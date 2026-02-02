Nexalin Highlights its Expanding Body of Peer-Reviewed Neuroimaging Research Confirming its DIFS™ Technology as the Leader in Evidenced-Based Non-Invasive Brain Stimulation

HOUSTON, TX, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexalin Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXL) (the “Company” or “Nexalin”), the leader in non-invasive Deep Intracranial Frequency Stimulation (DIFS™) of the brain, today highlighted Nexalin’s rigorous peer-reviewed clinical research validating its proprietary neurostimulation technology across multiple neurological and psychiatric conditions. Currently, Nexalin is advancing its “mood-military-memory” clinical business plan with the FDA by publishing and submitting extensive clinical data.

Recent peer-reviewed and published data collectively span Insomnia and Depression (mood), traumatic brain injury and PTSD (military), Alzheimer’s disease (memory), and, most recently, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Together, this body of clinical evidence continues to support Nexalin’s clinical business plan presented in recent pre-submission meetings with the FDA.

Nexalin’s growing body of published data consistently demonstrates objective normalization of abnormal brain activity and network function. This normalization of abnormal brain function is validated through traditional patient symptom surveys, advanced neuroimaging, and other bioelectrical biomarkers administered pre- and post-treatment.

Unlike inferior proposed neurostimulation devices that rely on minimal localized, surface-level stimulation, Nexalin’s clinical research has consistently incorporated objective bioelectrical brain imaging data using advanced modalities, including MRI, functional MRI (fMRI), magnetoencephalography (MEG), electroencephalography (EEG), and positron emission tomography (PET). These objective measures demonstrate engagement and regulation of deep disturbed brain networks associated with mental health disorders. The collective dataset also demonstrates Nexalin’s ability to penetrate and treat networks deep in the brain, rather than relying on superficial or localized effects offered by other stimulators.

“Across multiple independent studies, we are not just observing that patients feel better—we are seeing measurable changes in how the brain functions,” said Mark White, CEO of Nexalin Technology. “That distinction matters. Nexalin is a powerful whole-brain neurostimulation medical device that evidence indicates can penetrate deep in the brain to dramatically increase positive treatment response. Nexalin is not another battery-operated internet device sold to consumers. Our DIFS™ technology is designed to regulate abnormal neural signaling and normalize disrupted brain networks, and we have objective imaging data to support that mechanism.”

Most recently, a randomized, double-blind, sham-controlled trial published in Molecular Psychiatry demonstrated that Nexalin’s non-invasive DIFS™ neurostimulation produced objective normalization of abnormal gamma-frequency brain activity measured with MEG and EEG. The study showed improved communication across brain networks associated with attention, cognitive control, mood, sleep, and social functioning—directly linking clinical outcomes to measurable changes in brain activity.

Earlier peer-reviewed publications have demonstrated similar network-level effects in other indications:

Alzheimer’s disease and dementia : Multiple studies published in Alzheimer’s Research & Therapy, Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease, and Radiology showed that DIFS™ stimulation improved cognition while enhancing hippocampal activation, restoring regional neuronal synchronization, and strengthening connectivity across memory and executive function networks measured by fMRI.

: Multiple studies published in Alzheimer’s Research & Therapy, Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease, and Radiology showed that DIFS™ stimulation improved cognition while enhancing hippocampal activation, restoring regional neuronal synchronization, and strengthening connectivity across memory and executive function networks measured by fMRI. Mood disorders : A randomized controlled trial published in Brain Stimulation demonstrated statistically significant separation between patients receiving Nexalin’s DIFS™ technology combined with standard antidepressant therapy versus medication alone, supported by objective changes in brain electrical activity.

: A randomized controlled trial published in Brain Stimulation demonstrated statistically significant separation between patients receiving Nexalin’s DIFS™ technology combined with standard antidepressant therapy versus medication alone, supported by objective changes in brain electrical activity. PTSD, TBI, and warfighter populations : Prior research has demonstrated Nexalin’s ability to regulate disrupted neural signaling associated with trauma-related conditions, supporting its potential role in restoring abnormal brain network function following injury and stress.

: Prior research has demonstrated Nexalin’s ability to regulate disrupted neural signaling associated with trauma-related conditions, supporting its potential role in restoring abnormal brain network function following injury and stress. Addiction and impulse control disorders: A peer-reviewed case report published in The American Journal on Addictions documented sustained abstinence and improved cognitive control following Nexalin treatment, suggesting durable neuroplastic effects beyond short-term behavioral change.

Across these studies, Nexalin’s DIFS™ technology has shown the ability to deliver frequency-specific stimulation that penetrates deep brain structures and influences large-scale neural networks—without invasive procedures or pharmaceuticals.

“Modern neuroscience increasingly recognizes mental health conditions as disorders of brain network regulation, not simply chemical imbalances,” said Dr. David Owens, Chief Medical Officer of Nexalin. “What makes Nexalin’s data compelling is the consistency. Across conditions, imaging modalities, and independent research groups, we see normalization of abnormal neural activity that aligns with clinical improvement. That level of objective validation is rare in non-invasive brain stimulation.”

Nexalin believes this expanding research foundation clearly differentiates its technology by demonstrating deep, whole-brain engagement supported by objective imaging—rather than surface-level stimulation or symptom-based claims.

As Nexalin continues to advance its next-generation neurostimulation platforms, the Company remains focused on building one of the most comprehensive, imaging-supported bodies of evidence in non-invasive brain stimulation—positioning Nexalin’s DIFS™ technology as a scientifically grounded approach to regulating dysfunctional brain activity underlying complex mental health and neurological disorders.

About Nexalin Technology, Inc.

Nexalin designs and develops innovative neurostimulation products to uniquely help combat the ongoing global mental health epidemic. All of Nexalin's medical devices are believed to be non-invasive and undetectable to the human body. The Nexalin products are developed to provide relief to those afflicted with mental health issues using bioelectronic medical technology. Nexalin believes its neurostimulation medical devices can penetrate structures deep in the mid-brain that are associated with mental health disorders. Nexalin believes the deeper-penetrating waveform in its next-generation devices will generate enhanced patient response without any adverse side effects. The Nexalin Gen-2 15 milliamp neurostimulation device has been approved in China, Brazil, Oman and Israel. Additional information about the Company is available at: https://nexalin.com/ .

