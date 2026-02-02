Garrett Motion introduces breakthrough oil-free centrifugal compressor technology for HVAC systems at AHR Expo 2026 in Las Vegas

PLYMOUTH, Mich. and ROLLE, Switzerland, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Garrett Motion Inc. (Nasdaq: GTX), a global leader in differentiated turbocharging and electrification technologies, unveils its breakthrough oil-free centrifugal compressor technology for HVAC systems at AHR Expo 2026 in Las Vegas (February 2-4) and announces an ambitious roadmap to launch the industry’s first such compressor portfolio covering cooling demands from 7 to 500 Tons (25 to 1,750 kWc).

Olivier Rabiller, CEO & President of Garrett Motion, said: “Garrett is leveraging technologies proven in demanding automotive applications to offer differentiated solutions for the industrial HVAC oil free centrifugal compressor. We are convinced that our new HVAC compressor portfolio will deliver unique value to system manufacturers and their customers. This represents an important step towards our ambition to generate $1 billion in revenues outside our Turbo automotive business by 2030.”

Garrett’s oil-free centrifugal compressor technology represents a superior alternative to existing scroll, screw and magnetic bearing-based compressor solutions for most use cases. It draws on the company’s unique capabilities from efficient turbo machinery to high-speed electric motors, ultra-high switching frequency inverters, and model-based software development. These technology building blocks are already validated and rolled out for specific automotive applications.

Garrett’s HVAC compressors offer significant cost savings, from lower energy consumption and reduced maintenance needs for end users. They also support customers’ sustainability ambitions by enabling the broad roll-out of next generation ultra-low GWP (global warming potential) refrigerants. Thanks to their compactness and low weight, these compressors can not only be used for new installations, but most importantly be retrofitted onto existing installations with a fast payback.

Garrett’s comprehensive portfolio of oil-free centrifugal compressors is designed to meet a broad spectrum of commercial HVAC needs, including rooftop/unitary units, chillers for comfort cooling, various data center cooling applications, and battery energy storage applications. Trials with leading HVAC system integrators have proven the value of the technology, enabling energy savings of >10% in real-life use compared to existing solutions.

Samples for customer testing are available now, with start of production scheduled for late 2026.

Garrett welcomes all HVAC system integrators, contractors, building owners and others to meet our team at AHR Expo at Booth SL3023 to learn more about this novel technology and discuss how it can be applied to your projects and applications.

About Garrett Motion Inc.

A differentiated technology leader, Garrett Motion has a 70-year history of innovation in the automotive sector (cars, trucks) and beyond (off-highway equipment, marine, power generators). Its well-recognized expertise in turbocharging has enabled significant reductions in engine size, fuel consumption, and CO2 emissions. Garrett is committed to advancing turbo applications while leveraging its unique technology solutions, such as fuel cell compressors for hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, as well as electric propulsion and thermal management systems for automotive and industrial applications. Garrett has six R&D centers, 13 manufacturing facilities and a team of more than 9,000 employees in more than 20 countries. For more information, please visit www.garrettmotion.com.

