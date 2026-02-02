OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. Financial Performance for the Fourth Quarter of 2025

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: OPHC) (the “Company”) is a bank holding company. OptimumBank (the “Bank”) is a Florida-chartered commercial bank and is owned 100% by the Company. The Company is pleased to announce net earnings of $4.85 million, or $0.42 per basic share, and $0.21 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2025. This compares to net earnings of $4.32 million, or $0.37 per basic share, and $0.18 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2025, and $3.95 million net earnings, or $0.38 per basic share, and $0.18 per diluted share, for the comparable quarter last year. For the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2025, net earnings was $16.64 million, or $1.42 per basic share, and $0.71 per diluted share, compared to net earnings of $13.12 million, or $1.39 per basic share, and $0.63 per diluted share, for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2024. The increase of $3.52 million in earnings for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2025, compared to the same period in 2024, was primarily driven by a $7.90 million improvement in net interest income and $2.15 million increase in noninterest income, partially offset by an increase in noninterest expenses and income taxes. The diluted share count incorporates the effect of certain changes to existing preferred shares, and comparability with prior diluted EPS figures may be affected accordingly.

The Company has demonstrated continued progress during the fourth quarter of 2025. The gross loan portfolio increased by $145.07 million, or 17.83%, during the fourth quarter of 2025 to $958.79 million. Total deposits declined by $27.74 million from September 30, 2025, totalling $931.75 million at December 31, 2025, down 2.89% from the prior quarter. This also represents growth of $159.56 million in total deposits since the December 31, 2024, or 20.66%.

Highlights for the Fourth Quarter of 2025

● Net earnings of $4.85 million, or $0.42 per basic share, and $0.21 diluted earnings per share (“diluted EPS”). ● Return on Average Assets (ROAA) was 1.77% for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 1.68% as of September 30, 2025 (both annualized). ● Net interest margin was 4.39%, reflecting a two-basis point increase from 4.37% at September 30, 2025. ● Total assets grew by $28.64 million to $1.11 billion from September 30, 2025. ● Total deposits decreased by $27.74 million to $931.75 million from September 30, 2025. ● Gross loans increased by $145.07 million during the quarter to $958.79 million, compared to $813.7 million at September 30, 2025. ● Total stockholders’ equity increased by $5.00 million to $121.90 million as of December 31, 2025, up from $116.89 million as of September 30, 2025, reflecting continued earnings retention. ● Return on Average Equity (ROAE) was 16.23% for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 15.17% as of September 30, 2025 (both annualized).



Highlights for the Year Ended December 31, 2025

● Net earnings of $16.65 million, or $1.42 per basic share, and $0.71 diluted EPS, compared to $1.39 per basic share and $0.63 per diluted share for 2024. ● Return on Average Assets (ROAA) was 1.64%, compared to 1.42% for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2024. ● Net interest margin was 4.28%, reflecting a 45-basis point increase from 3.83% for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2024. ● Total assets grew by $178.75 million to $1.11 billion from December 31, 2024, an increase of approximately 19.16% compared to $932.93 million at December 31, 2024. ● Total deposits grew by $159.56 million to $931.75 million from December 31, 2024, representing an increase of approximately 20.66% compared to $772.19 million at December 31, 2024. ● Gross loans increased by $154.55 million to $958.79 million at December 31, 2025, as compared to December 31, 2024. ● Total stockholders’ equity increased by $18.71 million to $121.90 million as of December 31, 2025, up from $103.18 million as of December 31, 2024, reflecting continued earnings retention. ● Fully diluted tangible book value per share increased to $5.18 per diluted share at December 31, 2025, up $0.75, or 16.9% from the prior year



“We ended 2025 with the best quarter and the best year we have ever had,” said Moishe Gubin, Chairman of the Board. “Our focus remains simple and effective. We are now on the cusp of fully realizing our strategic plan, which includes expanding into new, financially related verticals that complement our banking operations. We’ve built the foundation, and we are excited to unveil the next phase of this journey in the near future.”

Net interest income for the quarter-ended December 31, 2025 increased to $11.87 million, up by $0.82 million from the third quarter of 2025 and $2.64 million from the fourth quarter of 2024, supported by higher yields on loans and other earning assets and lower costs on interest-bearing liabilities. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities was slightly lower at 3.34%, down by 14-basis points from 3.48% in the third quarter, while interest-earning asset yields were one basis point lower at 6.45%. The Company’s net interest margin rose to 4.39%, a reflection of disciplined loan and deposit pricing strategy and balance sheet optimization.

