Avaap Named Snowflake Premier Partner

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avaap, a recognized leader in digital transformation and data analytics solutions, today announced its designation as a Snowflake Premier Partner, marking a major milestone in the company’s mission to help organizations modernize their data ecosystems and fully leverage the Snowflake AI Data Cloud.

Achieving Premier Partner status reflects Avaap’s deep, demonstrated expertise in delivering scalable, secure, and AI-ready data solutions across state and local government, higher education, and nonprofit sectors. This designation provides Avaap with early visibility into upcoming Snowflake feature releases, advanced training, and expanded go-to-market collaboration—enabling clients to accelerate their journey from data consolidation to actionable insight.

In addition to its Snowflake expertise, Avaap brings extensive experience as a Workday Services Partner, supporting organizations across Workday Financial Management, HCM, Student, and Adaptive Planning. By integrating Workday with Snowflake, Avaap helps organizations unlock the full value of their ERP data, combining operational system intelligence with enterprise analytics, AI, and governed reporting at scale.

“Becoming a Snowflake Premier Partner reinforces our commitment to helping organizations harness the power of the cloud for smarter, more connected decision-making,” said Steve Csuka, CEO of Avaap. “Our certified Snowflake and Workday experts enable clients to move beyond siloed systems, integrating operational and analytical data to support forecasting, compliance, and AI-driven insights with confidence.”

"Avaap’s elevation to Snowflake Premier Partner status is a testament to their commitment to driving innovation across the public sector," said Jennifer Chronis, Vice President of Public Sector at Snowflake. "By combining their deep industry expertise in government and higher education with Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud, Avaap is helping organizations break down data silos and deploy secure, AI-ready solutions at scale. We look forward to our continued collaboration as we empower our joint customers to transform their data into a strategic asset for better mission outcomes.”

What This Means for Current and Prospective Clients

Faster Time to Value: Avaap’s certified Snowflake and Workday consultants deliver streamlined implementations and integrations that reduce complexity and accelerate insight.

Connected ERP and Analytics: Seamless integration between Workday and Snowflake enables organizations to unify financial, HR, and operational data with enterprise analytics and AI.

Industry-Aligned Expertise: Deep experience in government, higher education, and nonprofit environments ensures solutions align to regulatory, security, and reporting requirements.

Innovation at Scale: Avaap leverages Snowflake's advanced AI capabilities, including Cortex, Snowflake Intelligence, and agentic AI, to help clients modernize analytics and prepare for an AI-enabled future.

Looking Ahead

As a Snowflake Premier Partner, Avaap is strengthening its ability to guide organizations through the next era of data modernization. By combining deep Snowflake expertise with proven Workday experience, Avaap continues to help clients transform how they access, analyze, and act on their data, driving smarter decisions across the enterprise in an increasingly AI-driven digital landscape.

About Avaap

Avaap is a premier consulting and technology partner specializing in data & analytics, Workday implementation, and organizational transformation. As a Snowflake Premier Partner and Workday Services Partner, Avaap delivers integrated solutions that help organizations modernize their data ecosystems, unlock actionable insights, and drive business transformation. With deep expertise across higher education, government, and nonprofit sectors, Avaap empowers clients to achieve measurable results from strategy through execution. Learn more at avaap.com.



