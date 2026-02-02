Reliance Global Group Reports 72% Increase in Health Insurance Policies Written Through RELI Exchange During 2025 Open Enrollment

Policy growth reflects strong execution and expanding distribution across RELI Exchange platform

Broker network expanded from approximately 65 to approximately 300 since acquisition in 2022

LAKEWOOD, NJ, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliance Global Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: EZRA) (the “Company”) today announced strong operating momentum across its insurance operations, highlighted by a significant year-over-year increase in health insurance policies written through its RELI Exchange, LLC subsidiary during the 2025 open enrollment period.

During the 2025 open enrollment period, health insurance policies written through RELI Exchange’s Altruis Health office increased to approximately 3,873 policies, compared to approximately 2,258 policies during the 2024 open enrollment period, representing an increase of approximately 72% year over year. The Company believes this growth reflects improved execution, deeper carrier relationships, and the continued scaling of its insurance distribution platform.

The increase in policy production further demonstrates the scalability of RELI Exchange as the business continues to expand its distribution footprint. Since acquiring RELI Exchange in 2022, Reliance has grown its broker network from approximately 65 agency partners to approximately 300 agency partners, with growth driven organically, significantly increasing reach while supporting higher volumes of policy production across its platform.

The strength and cash-generating nature of RELI Exchange also supports the Company’s broader strategic initiatives through EZRA International Group (“EZRA”), which was established to pursue controlling investments in high-growth, technology-driven businesses. Since launching EZRA, the Company has announced its first planned acquisition of a controlling interest in a company developing non-invasive, breath-based diagnostic technologies, as well as a subsequent term sheet to acquire a controlling interest in a post-quantum cybersecurity technology company. These initiatives reflect a disciplined approach to building a portfolio of transformative technology assets supported by the Company’s insurance operations.

“Insurance is the foundation of this Company, and the results we are seeing at RELI Exchange demonstrate the scalability of our platform,” said Ezra Beyman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Reliance Global Group. “A 72% increase in health insurance policies written during the most recent open enrollment period reflects our ability to expand distribution, deepen carrier relationships, and execute effectively, driven by organic growth at RELI Exchange. This operating momentum strengthens the foundation of our insurance business and supports our continued efforts to build EZRA as a long-term growth engine.”

About Reliance Global Group, Inc.

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EZRA) is an InsurTech pioneer, leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), and cloud-based technologies, to transform and improve efficiencies in the insurance agency/brokerage industry. The Company’s business-to-business InsurTech platform, RELI Exchange, provides independent insurance agencies an entire suite of business development tools, enabling them to effectively compete with large-scale national insurance agencies, whilst reducing back-office cost and burden. The Company’s business-to-consumer platform, 5minuteinsure.com, utilizes AI and data mining, to provide competitive online insurance quotes within minutes to everyday consumers seeking to purchase auto, home, and life insurance. In addition, the Company operates its own portfolio of select retail “brick and mortar” insurance agencies which are leaders and pioneers in their respective regions throughout the United States, offering a wide variety of insurance products.

In addition to its insurance and insurtech operations, Reliance operates EZRA International Group, its strategic growth platform focused on identifying, acquiring, and building majority or controlling stakes in high-growth technology companies. EZRA International Group is designed to complement Reliance’s core insurance business by expanding market reach and supporting long-term shareholder value creation through disciplined capital allocation and active ownership.

Further information about the Company can be found at https://www.relianceglobalgroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by terminology such as “may,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “estimate,” “continue,” “potential,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s strategic initiatives, including the role of EZRA International Group in identifying, structuring and pursuing acquisition and investment opportunities; the anticipated benefits of the expanded responsibilities of senior management, including the promotion of Moshe Fishman to Senior Vice President, Strategic Ventures; the Company’s ability to execute its acquisition and investment strategy through EZRA International Group; the growth prospects and scalability of RELI Exchange and 5minuteinsure.com; and the Company’s broader business, strategic and financial outlook.

These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties, including, among others, that the Company will be able to successfully execute its strategic initiatives and acquisition strategy through EZRA International Group; that the expanded leadership role of senior management will contribute to the effective sourcing, structuring and integration of strategic opportunities; that investments in RELI Exchange, 5minuteinsure.com and other initiatives will generate anticipated returns; that market, economic, interest rate and regulatory conditions will remain sufficiently favorable; and that the Company will be able to continue to access capital on acceptable terms and execute its broader business and capital markets strategy. There can be no assurance that these assumptions will prove accurate.

Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to a variety of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation: the Company’s ability to successfully identify, evaluate, consummate and integrate acquisitions or strategic investments through EZRA International Group; the risk that anticipated benefits of management changes or strategic initiatives may not be realized; the Company’s ability to grow RELI Exchange and 5minuteinsure.com, attract and retain agents and customers, and achieve expected levels of adoption and profitability; the Company’s ability to effectively deploy capital into business development or other strategic initiatives; the Company’s ability to maintain adequate liquidity and access to capital (including any issuance under its at-the-market equity offering program, if utilized); competitive pressures, including within InsurTech and insurance agency/brokerage; and general business, economic, market, interest rate and geopolitical conditions; as well as other risks described under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as amended, the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Except as required by law, Reliance Global Group, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: +1 (212) 671-1020

Email: EZRA@crescendo-ir.com

