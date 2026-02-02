Smithsonian Journeys Announces New Trips for 2027

Washington D.C., Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smithsonian Journeys—the Smithsonian’s travel program and a recognized leader in enriching, small-group exploration—has announced new trips for 2027, including a new Land Journey in Japan and South Korea; new Cultural Stay programs in Copenhagen, Paris and Madrid and a three-week “Living In” the Greek Isles program; a new two-week in-depth seminar at Oxford; new Active Journeys in the Azores, New Zealand and Sicily; new Solar Eclipse experiences in Egypt and Spain; new river cruises in alliance with AmaWaterways; and a new small-ship cruise to Mexico’s Sea of Cortez in alliance with PONANT Explorations.

New Solar Eclipse Trips

Solar Eclipse on the Nile: Totality over Ancient Egypt

July 29–Aug. 9, 2027

12 days starting from $15,495 per person, double occupancy.

Passengers will sail the Nile River on this once-in-a-lifetime experience, witnessing a total solar eclipse over the ancient temples of Egypt from a luxury river ship on the Nile. They can celebrate the celestial event in magical Luxor, explore legendary sites from the Valley of the Kings to Karnak, sail the Nile through timeless landscapes to Aswan and cap off the adventure amid the Pyramids of Giza and Saqqara.

Solar Eclipse at Sea: Voyage Along the Iberian Peninsula

July 30–Aug. 6, 2027

Eight days starting from $8,920 per person, double occupancy.

Guests will spend four days aboard an elegant ship and experience the 2027 total solar eclipse while voyaging along Spain and Portugal’s southern shores from the Algarve to the Costa del Sol. They will venture into historic towns such as Coimbra and Cadiz, can opt to explore the gorgeous coast by kayak and catamaran, and savor local wines and tapas. The eclipse will be viewed from an ideal spot: afloat on the Mediterranean within the band of totality.

Solar Eclipse Over Andalusia: A One-Week Stay in Spain

July 27–Aug. 3, 2027

Eight days starting from $7,990 per person, double occupancy.

Passengers will experience the magic of the 2027 total solar eclipse amid the whitewashed villages and historic towns of Andalusia. They will stay eight days in a stunning resort in the path of totality, discover the fascinating sites along Spain’s Costa del Sol, take in the views from the Rock of Gibraltar and tour the extraordinary Alhambra. They will encounter the works of Picasso, the art of flamenco in Málaga and cap off their stay watching the eclipse alongside astronomers.

New Cultural Stays and “Living In” Trips

Copenhagen: A One-Week Stay in Denmark

June 17–25; June 15–23; Aug. 12–20; Aug. 26–Sept. 3; and Sept. 2–10, 2027

Nine days starting from $6,790.

Architecture, innovation and a rich cultural heritage intersect in Copenhagen, a thriving capital that began as a Viking fishing village. Guests will settle into the historic center and encounter royal palaces, cutting-edge urban design and the enchanting Tivoli Gardens. They can venture out of the city to visit the charming home of Danish author Karen Blixen, the Viking port of Roskilde and Kronborg Castle, a landmark of both history and literature.

A Stay in Paris: An Art History Journey from the Medieval to Monet

April 10–18; May 15–23; Oct. 2–10; and Oct. 16–24, 2027

Nine days starting from $6,890.

The City of Light is infused with the arts, from its stunning architecture to its alluring neighborhoods where legendary artists used to mingle and paint. Guests will stay in the heart of Paris and delve into its treasure trove of magnificent art—visiting world-renowned museums as well as cherished private collections. They will follow in the footsteps of great artists from the Musée Rodin to the art-filled Château de Chantilly and Monet’s home at Giverny.

A Stay in Madrid: An Art History Journey from El Greco to Picasso

Oct. 6–14; April 27–May 5; May 4–12; Sept. 21–29; and Oct. 5–13, 2027

Nine days starting from $6,590.

Guests will settle into an elegant deluxe hotel in the heart of Madrid’s fashionable Salamanca district for a weeklong immersion in Spanish art. They will view the works of El Greco in his World Heritage-listed hometown of Toledo and visit stunning Segovia, known for its iconic Roman aqueduct and 12th-century Alcazar. They can experience beloved museums from the Prado to the Reina Sofia and venture into royal palaces and churches to discover paintings by Spanish masters.

