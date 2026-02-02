Standard Dental Labs Announces Acquisition of BRLIT Dental Laboratory, Inc.

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standard Dental Labs Inc. (“SDL”), a Florida-based dental laboratory platform focused on high-quality clinical outcomes and long-term practitioner relationships, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of BRLIT Dental Laboratory, Inc., a family-owned, full-service dental laboratory headquartered in Sarasota, Florida.

Founded in 1977 by Emil Brlit, Sr. and Frank Pechar, BRLIT has operated continuously for nearly five decades and is widely regarded for its craftsmanship, reliability, and enduring client relationships. Now a third-generation family-owned laboratory, BRLIT has built its reputation by combining generations of technical experience with modern dental materials and techniques, while maintaining a strong commitment to personalized service.

BRLIT is a full-service dental laboratory supporting dentists with crown and bridge work, implant restorations, full-contour zirconia and e.max restorations, dentures and partials, and appliance repairs. The laboratory emphasizes that all restorations are fabricated in the United States—an increasingly important differentiator in today’s dental market—and has remained focused on adapting to evolving technologies without compromising quality or consistency.

“This acquisition represents exactly the kind of partnership we seek,” said James D. Brooks, President and CEO of Standard Dental Labs. “BRLIT is not a turnaround story or a consolidation for the sake of scale. It is a well-established laboratory with deep roots, experienced technicians, and trusted relationships with its dentist clients. From the outset, our priority was to preserve what made BRLIT successful.”

Throughout the acquisition process, both parties worked deliberately and collaboratively to ensure continuity for BRLIT’s staff and customers. Significant effort was made to preserve the laboratory’s existing operating structure, maintain client relationships, and support the team that has built BRLIT’s reputation over decades.

“For BRLIT’s staff and customers, the most important message is continuity,” Brooks added. “A great deal of care went into structuring this transaction so that the people, processes, and relationships that define BRLIT remain intact. This was never about changing the culture—it was about protecting it and giving it a stable platform for the future.”

As part of Standard Dental Labs, BRLIT will continue to operate with the same client-focused approach and technical standards that have defined its success, while gaining access to SDL’s broader operational resources, compliance infrastructure, and long-term growth platform. SDL believes this approach allows BRLIT to remain true to its legacy while benefiting from additional scale and support.

The acquisition further advances Standard Dental Labs’ strategy of partnering with established dental laboratories across Florida that share a commitment to craftsmanship, ethical operations, and long-standing practitioner relationships.

Standard Dental Labs Inc. (OTCQB: TUTH) is a Florida-based dental laboratory consolidator dedicated to acquiring, integrating, and scaling high-performing labs through shared systems, digital infrastructure, and operational excellence. SDL’s mission is to unify independent laboratories under one standard of quality, service, and efficiency.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company’s plans, expectations, and timing relating to the proposed acquisition of BRLIT Dental Laboratory, Inc.; the anticipated benefits of the transaction; ongoing acquisition negotiations with other labs; and future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.

Specific to this announcement, there can be no assurance that the acquisition of BRLIT Dental Laboratory, Inc. will be completed as contemplated, or at all. The transaction remains subject to the completion and satisfactory results of the Company’s due diligence review, as well as customary closing conditions. Findings during the due diligence process could alter, delay, or prevent closing of the transaction, or result in modifications to the agreed terms. Similarly, there can be no assurance that negotiations with other laboratories will result in definitive agreements or completed transactions. Additionally, even if one or more of these transactions close, the integration of acquired labs may not achieve the expected operational efficiencies, synergies, or financial performance.

More generally, these risks include, but are not limited to: the outcomes of due diligence; the ability to negotiate and execute definitive agreements on favorable terms, or at all; the availability of financing for acquisitions; the ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses and realize anticipated synergies; market competition; and other risks and uncertainties detailed in the Company’s filings, including its Form 1-A/A filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on July 25, 2025, and disclosures furnished to OTC Markets.

Standard Dental Labs Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

