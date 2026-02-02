FintechVendors.com (FVC) Expands with Launch of ‘FVC News Center’ Newsletter and ‘FVC News Minute’ Video Series

WINDERMERE, Fla., Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Building on the rapid success of its industry-leading vendor discovery platform, FintechVendors.com announced the official launch of the FVC News Center, a premier weekly newsletter designed for the modern financial services professional. Following an initial 9-month period that saw over 47,000 unique users engage with the platform, this expansion marks FintechVendors.com’s continued evolution into a complete hub for the banking and technology sectors.

The FVC News Center serves as a curated intelligence briefing for decision-makers at banks, credit unions, fintechs, and consulting firms. Each weekly edition delivers essential headlines of the “can’t miss” news and featured articles providing expert insight. It also provides exclusive views of aggregated vendor data found on FintechVendors.com.

To meet the growing demand for short-form, mobile-first content, the company has simultaneously debuted the FVC News Minute. This YouTube Shorts series provides a review of the week’s major headlines in a fast-paced format.

"These two new products are absolutely FREE and align with our laser focus on providing easy to use solutions to enable the future success of financial institutions,” said Peter Jeye, Founder of FintechVendors.com.”

Everyone can subscribe to the FVC News Center at Contact FVC | Fintech Vendors. The FVC News Minute can be viewed weekly on the FintechVendors.com YouTube channel, youtube.com/@fintechvendors.

About FintechVendors.com

FintechVendors.com is a free, comprehensive, and easy-to-use directory of over 4,500 financial technology and service providers. Each vendor is carefully curated and categorized to support productive searches. Built with financial services professionals in mind—including banks, credit unions, mortgage companies, investment firms, lenders, fintechs, and consultants—the platform features over 270 system categories developed from a financial services perspective.

Media Contact:

Jessica Godfrey

Marketing & Promotions

press@fintechvendors.com