Living in the Greek Isles: A Stay on Poros

March 24–April 15; April 14–May 6; May 5–27; Sept. 22–Oct. 14; and Oct. 13–Nov. 4, 2027

23 days starting from $7,390.

Guests can make themselves at home in the Greek Isles, settling in for an extended stay on the beautiful island of Poros—situated just off the coast of the history-rich Peloponnese. They will set off on excursions to legendary sites such as Mycenae and Corinth and the seaside gems of Nafplio and Hydra. With new friends, they will explore Byzantine castles and ancient ruins and can linger at waterfront cafés soaking up the lilting rhythms of island life.

New Land Journeys

Historic Cities of Japan and South Korea: A Journey from Seoul to Tokyo

April 5–18; April 12–25; May 10–23; Oct. 4–17; Oct. 11–24; and Oct. 18–31, 2027

14 days starting from $9,990.

South Korea and Japan are cultural powerhouses whose traditions of cuisine and the arts have infused everyday life all around the world. Guests will delve into the rich heritage of these two nations on a journey to three cities—Seoul, Kyoto and Tokyo—where the past is palpable amid the exciting buzz of contemporary life. Along the way, they will visit the DMZ that separates the two Koreas and encounter the perfect peak of Mount Fuji.

Smithsonian Seminar at Oxford: Two Weeks of In-Depth Study at Merton College

Aug. 7–21, 2027

15 days starting from $9,995.

Guests can embrace the joy of learning at one of the oldest and most acclaimed universities in the world during an enriching two-week seminar at Oxford University. They can choose a course that interests them and immerse themselves in campus life, staying in student accommodations at historic Merton College and filling their days with lectures and tutorials led by an Oxford tutor, study sessions, memorable meals, field trips, evening gatherings—and enough free time to pursue their own interests.

New Active Journeys

Hiking the Azores: An Active Journey

May 7–15; May 21–29; June 4–12; Sept. 3–11; Sept. 17–25; and Oct. 1–9, 2027

Nine days starting from $4,499.

Guests will discover the enchanting islands of the Azores on foot, staying in charming colonial cities and heading out on hikes through magnificent landscapes, from crater lakes nestled amid emerald peaks to lava caves, to a terraced tea plantation that descends all the way to the sea. They will spot whales in a vast marine sanctuary, sample volcanic wines and local cheeses and learn about the islands’ maritime history. Activity level: Moderate. Limited to 16 travelers per departure.

Sicily and the Aeolian Islands: An Active Journey

April 9–18; May 7–16; May 21–30; June 4–13; Sept. 10–19; Sept. 24–Oct. 3; and Oct. 8–17, 2027

10 days starting from $5,399.

Guests will encounter historic sites and geological drama as they explore the trails and towns of Sicily and the Aeolian Islands. They will view the Arab-Norman architecture of Palermo and linger in charming towns such as Lipari and Taormina where ancient, medieval and modern-day coincide. They will hike through the jagged karst formations of the Madonie mountains and the lava-forged landscapes of Mount Etna, and enjoy rare views of the fiery eruptions of Stromboli. Activity level: Moderate. Limited to 16 travelers per departure.

New Zealand's South Island by Trail: An Active Journey

Jan. 10–23; Feb. 7–20; Feb 21–March 6; March 7–20; Oct. 17–30; and Dec. 5–18, 2027

14 days starting from $7,599.

New Zealand’s South Island is graced with glaciers and rainforests, spectacular coasts and snow-capped peaks. Guests will explore these diverse landscapes on an outdoor adventure from Nelson to Queenstown, kayaking in Abel Tasman National Park, trekking the Southern Alps, encountering the Pancake Rocks of Punakaiki and learning about ancient Māori traditions. After wine tastings and stays at alpine resorts, they will cap off their journey with a cruise on the spectacular Doubtful Sound. Activity level: moderate. Limited to 14 travelers per departure.

