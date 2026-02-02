VisionWave and Boca Jom, Ltd. Near Completion of AstraDRC™ POC, a Patented Automatic DRC Violation Correction Platform for Advanced AI Microchips

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VisionWave today announced that, together with its joint-venture partner Boca Jom, Ltd., it is completing a proof-of-concept (POC) release of AstraDRC™, a patented, automated Integrated Circuit (IC) Design Rule Check (DRC) violation correction technology designed to accelerate and streamline advanced semiconductor design. The POC is scheduled for demonstration and evaluation by a major AI microchips semiconductor corporation.

AstraDRC™ automatically identifies and corrects IC design rule violations while preserving electrical intent and layout integrity—replacing time-consuming, repetitive manual and semi-manual correction loops that can extend tape-out schedules. By reducing the time spent on iterative DRC closure, AstraDRC™ is designed to help teams compress overall design cycle timelines—with the goal of potentially saving months or more on complex programs, particularly for large-scale AI chips.

In addition to automation, AstraDRC™ introduces layout compaction capabilities as part of its correction methodology—seeking to reduce layout footprint, improve routing efficiency, and support higher silicon utilization. For semiconductor organizations, improved utilization can translate into higher yield per wafer and stronger economics at scale, especially when manufacturing advanced-node devices.

To support today’s AI-class microchips—often containing billions of devices and extreme rule complexity—VisionWave and Boca Jom, Ltd. leverage the qSpeed™ core accelerator engine, enabling AstraDRC™ to process very large and highly complex designs in practical runtimes. This scalable compute foundation is intended to help semiconductor corporations move faster from design to manufacture, improving productivity without compromising quality.

“AstraDRC™ represents a step-change in how advanced-node designs can reach DRC closure,” said Dr. Danny Rittman, CTO at VisionWave. “By combining patented automatic correction with qSpeed acceleration, we’re targeting the largest and most complex AI designs—helping shorten iterative closure loops, improve layout efficiency, and support faster time-to-market with higher confidence.”

Built for the Full Spectrum of Advanced IC Design

AstraDRC™ is being developed to support a broad range of design styles and manufacturing requirements, including:

Advanced nodes: targeting deep-nanometer scaling including 5nm, 3nm, and below

Design domains: Digital, Analog, RF, and AMS (Analog/Mixed-Signal)

Device/layout paradigms: FinFET, GAAFET, and multi-patterning-aware layout requirements

Design structures: flat blocks and fully hierarchical integrated circuits

During automatic correction, AstraDRC™ is designed to maintain electrical connectivity, honor and improve applicable layout constraints, preserve critical silicon resources, and adhere to DFM (Design for Manufacturing) requirements—supporting manufacturable, scalable outcomes rather than rule-only closure.

VisionWave also noted that AstraDRC™ aligns with the company’s longer-term semiconductor strategy, which includes the intent to design its own application-specific AI microchips for select defense and civil use cases. By coupling specialized silicon with its software platforms, VisionWave aims to deliver a hybrid hardware–software AI stack optimized for performance, power efficiency, and mission-specific reliability—enabling differentiated capabilities in edge and deployed environments where SWaP (Size, Weight, and Power) constraints, latency, and operational robustness are critical.

VisionWave expects AstraDRC™ to serve as the foundation of a broader roadmap of automation-first EDA technologies aimed at significantly improving semiconductor design productivity, enabling faster iteration cycles and contributing to the continued advancement of global computing and AI infrastructure.

About VisionWave Holdings, Inc.

VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV) is focused on advanced sensing, autonomy, and AI-driven systems for defense and security applications. VisionWave develops proprietary radio-frequency sensing, computational acceleration, and decision-support technologies intended to enhance situational awareness and time-critical response across complex operational environments.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These include statements regarding the anticipated completion and demonstration of the AstraDRC™ proof-of-concept (POC), its potential benefits, capabilities, performance, processing scalability, timeline compression, layout improvements, economic advantages, support for advanced nodes and design types, and VisionWave’s longer-term strategy to design its own AI microchips and develop a broader roadmap of EDA technologies.

These statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, and projections about the company’s business, the semiconductor industry, and other future events, and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, achievements, timelines, or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied.

Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “near completion,” “completing,” “scheduled,” “designed to,” “intended to,” “expects,” “aims,” “represents,” “targeting,” “helping,” “enabling,” “potential,” “potentially,” “may,” “could,” “will,” “seek,” and similar expressions. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to: risks that the POC may not be completed on the anticipated timeline or at all, or may not perform as expected during demonstration or evaluation; risks that the major AI microchip semiconductor corporation (or any other party) may not proceed with evaluation, provide positive feedback, enter into any agreement, or ultimately adopt or license the technology; technical, engineering, or scalability challenges in processing multi-billion-device designs or achieving practical runtimes with qSpeed™; failure to preserve electrical intent, layout integrity, connectivity, constraints, DFM requirements, or manufacturability during automated corrections; delays or difficulties in achieving DRC closure, compaction benefits, higher silicon utilization, yield improvements, or economic advantages at commercial scale; uncertainties in advanced-node semiconductor development (including 5nm, 3nm, and below), including evolving process technologies (FinFET, GAAFET, multi-patterning), design complexity, and manufacturing variability; competitive pressures in the EDA and semiconductor markets; reliance on the qSpeed™ accelerator and potential limitations in its performance or applicability; risks related to joint-venture arrangements with Boca Jom, Ltd., including alignment of interests, execution, or IP matters; challenges in developing or commercializing application-specific AI microchips for defense or civil use cases, including SWaP constraints, reliability requirements, or market acceptance; regulatory, export control, intellectual property, or geopolitical risks affecting the semiconductor industry; and general economic, market, or industry conditions that could impact demand for AI microchips or EDA tools. These and other risks are described in more detail in the company’s other communications and should be carefully considered by readers.

Investors, potential partners, and others are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Contacts:

VWAV - Investor Contact:

investors@vwav.inc

Website:

https://www.vwav.inc