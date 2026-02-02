ScanTech AI Systems Launches Collaborative Pilot Program with the City of Atlanta, in Preparation for 2026 FIFA Football World Cup Events

Atlanta, GA, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ScanTech AI Systems Inc. (the "Company" or "ScanTech AI") (Nasdaq: STAI), a developer of advanced AI-powered security screening and imaging systems, today announced a collaborative pilot program with the City of Atlanta designed to support the city’s efforts to enhance safety, improve operational efficiency, and advance infrastructure modernization across select municipal and event facilities ahead of the 2026 FIFA Football World Cup events.

Under the agreement, ScanTech AI will provide a technology package based on its Sentinel™ AI CT Scanner System to the city for a defined evaluation period. The Company believes that the project will demonstrate how next-generation capability, combined with AI, can support governmental safety operations and improve the experience of staff and visitors. The Company believes this collaboration reflects Atlanta’s commitment to exploring innovative technologies that strengthen security workflows while supporting long-term modernization initiatives.

The project will include performance monitoring, operator feedback collection, algorithmic refinements, and the development of best-practice procedures that can inform broader security and operational planning efforts. At the conclusion of the program, ScanTech AI will provide city officials with a summary of findings, insights, and recommended next steps.

ScanTech AI’s growing portfolio of partnerships reflects its expanding footprint across critical-infrastructure environments, including government, transportation, corrections, and nuclear-sector facilities. The company continues to work closely with agencies and operators seeking to leverage AI-enabled security capabilities that improve performance, accelerate processes, and reduce operational friction.

This pilot program reflects the Company’s continued focus on disciplined execution, operational transparency, and constructive engagement with public-sector partners as it works to strengthen its overall corporate foundation and rebuild investor confidence.

About ScanTech AI

ScanTech AI Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: STAI) has developed one of the world’s most advanced non-intrusive ‘fixed-gantry’ CT screening technologies. Utilizing proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities, ScanTech AI’s state-of-the-art scanners accurately and quickly detect hazardous materials and contraband. Engineered to automatically locate, discriminate, and identify threat materials and items of interest, ScanTech AI’s solutions are designed for use in airports, seaports, borders, embassies, corporate headquarters, government and commercial buildings, factories, processing plants, and other facilities where security is a priority.

For more information, visit www.scantechais.com and investor.scantechais.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections, and the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “anticipates,” or the negative or plural of these words, and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

These statements relate to, among other things, the Company’s ability to regain and maintain compliance with Nasdaq continued listing standards, successfully execute on its re-compliance plan, execute its growth strategy, and develop or commercialize its technologies. Additionally, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied herein.

These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: market conditions; dilution and volatility associated with equity financings; the Company’s ability to regain compliance and remain in compliance with Nasdaq listing standards; operational and regulatory risks in the artificial intelligence and security technology sectors; product and service acceptance; regulatory oversights; whether ScanTech AI will have sufficient capital to operate as anticipated; and other factors detailed in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Should one or more of these risks of uncertainties materialize, or should any of the assumptions of ScanTech AI prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release and are based on the information available to ScanTech AI as of the date hereof. ScanTech AI assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may otherwise be required under applicable law.

Media Contact:

ScanTech AI Systems Inc.

D. Williams Sr. Senior VP Sales, Business Development & Investor Relations

dwilliams@scantechais.com

Investor & Media Relations Contact:

International Elite Capital Inc.

Annabelle Zhang

+1(646) 866-7928

annabelle@iecapitalusa.com