyback and burn, with all burn records transparently verifiable on-chain, strengthening $ARTX’s deflationary attributes. After asset monetization, governance voting (with issuers excluded from voting) determines whether all proceeds are injected into liquidity pools. If approval exceeds 10%, injection is executed within 24 hours, ensuring deep alignment between token value and underlying assets. According to Ultiland, the purpose of voting is to ensure fairness, fully reflecting collective intent and preventing information asymmetry-driven frontrunning.

The platform will also steadily expand RWA asset coverage, supported by AI-based valuation and offline custody mechanisms. AI valuation provides transparent asset assessments, while authoritative custodians secure offline assets, guaranteeing that ARToken remains consistently anchored to real asset value and reinforcing a value foundation deeply integrated with the platform.

3. Reinforcing the $ARTX Value Loop: Driving Ecosystem Growth through Dual Demand and Supply Engines

As the core value carrier of the Ultiland ecosystem, $ARTX’s value loop will be reinforced through coordinated demand expansion and supply optimization, deeply integrating $ARTX into all core ecosystem processes, ensuring the symbiotic growth of $ARTX and the Ultiland ecosystem.

On the demand side, $ARTX’s use cases will continue to deepen and expand, establishing a solid foundation of rigid demand. The subscription and trading of ARToken must use $ARTX as the primary medium: users subscribing to ARToken settle with $ARTX, and subsequent trading pairs also require $ARTX. As ARToken issuance batches increase and the scale of RWA assets grows, this will generate long-term and stable demand for $ARTX. Meanwhile, the core logic of $miniARTX mining revolves around $ARTX holding and actual purchases. Users accumulate Ins.Power by continuously holding or buying $ARTX, further boosting $ARTX’s circulation and holder engagement. Coupled with the exposure to millions of users and deep liquidity from $ARTX listings on exchanges such as Aster and Bitget, the diverse spot and futures trading scenarios will attract various types of investors, significantly increasing $ARTX’s market visibility and trading demand, embedding $ARTX deeply into all core ecosystem activities, including subscriptions, mining, trading, and asset monetization.

On the supply side, $ARTX’s deflationary attributes and value support will be continually reinforced. 10% of ARToken transaction fees are permanently allocated for $ARTX buyback and burn, with all burns irreversible and recorded on-chain. As ARToken trading activity grows, the burn scale will expand accordingly, continuously reducing $ARTX circulating supply. Additionally, the on-chain lock of the $ARTX liquidity pool effectively mitigates liquidity exit risks, stabilizing market expectations. Most importantly, $ARTX’s value is tightly bound to the ecosystem’s real operations: asset monetization proceeds from ARToken are reinjected into the market through liquidity mechanisms, and $miniARTX mining establishes a compounding cycle of $ARTX → ARToken → $miniARTX → $ARTX, continually concentrating ecosystem value internally.

The continuous expansion of demand and deflationary optimization on the supply side form a positive feedback loop, ensuring $ARTX’s value is supported by real business and assets, steadily enhancing its value through the ecosystem loop, ultimately achieving a triple win for $ARTX, users, and the broader Ultiland ecosystem.

III. From Asset Tokenization to Ecosystem Co-Growth: Ultiland Sets a New Benchmark for RWA

The Ultiland team states that the dual exchange listings of $ARTX are not the end, but a new starting point for ecosystem scaling. Over the past three months, Ultiland has consistently focused on real-world usage and continuous refinement. From early asset tokenization validation to the deployment of ecosystem mechanisms and the expansion of trading scenarios, each step has been executed in a stable and pragmatic manner. Ultiland has gradually moved beyond the common RWA model of heavy narrative and weak execution, establishing a development path that balances security, feasibility, and innovation, and gaining broad recognition from both the market and users.

Compared with similar RWA projects, Ultiland’s core strength lies in a three-layer framework: real asset anchoring, closed-loop mechanisms, and predictable user returns. At the asset level, projects such as EMQL and HP59 validate the on-chain tokenization of cultural and physically linked assets. Each ARToken corresponds to a real off-chain asset with custodial support, addressing industry issues such as inflated valuations and unclear asset backing. At the mechanism level, the ART Curve dual-pool structure, $miniARTX mining with anti-speculation design, and the $ARTX buyback-and-burn mechanism work together to form a cycle of demand growth, value accumulation, and ecosystem reinvestment. This structure delivers a low-risk profile, with 63.3% of users remaining profitable and a maximum return exceeding 10×. At the community level, Ultiland has built a high-engagement ecosystem supported by over 20,000 followers, tens of thousands of livestream listeners, and three to four cross-platform AMAs per week. Users actively create content, promote the ecosystem, and contribute to its growth.

Ultiland’s long-term vision is to position $ARTX as the core bridge connecting on-chain trading with real-world assets, enabling RWA investment to shift from high-risk speculation toward low-threshold, high-certainty value sharing. Through the optimization of the $miniARTX mining mechanism, deeper platform-level integration of ARTokens, and the reinforcement of $ARTX’s value closed loop, Ultiland will continue to refine its ecosystem architecture and enhance its competitive edge. In doing so, the platform aims to provide a replicable and scalable operating model for the RWA sector, contribute to the standardization and expansion of the industry, and ultimately establish itself as a globally leading RWA ecosystem, enabling a broader audience to share in the dividends of Web3 and traditional finance convergence.

