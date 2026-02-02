Aluula Composites Inc. to Present at the Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference February 5th

VICTORIA, British Columbia, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALUULA Composites Inc. (TSXV: AUUA; OTCQB: AUUAF) ("ALUULA" or the "Company") today announced that CEO and President, Sage Berryman, will present live at the Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on February 5, 2026 at 3:00 pm ET.

Current and potential investors are invited to attend and can REGISTER HERE to attend the presentation. The Company will also be available for a limited number of 1x1 meetings on both February 5th and 10th and to schedule 1x1 meetings here .

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

About ALUULA Composites

ALUULA is an ultra-light, high performance and recycle-ready composite materials brand that enhances the performance of outdoor gear as well as commercial and industrial equipment. Proudly owned and manufactured on the Canadian west coast, ALUULA’s innovation is driven by a deep understanding that equipment does not need to sacrifice performance for sustainability. ALUULA’s materials are known for their unique construction capabilities and their ability to make products lighter, stronger, and more sustainable.

aluula.com | TSXV: AUUA; OTCQB: AUUAF

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

