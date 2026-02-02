BitMEX Launches the Grand Ascent Campaign Featuring a 100,000 USDT Prize Pool





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitMEX , one of the safest crypto exchanges, announced today the launch of the Grand Ascent campaign, allowing traders to win their share of a 100,000 USDT prize pool by completing a series of trading missions.

The campaign will run from 26 January 2026 at 12:00 PM (UTC) to 17 February 2026 at 11:59 AM (UTC). Users can participate at any time during the campaign period.

Rewards will be distributed across 3 categories:

For New Users: Users who complete their KYC verification during the campaign can win up to $5,050 in new trader quest rewards.

For Existing Users: Users that reach target trading volumes through Spot, Derivatives, or Copy Trading can win $800 in trading credits.

For All Users: Users can share their referral code to earn up to 50 USDT.



To participate in the Grand Ascent campaign, new customers must be fully verified on BitMEX. Competition details and registration can be found here .

About BitMEX

BitMEX is the OG crypto derivatives exchange, providing professional crypto traders with a platform that caters to their needs through low latency, deep crypto native liquidity and unmatched reliability.

Since its founding, no cryptocurrency has been lost through intrusion or hacking, allowing BitMEX users to trade safely in the knowledge that their funds are secure. So too that they have access to the products and tools they require to be profitable.

BitMEX was also one of the first exchanges to publish their on-chain Proof of Reserves and Proof of Liabilities data. The exchange continues to publish this data twice a week – proving assurance that they safely store and segregate the funds they are entrusted with.

For more information on BitMEX, please visit the BitMEX Blog or www.bitmex.com , and follow Telegram , Twitte r , Discord , and its online communities . For further inquiries, please contact press@bitmex.com .

