Peripheral Artery Disease Market Size to Reach USD 8.65 Billion by 2033, Driven by the Aging Population and the Development of Endovascular Technologies – SNS Insider.

Austin, Texas, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peripheral Artery Disease Market Size & Growth Analysis:

As per SNS Insider, the “Peripheral Artery Disease Market” was valued at USD 4.80 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 8.65 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.66% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2033. The key factor driving the market growth is the flourishing geriatric population worldwide, as with aging, the disease prevalence is augmented due to a constant increase in arterial plaque and continuous vascular degeneration. Lifestyle-related comorbidities, such as diabetes and hypertension, drive disease progression and increase demand for treatment approaches, which in turn exacerbates the problem.





Market Size and Forecast:

Market Size in 2025 USD 4.80 Billion

Market Size by 2033 USD 8.65 Billion

CAGR of 7.66% From 2026 to 2033

Base Year 2025E

Forecast Period 2026-2033

Historical Data 2021-2024

The U.S. Peripheral Artery Disease Market was valued at USD 1.66 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 2.96 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.51% during 2026-2033. The U.S. holds majority share of the global PAD market attributed to early diagnosis, favorable reimbursement mechanisms, and high prevalence of minimally invasive technology. Resuming levels of drug-eluting stents, atherectomy systems, and bioresorbable scaffolds are enhancing procedural results and minimising recovery time which will continue to support growth.

Increasing Incidence of Diabetes is Boosting Market Expansion Globally

Peripheral artery disease market growth is significantly related to rising diabetes prevalence, as patients with diabetes have a two- to four-fold higher risk of PAD rigorously related to accelerated atherosclerosis and damage to the endothelium23. Diabetes-related peripheral artery disease (PAD) frequently manifests with complicated conditions including critical limb ischemia and high rates of amputation, furthering the need for advanced therapeutic devices. The surge in diabetes, especially in the Asia-Pacific region, is further reinforcing the adoption of screening and interventions worldwide.

Supply Chain Disruptions are Hampering Market Expansion Globally

Persistent supply chain issues remain restrictive for market growth with device production delays, logistics bottlenecks, and shortages of fundamental components like stents, catheters, and semiconductors. Such disruptions lead to increased operational expenses, treatment timelines, and adoption of technology, consequently hindering the global peripheral artery disease market growth in short-term.

Major Peripheral Artery Disease Market Companies Analysis Listed in the Report are

Medtronic plc

Boston Scientific Corporation

Abbott Laboratories

Cook Medical

Terumo Corporation

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Biotronik SE & Co. KG

Philips Healthcare

Becton, Dickinson and Company

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Segmentation Analysis:

By Product

With a 65.06% market share in 2025E, devices dominated the peripheral artery disease market analysis. With a CAGR of 7.90%, it is also the segment with the quickest rate of growth. The growth is driven by less invasive procedures, such as DCBs, DES, and atherectomy systems are becoming more and more popular.

By End-User

In 2025E, the Hospitals segment controlled the global peripheral artery disease market share, as they have well-built-in infrastructures and access to skilled practitioners and the ability to perform technologically-advanced, minimally invasive procedures, such as angioplasty and stenting. he Specialty Clinics are the fastest-growing segment in the peripheral artery disease market because of the increasing demand for outpatient minimally invasive procedures with fast recovery and low-cost treatment procedures.

Regional Insights:

In 2025E, the North American region dominated the peripheral artery disease industry and accounted for 40.60% of the overall revenue share, owing to its mature healthcare system, high sick awareness, and rich resources of high-tech diagnostics and therapeutics.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to grow with the fastest CAGR of 8.16% over the forecast period, owing to a rapidly aging population, rising prevalence of diabetes and hypertension, and increasing adoption of sedentary lifestyles.

Recent Developments:

, Abbott received FDA approval to expand the use of its Supera Stent for complex PAD cases, including below-the-knee lesions, enhancing treatment options for challenging vascular conditions. In March 2025, Philips launched AI-powered software integrated with Volcano IVUS to enhance intravascular imaging precision in PAD procedures, enabling better lesion assessment and treatment planning across interventional vascular centers.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

TREATMENT MIX & PRODUCT REVENUE SHARE – helps you understand the revenue contribution of devices versus drugs in the peripheral artery disease market, highlighting shifts in treatment preference.

– helps you understand the revenue contribution of devices versus drugs in the peripheral artery disease market, highlighting shifts in treatment preference. INTERVENTIONAL VS PHARMACOLOGICAL ADOPTION RATE – helps you assess the adoption balance between device-based interventions and drug therapies, indicating innovation-led treatment trends.

– helps you assess the adoption balance between device-based interventions and drug therapies, indicating innovation-led treatment trends. END-USER DEMAND & CARE SETTING DISTRIBUTION – helps you evaluate the share of treatments delivered through hospitals versus specialty clinics and identify demand concentration points.

– helps you evaluate the share of treatments delivered through hospitals versus specialty clinics and identify demand concentration points. MARKET GROWTH & COST STRUCTURE – helps you track overall market growth rates alongside average treatment costs by therapy type, supporting pricing and reimbursement strategies.

– helps you track overall market growth rates alongside average treatment costs by therapy type, supporting pricing and reimbursement strategies. COMPETITIVE MARKET SHARE (CR5 ANALYSIS) – helps you gauge the dominance and competitive positioning of leading peripheral artery disease device and drug manufacturers.

– helps you gauge the dominance and competitive positioning of leading peripheral artery disease device and drug manufacturers. CLINICAL OUTCOMES & OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCY – helps you benchmark procedural success rates, hospital stay duration, and symptom recurrence reduction across treatment approaches.

Peripheral Artery Disease Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 4.80 billion Market Size by 2033 USD 8.65 billion CAGR CAGR of 7.66% From 2026 to 2033 Base Year 2025E Forecast Period 2026-2033 Historical Data 2021-2024 Key Segments • By Type (Devices, Drugs)

• By End-user (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

