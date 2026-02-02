Spectral AI to Participate in National Burn Awareness Week 2026 February 1–7, 2026

DALLAS, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectral AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDAI) (“Spectral AI” or the “Company”), an artificial intelligence (AI) company focused on medical diagnostics for faster and more accurate treatment decisions in wound care, today announced that it will join the American Burn Association (ABA) to promote practical, life-saving burn prevention strategies for workplaces of all types during this year’s National Burn Awareness Week.

In support of this annual event, Spectral AI will host a series of internal activities to engage employees, including inspiring messages from leadership, personal stories from biomedical engineers highlighting the importance of innovation in burn care, and interactive burn education.

ABA’s theme this year, “Burn Prevention Where You Live, Work, and Play – Preventing Burns in the Workplace,” highlights how small, proactive safety steps can prevent serious injuries.

“We feel uniquely qualified to address the issue of burn prevention and welcome the opportunity to support the ABA in raising awareness and promoting education that helps reduce burn injuries and protect workplaces,” said J. Michael DiMaio, MD, Chairman of the Board of Spectral AI.

In June 2025, Spectral AI submitted its De Novo submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its DeepView® System, a non-invasive, predictive medical device and associated software platform that combines multispectral imaging with a proprietary AI algorithm to assess the healing potential of burn wounds. The DeepView System provides clinicians with a non-healing prediction on the same day of injury and up to a week (7 days) post injury. This data-driven assessment enables earlier and more informed treatment decisions that may significantly improve patient outcomes.

Prevent Burn Injuries Where You Work

Burn risks exist in every workplace, from kitchens to offices to factories. Burn injuries continue to be a significant public health issue, with an estimated 600,000 individuals annually suffering a burn injury which merits emergent care in the United States. Taking simple, proactive steps can keep everyone safe.

Top 5 Burn Prevention Tips:

Wear Protective Gear: Use PPE (personal protection equipment) like gloves, aprons, helmets, or flame-resistant clothing whenever handling hot surfaces, chemicals, or machinery. Handle Heat Safely: Monitor hot oil, boiling liquids, ovens, and machinery; open lids away from your face and never leave heat sources unattended. Inspect & Maintain Equipment: Check cords, tools, vehicles, and machines for damage or overheating, and follow safety protocols during maintenance. Control Flammables: Store fuels, chemicals, and combustible materials properly, keep them away from heat, and avoid sparks or open flames. Know Emergency Procedures: Keep fire extinguishers and first aid kits accessible, know exit routes, and practice emergency drills regularly.





Spread the Word and Take Action

National Burn Awareness Week is an opportunity for media and communities to come together and promote life-saving knowledge. During the week, use the hashtag #NBAW to join the conversation, share stories, and inspire others to prioritize burn prevention. The ABA has developed pre-made graphics and fact sheets to support and promote the campaign. Visit https://bit.ly/nbaw-2026.



About National Burn Awareness Week

National Burn Awareness Week is an initiative of the American Burn Association, bringing together fire, life safety, and healthcare professionals to educate the public on burn injury prevention. This annual campaign emphasizes the importance of proactive safety measures and community collaboration to reduce the risk of burn injuries.

About the American Burn Association

The American Burn Association (ABA) is dedicated to improving the lives of those affected by burn injuries through advocacy, education, research, and prevention. Founded in 1967, the ABA supports burn care professionals and advances the quality of burn care worldwide. For more information, visit ameriburn.org.

About Spectral AI

Spectral AI, Inc. is a Dallas-based predictive AI company focused on medical diagnostics for faster and more accurate treatment decisions in wound care, with initial applications involving patients with burns. The Company is working to revolutionize the management of wound care by “Seeing the Unknown®” with its DeepView System. The DeepView System is being developed as a predictive diagnostic device to offer clinicians an objective and immediate assessment of a burn wound’s healing potential prior to treatment or other medical intervention. With algorithm-driven results and a goal of exceeding the current standard of care in the future, the DeepView System is expected to provide fast and accurate treatment insight towards value care by improving patient outcomes and reducing healthcare costs. Spectral AI has been named to TIME’s list of World’s Top HealthTech companies 2025. For more information about the DeepView System, visit www.spectral-ai.com.

