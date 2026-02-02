Medical Tubing Market to Register 8% CAGR Through 2031 as North America Holds Major Share, Says a 2026 Mordor Intelligence Report

Hyderabad, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the medical tubing market size is projected to grow from USD 14.52 billion in 2026 to USD 21.86 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 8.52% during the forecast period (2026–2031). This growth is driven by increasing demand for medical devices, a rise in surgical and interventional procedures, and ongoing advancements in material performance and biocompatibility. The medical tubing market is being shaped by the expanding use of tubing in applications such as catheters, intravenous therapy, drug delivery systems, respiratory devices, and diagnostic equipment. Manufacturers are focusing on developing tubing products with enhanced flexibility, chemical resistance, and durability to meet evolving clinical requirements. Advances in polymer science, including the use of silicone, polyvinyl chloride, and thermoplastic elastomers, are further enabling product customization and performance optimization.

Medical Tubing Market Share Analysis by Region

North America represents a leading share of the medical tubing market, driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure, strong presence of medical device manufacturers, and high adoption of innovative medical technologies. The region continues to invest in advanced medical devices and minimally invasive procedures, supporting consistent demand for high-quality medical tubing.

Asia-Pacific is emerging as the fastest-growing region, led by China and India due to large populations, increasing chronic disease burden, and expanding domestic manufacturing. Ongoing investments and regional regulatory alignment are making the market more attractive for global suppliers.

Medical Tubing Market Trends & Forecast

Rising Demand from Minimally Invasive and Home Healthcare Applications

Medical tubing demand is increasing as minimally invasive procedures and home-based care solutions gain traction, requiring lightweight, flexible, and reliable tubing products.

Advancements in Medical-Grade Materials and Customization

Manufacturers are increasingly focusing on advanced medical-grade polymers and customized tubing designs to meet specific device and clinical requirements, supporting market growth.

Medical Tubing Industry Segmentation Overview

By Material

Plastics

Rubbers

Specialty Polymers



By Application

Bulk Disposable Tubing

Drug Delivery Systems

Catheters & Cannulas

Dialysis & IV Infusion

Peristaltic Pump Tubing

Gas Supply & Ventilation Tubing

Smoke Evacuation & Suction Tubing

Enteral & Feeding Tubes



By Structure



Co-Extruded / Multilayer

Multi Lumen

Braided / Reinforced

Micro-extruded

Sensor-integrated (Smart)



By End-User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diagnostic Laboratories

Home-care Settings



By Manufacturing Process

Single-screw Extrusion

Twin-screw Extrusion

Micro-extrusion

3-D Printing / Additive Manufacturing



By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

For a full breakdown of market dynamics, segmentation insights, regional analysis, and competitive landscape, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/medical-tubing-market?utm_source=globenewswire

Medical Tubing Market Competitive Outlook

The medical tubing industry features a mix of global and regional manufacturers focusing on material innovation, product customization, and strategic collaborations with medical device companies to address evolving clinical and regulatory needs.

Major Companies Include:

Saint-Gobain

Freudenberg Medical

W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

The Lubrizol Corporation

Raumedic AG

