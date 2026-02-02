ValueSelling Associates Named a Top Sales Training and Enablement Company by Training Industry

CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ValueSelling Associates, Inc. has been named a 2026 Training Industry Top 20™ Sales Training and Enablement Company, marking the seventeenth consecutive year the company has earned this distinction, solidifying its position as a leading B2B sales training provider.

Training Industry, a leading source of information for corporate learning leaders, evaluates companies based on the scope and quality of training offerings, market and brand presence, innovation, business impact, client relationships, and overall performance.

Excellence in Sales Training and Enablement

ValueSelling Associates delivers a proven sales methodology that simplifies complex B2B sales by focusing on buyer value and business challenges. The ValueSelling Framework® provides a simple, repeatable process that helps organizations drive revenue growth, improve margins, and increase sales productivity.

Supported by a global network of certified Associates, ValueSelling delivers buyer-centric B2B sales training and coaching both in person and virtually. With the ability to train teams in more than 17 languages, ValueSelling helps organizations worldwide compete more effectively in today’s complex buying environment.

Training Sellers to Compete on Value

“At ValueSelling Associates, our focus is helping organizations compete and win based on value, delivered consistently and at scale,” said Julie Thomas, president and CEO of ValueSelling Associates. “What differentiates our approach is a proven change management model supported by continuous learning, analytics, and AI-enabled coaching embedded directly into sellers’ day-to-day work. That combination drives real adoption, measurable behavior change, and performance teams can sustain over time.”

According to Jalen Banks, market research analyst at Training Industry, Inc., "This year’s Top 20 Sales Training Companies are setting the pace through innovation in AI-driven coaching, immersive solutions and analytics-based learning. By combining adaptive learning approaches, timely enablement and emerging technologies, these organizations are equipping sales teams to keep up with shifting buyer expectations and a rapidly changing market.”

Ongoing Industry Recognition for Sales Training and Coaching

ValueSelling Associates consistently receives industry accolades, including recognition as a Top Sales Training Company by Selling Power and Training Industry, multiple Stevie Awards, and exceptionally high client ratings. ValueSelling continues to maintain a 4.9 out of 5-star rating based on 34 reviews on Gartner Peer Insights™ (as of February 2, 2026), reflecting deep customer satisfaction with its sales training, methodology and technology solutions.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):

Q: How are the Top Sales Training and Enablement Companies selected?

A: Training Industry selects its 2026 Top 20 Sales Training and Enablement Companies based on a comprehensive evaluation of providers’ capabilities, innovation, client impact, market presence, customer relationships, and overall business performance. ValueSelling Associates was named one of only 20 companies worldwide to earn this recognition.

Q: What types of organizations use ValueSelling Associates’ sales training?

A: ValueSelling Associates works with B2B organizations across industries, including technology/SaaS, manufacturing, finance and banking, healthcare, business services, and more. Regardless of industry or size, most companies face similar sales challenges, such as generating quality leads, differentiating from competitors and negotiating complex deals. Value-based selling helps teams overcome these challenges with a proven approach that results in greater forecast accuracy, higher margins, increased win rates and shorter sales cycles.

Q: Why is professional sales training important for B2B organizations?

A: Professional sales training helps B2B organizations improve how sellers engage buyers, uncover business challenges, and advance opportunities. Value-based sales training enables sales teams to link solutions to measurable business outcomes, resulting in higher win rates, stronger deal quality, and longer-term customer relationships.

Q: How does ValueSelling Associates use AI to support sales teams?

A: ValueSelling Associates supports sales teams with ValueCoach AI™, an AI-powered coaching platform aligned to the ValueSelling Framework® and each organization’s sales process. ValueCoach AI provides personalized, on-demand coaching that reinforces skills, supports behavior change, and helps sales professionals apply value-based selling consistently in live opportunities.

About Training Industry

Training Industry is the most trusted source of information on the business of learning. Our authority is built on deep ties with more than 450 expert contributors who share insights and actionable information with their peers. Training Industry’s courses, live events, articles, magazine, webinars, podcast, research and reports generate more than 10 million industry interactions each year, while the Top 20 Training Companies Lists help business leaders find the right training partners. For a complimentary referral, visit https://trainingindustry.com/rfp.

About ValueSelling Associates, Inc.

ValueSelling Associates is the creator of the ValueSelling Framework®: the sales methodology, training and toolset that aligns your revenue engine with a common language and enables sales professionals to compete on value, not price. Since 1991, ValueSelling has helped hundreds of thousands of sales professionals realize immediate revenue growth and achieve results they never thought possible.

ValueSelling offers bespoke training to FORTUNE 1000, mid-sized, and start-up companies that includes eLearning courses, instructor-led workshops (virtual and in-person), microlearning and on-demand reinforcement in over 17 languages. ValueSelling programs provide globally scalable and sustainable tools, skills, and processes for sales teams, executives, and all customer-facing professionals to effectively engage, qualify, advance, and close more sales with higher margins.

