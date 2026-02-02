Over 19,000 Investors Now Monitor Mutuum Finance (MUTM) as V1 Protocol Goes Live

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The crypto market is slowly shifting away from hype-driven tokens and toward platforms with real use cases. In early 2026, investor attention is starting to concentrate on decentralized finance protocols that are moving beyond theory. One emerging new cheap crypto project has spent months improving its technology and growing its user base behind the scenes.



That phase is now ending. The launch of a live, working system often marks a turning point in how a token is valued by the market. For investors who follow fundamentals, this transition from plans to execution is where long-term potential begins to show in price action.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM)

Mutuum Finance is building a high-performance lending and borrowing protocol on the Ethereum network. The project aims to solve capital inefficiency by offering a dual-market system. This includes a Peer-to-Contract (P2C) model for instant pool-based liquidity and a Peer-to-Peer (P2P) marketplace for direct, custom loan agreements. This flexibility allows the protocol to serve a wide range of needs, from high-volume stablecoin lending to niche asset collateral.

The project has achieved impressive financial momentum since its early stages in Q1 2025. It has raised over $20.1 million and attracted more than 19,000 individual holders. Participation is currently managed through a structured presale that is currently in Phase 7.

MUTM is priced at $0.04, which is a 300% jump from the initial Phase 1 price of $0.01. With a total supply of 4 billion tokens, exactly 45.5% (1.82 billion) are allocated to the presale. This large community allocation ensures that the majority of the initial supply is held by early supporters rather than centralized firms.

V1 Activation: The Engine of Value

A major turning point for the project arrived with the official activation of the V1 protocol on the Sepolia testnet. This move proves that the lending and borrowing code is functional. Users can now test core features such as liquidity pools and interest rate algorithms in a risk-free environment.

A key component of this system is the mtToken. When you supply assets to the pool, you receive mtTokens that act as interest-bearing receipts. These tokens automatically grow in value as borrowers pay interest back into the system, creating a passive yield for lenders.

To support the long-term price of MUTM, the protocol’s roadmap highlights a buy-and-distribute mechanism. A portion of the fees generated from lending activity is used to purchase MUTM tokens on the open market. These tokens are then distributed to participants who stake in the protocol's safety module. This creates consistent buying pressure and aligns the token's value with the platform's usage. Because of these strong utility mechanics, many investors are highly optimistic about the future.





Layer-2 and Market Expansion

The roadmap for 2026 includes several catalysts that could push the token even higher. Mutuum Finance plans to launch a native, over-collateralized stablecoin. This asset will allow borrowers to access liquidity without being exposed to external market volatility.

To ensure all price data is accurate and resistant to manipulation, the protocol integrates with decentralized oracles like Pyth and Chainlink. These feeds provide real-time valuation for every piece of collateral and every loan on the platform.

Furthermore, the team is prioritizing a Layer-2 expansion. By moving to Layer-2 networks, Mutuum Finance aims to keep transaction costs at a minimum. This is crucial for maintaining efficient collateral management and ensuring that even small-scale investors can use the platform's tools.

Security, Transparency and Community Rewards

Security is the primary pillar of the Mutuum ecosystem. The project has successfully completed an independent security audit with Halborn Security , a top firm known for reviewing complex smart contracts. Additionally, the token has earned a high 90/100 score from CertiK, verifying that the code meets institutional safety standards. To provide an extra layer of protection, the team maintains an active $50,000 bug bounty program. This program pays external security experts to find and report any potential flaws before the final mainnet launch.

The project also maintains a high level of community engagement through a 24-hour leaderboard. Every day, the top contributor to the presale is rewarded with $500 in MUTM tokens. This transparent system keeps the community active and demonstrates the team's commitment to rewarding its supporters.

With the V1 protocol live and the security audits complete, the window to join at the $0.04 level is closing quickly. The confirmed launch price of $0.06 is the next milestone on a path that many investors believe leads to a massive breakout in the 2026 cycle.