Arizent Launches “AI Answers,” Marking Next Phase of Its Market-Intelligence Vision for Financial Services

New York, United States, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New AI-powered research experience debuts on American Banker and The Bond Buyer, with expanded product enhancements planned across Arizent’s brand portfolio

Arizent, the publisher of American Banker and The Bond Buyer, today announced the launch of AI Answers, a new AI-powered research experience built for paid subscribers and designed to accelerate how financial services and public finance professionals move from question to trusted insight.

AI Answers generates concise, source-linked responses drawn exclusively from each brand’s proprietary journalism and research archives. Every response includes clear attribution and direct links back to the underlying articles so subscribers can verify context, explore deeper reporting, and confidently reuse insights in their workflow.

“Our vision is to build the next generation market intelligence platform — where we create automated, personalized one-to-one experiences for our subscribers based on their role, their industry, their company, their past behavior, their preferences, and more,” said Whitney Parker Mitchell, Chief Marketing Officer, Arizent, who also leads the company’s AI Innovation Council. “AI Answers is an important first step in that transformation: it makes our research and data dramatically more usable, while setting a foundation for a broader roadmap of intelligence-driven personalized content across our portfolio.”“Arizent is focused on adding enterprise value to our subscribers — tools that help teams move faster with confidence,” said Glenn Hall, EVP of Information Services. “By pairing trusted journalism with responsible AI, we’re increasing the day-to-day utility of our subscriptions and creating new ways for organizations to unlock ROI from our content.”

Built for enterprise-grade research inside trusted environments

AI Answers is powered by a private, publisher-controlled AI implementation created in partnership with Miso.ai, a provider of AI search technology for publishers. The experience is designed to support rigorous professional research standards, including transparent sourcing and on-site access controls.

Key capabilities

Brand-specific research experiences: AI Answers is tuned to each title’s proprietary archives, reflecting the distinct markets, terminology, and more than a decade of coverage from American Banker and The Bond Buyer.

AI Answers is tuned to each title’s proprietary archives, reflecting the distinct markets, terminology, and more than a decade of coverage from American Banker and The Bond Buyer. Citation-first answers with auditability: Responses include source-level attribution and direct links to the originating articles for review and context.

Responses include source-level attribution and direct links to the originating articles for review and context. Subscriber-value expansion : Designed to increase the day-to-day utility of both individual and enterprise subscriptions by turning archives into an active research asset.

: Designed to increase the day-to-day utility of both individual and enterprise subscriptions by turning archives into an active research asset. Responsible design and governance: The experience limits retrieval to trusted, proprietary content and includes safeguards intended to reduce inaccurate responses.

Learn more about AI Answers

AI Answers is now available to subscribers on American Banker and The Bond Buyer within each site’s navigation menu. Limited preview prompts are available to demonstrate functionality, while full capabilities require an active subscription.

Visitors can try the platform on American Banker using the search below:

What’s next: a unified market-intelligence roadmap

This launch is the first release in Arizent’s broader product roadmap to extend AI-assisted research and discovery across its expanding market-intelligence offerings. Planned enhancements include in-article AI-powered recommendations, a chat-style interface to further refine and store research questions, and additional data analysis tools — built to help subscribers move from insight to action in fewer steps.

About Arizent

Arizent is a business information company that advances professional communities by providing insights and analysis and convening industry leaders. The company uses deep industry expertise and a data-driven platform to deliver its services, which include subscriptions, marketing services, live events and access to Leaders, a digital content platform featuring livestream and on-demand formats. Arizent also connects business communities through leading financial services brands like American Banker, The Bond Buyer, Financial Planning and National Mortgage News, as well as professional services brands like Accounting Today, Employee Benefit News and Digital Insurance.

About American Banker

American Banker is the essential resource for senior executives in banking and financial services, keeping its members updated on vital developments and focusing sharply on their most important concerns — innovation, transformation and disruption, technology, regulation and reform. Financial industry professionals turn to American Banker every day and throughout the day to stay maximally informed — drilling down on complex issues, keeping up with breaking news and downloading research and data.

About The Bond Buyer

Since 1891, The Bond Buyer has empowered issuers, investors and other municipal finance professionals to navigate the complexities of policy, regulation, market activity, infrastructure and more. Across its journalism, events, research and benchmarking, The Bond Buyer provides insight into the most relevant topics — from public-private partnerships to innovative deal structures. As the only independent resource serving the complete municipal finance community, The Bond Buyer's authoritative content connects leaders online, in person and in print every day.

