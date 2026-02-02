SecureTech Eyes Big 2026 Following Record 2025 Results

Roseville, Minnesota, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SecureTech Innovations, Inc. (OTC: SCTH), a pioneering technology company advancing artificial intelligence, industrial 3D printing and manufacturing technologies, cybersecurity, and digital infrastructure solutions, announces its FY2026 strategic agenda following a year marked by significant operational and financial achievements.

A Breakthrough FY2025: Strengthening the Foundation for Scalable Growth

FY2025 was a breakout year for SecureTech. The company executed on several major initiatives that strengthened its balance sheet, accelerated operational capabilities, and positioned the business for scalable, long‑term growth.

Key Milestones Achieved in FY2025:

Acquired AI UltraProd (AIUP): SecureTech completed the acquisition of AI UltraProd, a rapidly growing AI‑driven industrial 3D printing and manufacturing company. AIUP brings advanced automation technologies, a loyal and growing customer base, and a highly scalable business model that aligns with SecureTech’s long‑term strategy.

SecureTech completed the acquisition of AI UltraProd, a rapidly growing AI‑driven industrial 3D printing and manufacturing company. AIUP brings advanced automation technologies, a loyal and growing customer base, and a highly scalable business model that aligns with SecureTech’s long‑term strategy. Recapitalized the Company for sustainable growth and long-term financial strength: SecureTech successfully transitioned from a stockholder deficit of ($440,042) to more than $10.4 million in stockholder equity as of September 30, 2025, significantly strengthening the company’s financial position.

SecureTech successfully transitioned from a stockholder deficit of ($440,042) to more than $10.4 million in stockholder equity as of September 30, 2025, significantly strengthening the company’s financial position. Uplisted from OTC Pink to OTCQB: The company achieved an important capital markets milestone by upgrading to the OTCQB Venture Market, enhancing transparency, governance standards, and visibility among investors.

The company achieved an important capital markets milestone by upgrading to the OTCQB Venture Market, enhancing transparency, governance standards, and visibility among investors. Achieved Record Revenue and Profitability in Q3 2025: SecureTech experienced record revenue and its first profitable quarter in Q3 2025, reflecting disciplined execution, improved operational efficiencies, and contributions from newly acquired business lines.

SecureTech experienced record revenue and its first profitable quarter in Q3 2025, reflecting disciplined execution, improved operational efficiencies, and contributions from newly acquired business lines. Completed Multi ‑ Phase Share Reduction Program: Over the course of the year, SecureTech reduced its issued and outstanding shares by approximately 61 million, representing a 78% reduction and aligning the capital structure with long‑term shareholder interests.

Over the course of the year, SecureTech reduced its issued and outstanding shares by approximately 61 million, representing a 78% reduction and aligning the capital structure with long‑term shareholder interests. Strengthened Corporate Infrastructure: The company expanded its management capabilities, improved internal reporting systems, and advanced integration efforts across all of its subsidiaries, including AI UltraProd.

J. Scott Sitra, SecureTech’s President and CEO, commented, “FY2025 was a pivotal year for SecureTech. We strengthened our balance sheet, expanded our technology portfolio, improved our market position, and delivered profitability. I’m incredibly proud of what our team accomplished and grateful for the support of our shareholders. These achievements give us strong momentum as we enter 2026 with a clear and ambitious agenda.”

A Focused and Ambitious FY2026 Agenda

Building on the progress made in 2025, SecureTech is entering FY2026 from a position of strength with a strategic plan focused on growth, market expansion, and continued operational discipline.

Key Strategic Priorities for FY2026:

Complete NASDAQ Uplisting (Anticipated Q2 2026): SecureTech is working toward completing its planned uplisting to the NASDAQ Capital Market in Q2 2026, subject to meeting all applicable listing requirements and regulatory approvals. The company has engaged Craft Capital Management as its underwriter and Lucosky Brookman LLP as lead counsel for the process.

SecureTech is working toward completing its planned uplisting to the NASDAQ Capital Market in Q2 2026, subject to meeting all applicable listing requirements and regulatory approvals. The company has engaged Craft Capital Management as its underwriter and Lucosky Brookman LLP as lead counsel for the process. AI UltraProd Expansion into U.S. and Indonesian Markets: AIUP is actively entering the U.S. and Indonesian markets, leveraging its advanced AI‑driven manufacturing technologies to serve high‑growth industrial sectors.

AIUP is actively entering the U.S. and Indonesian markets, leveraging its advanced AI‑driven manufacturing technologies to serve high‑growth industrial sectors. Launch Investor Awareness Program: Beginning in late February, SecureTech will initiate a structured investor awareness and communications program to enhance visibility and broaden outreach to the investment community.

Beginning in late February, SecureTech will initiate a structured investor awareness and communications program to enhance visibility and broaden outreach to the investment community. Evaluate Additional M&A Opportunities: SecureTech will continue reviewing acquisition candidates with $5–$10 million in annual revenue, strong intellectual property, and experienced management teams capable of scaling into new markets and regions.

SecureTech will continue reviewing acquisition candidates with $5–$10 million in annual revenue, strong intellectual property, and experienced management teams capable of scaling into new markets and regions. Complete the Top Kontrol Spin ‑ Off: The company plans to finalize the previously announced spin‑off of its Top Kontrol safety device business onto the OTCQB, creating a dedicated platform for growth while providing value to SecureTech shareholders.

The company plans to finalize the previously announced spin‑off of its Top Kontrol safety device business onto the OTCQB, creating a dedicated platform for growth while providing value to SecureTech shareholders. Establish a Bitcoin Treasury Under Piranha Blockchain: As part of its digital‑infrastructure strategy, SecureTech intends to establish a BTC treasury reserve within its Piranha Blockchain subsidiary, aligning with emerging trends in digital asset management and treasury diversification.

Mr. Sitra added, “We enter 2026 with a clear vision and a strong operational foundation. Our focus this year is on scaling, expanding into new markets, strengthening our capital markets profile, advancing our path toward a NASDAQ uplisting, and continuing to build long‑term value through disciplined execution. We look forward to sharing our progress with shareholders as we deliver on these initiatives throughout the year.”

About SecureTech Innovations

SecureTech Innovations, Inc. (OTCQB: SCTH) is a pioneering technology company advancing artificial intelligence, industrial 3D printing, cybersecurity, and digital infrastructures. Its portfolio includes AI UltraProd, a leader in AI-driven 3D industrial manufacturing; Piranha Blockchain, a developer of cutting-edge Web3 security, blockchain architecture, digital asset reserves, and cybersecurity systems; and Top Kontrol, the only patented anti-theft and anti-carjacking system that can automatically stop a carjacking without requiring any driver action. Together, these businesses reflect SecureTech’s mission to deliver practical, transformative technologies that enhance safety, automation, and digital resilience across multiple industries.

For further information, visit our websites:

securetechinnovations.com | aiultraprod.com | piranhablockchain.com | topkontrol.com

