Sparrow Appoints Biopharmaceutical Industry Veteran, Carlo Incerti, M.D. to its Board of Directors

BOSTON, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sparrow Pharmaceuticals, a targeted cardiometabolic therapeutics company, today announced the appointment of Carlo Incerti, M.D., to its Board of Directors, effective January 1, 2026. Dr. Incerti is a highly accomplished executive with a strong background in medicine and over 35 years of strategic experience in the biopharmaceutical industry.

“Carlo’s appointment comes at a pivotal moment for Sparrow as we are looking ahead to pivotal trials of clofutriben for type 2 diabetes and seeking to expand development into other cardiometabolic indications,” said Robert Jacks, Sparrow President and Chief Executive Officer. “Carlo is respected globally for his impressive track record of guiding successful development and commercialization of impactful therapies. His decision to join Sparrow signals strong scientific and medical validation of our approach from a recognized industry leader.”

Dr. Incerti added, “Sparrow is pioneering a new mechanism of action to tackle a common driver of metabolic dysfunction that current standard-of-care therapies do not address. By lowering intracellular cortisol specifically in patients demonstrating evidence and consequences of having elevated cortisol, HSD-1 inhibition with clofutriben could allow treatment to progress from one-size-fits-all to targeting a specific pathogenic cause of disease progression. Having already demonstrated not only encouraging evidence of glycemic control improvement, but also suggestion of benefit on other cardiometabolic parameters such as weight, blood pressure, and lipids, all without significant safety or tolerability concerns so far, clofutriben’s clinical profile is incredibly exciting and could strongly contribute to reaching therapeutic goals in these patients.”

Dr. Incerti currently serves as an Operating Partner at Forbion and brings over three decades of experience in the biopharmaceutical industry. He most recently held the position of Senior Vice President, Chief Medical Officer and Head of Global Medical Affairs at Sanofi Genzyme. Prior to joining industry, Dr. Incerti was an Associate Professor of Endocrinology at the University of Modena, with a main research focus on thyroid diseases and sex hormones.

Dr. Incerti currently serves as Chairman of the Board at Numab Therapeutics AG and Chairman of the Board at Azafaros B.V. He also serves as a member of the board of directors of Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: DYN) and Synox Therapeutics Ltd. Dr. Incerti is a Founding Member of IRDiRC, the International Rare Diseases Research Consortium. He previously served as Chairman of the Board of Inversago Pharma, which was sold to Novo Nordisk in 2023, and of Yellow Jersey Therapeutics, a spin-off from Numab Therapeutics, which was sold to Johnson & Johnson in 2024.

Sparrow Pharmaceuticals is a targeted cardiometabolic therapeutics company delivering breakthrough solutions for the millions of patients who struggle to control metabolic dysfunction with current therapies. The company’s lead candidate, clofutriben, is a once-daily, oral HSD-1 inhibitor in late-stage development for type 2 diabetes with elevated cortisol. HSD-1 inhibition is a novel mechanism that complements existing antidiabetic agents by addressing a common cause of disease progression and treatment resistance across a spectrum of metabolic dysfunction. Clofutriben has been associated with improved glycemic control and other metabolic benefits while generally safe and well tolerated in multiple clinical trials without requiring dose titration. To learn more, visit https://sparrowpharma.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn.