New Small-Ship Cruises

Smithsonian Journeys and PONANT Explorations have announced 35 co-branded sailings for 2027, with each voyage pairing the Smithsonian’s legacy of learning with PONANT’s award-winning expertise in hospitality. The cruises feature additional value and enrichment, including two Smithsonian Journeys Experts who lead engaging lectures and informal discussions; included shore excursions in each port, curated to complement the onboard enrichment; and complimentary airport transfers on embarkation and disembarkation days. The new departure for 2027 (Solar Eclipse departures are detailed above) follows below; more information about all Smithsonian Journeys + PONANT Explorations small-ship ocean cruises is on the website.

Baja and the Sea of Cortez

Feb. 10–20, 2027

11 days starting from $11,680, double occupancy.

Passengers will cruise through Baja’s stunning landscapes, from the wildlife-rich Pacific coast to the turquoise Sea of Cortez. They will explore World Heritage-listed regions with naturalists on hikes, boat rides and snorkeling excursions; encounter gray whales, humpbacks and sea lions; discover rare flora and fauna on desert islands; and snorkel among teeming reefs. They will dock overnight in Loreto to explore the first Spanish mission in the Californias.

New River Cruises

Smithsonian Journeys has announced 42 new departures for 2027 in alliance with AmaWaterways, the award-winning river cruise line. Each itinerary features distinguished Smithsonian Journeys Experts, a selection of optional pre- and post-cruise land packages, thoughtfully curated shore excursions, and more. For 2027, the collaboration expands with the introduction of two captivating new itineraries. See all Smithsonian Journeys + AmaWaterways river cruises.

Grand Waterways of France

April 22–May 6; Aug. 26–Sept. 9; and Oct. 7–21, 2027

15 days starting from $9,859, double occupancy.

Passengers will experience France from the perspective of its fabled waterways on a sweeping 15-day voyage along three grand rivers: the Seine, the Saône and the Rhône. From Omaha Beach to the pastel-colored streets of Arles, they will explore a vast swath of French geography and immerse themselves in the distinctive cultures of Normandy, Burgundy and Provence. Along the way, they will savor local flavors and traditions and can opt to explore stunning landscapes on guided bike rides and hikes.

Along the Mekong: Charms of Vietnam and Cambodia

Jan. 16–31; Feb. 20–March 7; and Oct. 23–Nov. 7, 2027

16 days starting from $7,178, double occupancy.

Passengers will experience the rich cultures of Vietnam and Cambodia by river and land on a journey that blends iconic sites with immersive exploration. They will cruise the Mekong River for seven nights and visit World Heritage treasures like Angkor Wat and Ha Long Bay. Along the way, they will delve into vibrant traditions, savor regional cuisine and discover the spirit of Southeast Asia through its landscapes, history and people.

About Smithsonian Journeys

Smithsonian Journeys is a global leader in cultural travel, offering unique, expert-led trips on all seven continents. It offers small-group land journeys, river cruises, small-ship cruises, active journeys, cultural stays, private jet trips and tailor-made journeys for the independent traveler. Smithsonian Journeys is part of Smithsonian Enterprises, a division of the Smithsonian that oversees the Institution’s commercial activities, including the Smithsonian Channel; the retail operation, which includes 35 museum and airport stores and food concessions; Smithsonian magazine, which reaches more than 8 million monthly readers; Smithsonianstore.com, an E-Commerce business; consumer and education licensing; and books. For more information, visit www.SmithsonianJourneys.org or call 855-330-1542.

About the Smithsonian

Since its founding in 1846, the Smithsonian Institution has been committed to inspiring generations through knowledge and discovery. It is the world’s largest museum, education and research complex, consisting of 21 museums, the National Zoological Park, education centers, research facilities, cultural centers, libraries and gardens. Two of the 21 museums—the National Museum of the American Latino and the Smithsonian American Women’s History Museum—are in the early planning stages. The total number of objects, works of art and specimens at the Smithsonian is about 157 million. To commemorate America’s 250th anniversary, the Smithsonian is hosting a full slate of special exhibitions, festivals and public events, including the completion of the National Air and Space Museum’s renovation, which opened to the public 50 years ago for the nation’s bicentennial.

# # #

Contact Info



Maureen Poschman

maureen@promocommunications.com

+1 970-948-3176