Aeries Secures Multi-Year Engagement to Accelerate Next-Generation Platform Development for a Global Financial Services Leader

Bangalore-based Global Capability Center to serve as a strategic engineering hub for next-generation platform development

NEW YORK, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeries Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AERT), a global leader in AI-enabled value creation, business transformation, and Global Capability Center delivery for private equity portfolio companies, today announced a significant multi-year, multi-million-dollar engagement with a leading global financial services firm.

Under the terms of the partnership, Aeries will establish a dedicated Global Capability Center in Bangalore to serve as a strategic engineering hub for the client. The center will house a specialised engineering team focused on accelerating development of the company’s next-generation platform and modernising its core digital infrastructure.

The collaboration reflects the growing push by global financial institutions to leverage India’s deep engineering talent for platform modernisation, cloud adoption, and large-scale digital transformation.

“This engagement highlights our ability to deliver the deep technical expertise required for complex, high-stakes platform development,” said Sachin Aghor, Chief Delivery Officer at Aeries Technology. “By setting up this specialised technology and engineering team in Bangalore, we are providing our client with the agility and high-end talent needed to accelerate their technology roadmap and maintain a competitive edge in the global financial services market.”

Aeries has begun building out the Bangalore center with specialised engineering talent across platform engineering, cloud infrastructure, and data capabilities to support next-generation platform development. The center forms part of Aeries’ broader strategy to scale premium technology delivery for global clients through specialised, innovation-led GCC operations. The partnership includes a structured growth pathway that allows the center to expand its remit based on delivery performance and roadmap priorities, reinforcing long-term value creation and operational continuity for the client.

About Aeries Technology

Aeries Technology (NASDAQ: AERT) is a global leader in AI-enabled value creation, business transformation, and Global Capability Center delivery for private equity portfolio companies, supporting scalable, technology-driven execution. Founded in 2012, the company’s commitment to workforce development has earned it Great Place to Work Certification for three consecutive years. For more information, visit www.aeriestechnology.com.

Media Contact

IR@aeriestechnology.com