Noninterest income for the quarter-ended December 31, 2025 decreased to $1.73 million, or $0.26 million lower from the prior quarter primarily driven by fewer loan prepayment fees. Noninterest expenses increased to $6.74 million, primarily due to other expenses including marketing, partially offset by lower staffing related expense. The Company maintained an efficiency ratio of 49.59% for the fourth quarter of 2025, consistent with prudent cost management amid balance sheet expansion and associated revenue expansion.

Credit loss expense as of quarter-ended December 31, 2025 decreased to $0.40 million, due to the improvements in the credit quality of the loan portfolio and the evaluation of factors used to determine the credit loss. Gross charge-offs remained modest at $201,000, while recoveries totalled $67,000, resulting in net charge-offs of $134,000, reflecting a well-managed loan portfolio for the fourth quarter of 2025. The allowance for credit losses stood at $10.27 million as of December 31, 2025, or 1.07% of total loans.

Loan portfolio growth was strong in the fourth quarter of 2025. Gross loans increased by $145.07 million. Commercial real estate and residential real estate segments continued to expand, growing by $141.64 million and $7.30 million, respectively. Additionally, there was an increase in commercial and consumer loans of $2.59 million and $2.44 million, respectively. These gains were partially offset by a $7.15 million decline in land and construction loans and a $1.74 million decline in multi-family real estate. The growth experienced in the loan portfolio is due to the implementation of our relationship-based banking model and the success of our lenders in competing for new business.

On the funding side, total deposits decreased by $27.74 million to $931.75 million from the third quarter of 2025, primarily in noninterest-bearing demand deposits that decreased by $47.45 million to $266.52 million. The decline is primarily related to year end business account seasonality. The Company had $50.00 million in Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances outstanding at December 31, 2025.

Capital levels remain strong, with a Tier 1 Leverage Ratio of 11.39%, well above regulatory minimums. The Company remains well positioned to support continued growth and earnings momentum as the Company heads into 2026.

The Company’s outlook remains constructive. During 2025, the Company formed a new wholly owned subsidiary, capitalized through a dividend from the Bank to the Company, which is intended to offer a focused suite of financing solutions, including bridge-to-HUD financing and FHA and HUD insured loan origination for multifamily and healthcare properties. The platform is expected to roll out in 2026, leveraging the Company’s established relationships and specialized expertise across skilled nursing, senior housing, and multifamily sectors. Additionally, the Company continues to invest in technology, talent, and targeted growth strategies that reinforce its position as one of the most dynamic and rapidly growing community banks in South Florida. We remain grateful for the trust and partnership of our shareholders, customers, and employees.

The following table presents the Company’s quarterly trends of the consolidated financial highlights (unaudited) for the periods presented (see below for a summary of non-GAAP reconciliation):

Quarterly Trends 4Q25 change vs (Dollars in thousands except per share amounts) 4Q25 3Q25 2Q25 1Q25 4Q24 3Q25 4Q24 Selected Balance Sheet Data Total assets $ 1,111,678 $ 1,083,043 $ 999,127 $ 977,468 $ 932,933 $ 28,635 $ 178,745 Total gross loans 958,793 813,722 784,564 800,244 804,240 145,071 154,553 Total deposits 931,750 959,487 878,865 852,934 772,195 (27,737 ) 159,555 Earnings Highlights Net earnings $ 4,853 $ 4,323 $ 3,602 $ 3,870 $ 3,949 $ 530 $ 904 Diluted earnings per share (EPS) $ 0.21 $ 0.18 $ 0.15 $ 0.17 $ 0.18 $ 0.02 $ 0.03 Net interest income $ 11,871 $ 11,048 $ 10,242 $ 9,426 $ 9,235 $ 823 $ 2,636 Performance Ratios Net interest margin 4.39 % 4.37 % 4.32 % 4.06 % 4.19 % 0.02 % 0.20 % Net interest spread 3.11 % 2.98 % 3.08 % 2.87 % 2.90 % 0.13 % 0.21 % Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 3.34 % 3.48 % 3.49 % 3.59 % 4.02 % (0.14 )% (0.68 )% Efficiency ratio 49.59 % 50.68 % 51.18 % 52.79 % 42.53 % (1.09 )% 7.05 % Net loan-to-deposit ratio 101.67 % 83.67 % 88.13 % 92.77 % 102.95 % 18.00 % (1.28 )% Return on (annualized) Average assets (ROAA) 1.77 % 1.68 % 1.48 % 1.62 % 1.62 % 0.09 % 0.15 % Average equity (ROAE) 16.23 % 15.17 % 13.10 % 14.66 % 16.19 % 1.08 % 0.04 % Average tangible assets (ROTA) 1.77 % 1.68 % 1.48 % 1.62 % 1.62 % 0.09 % 0.15 % Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) $ 6,855 $ 6,426 $ 5,895 $ 5,031 $ 5,921 $ 429 $ 934 Other Operating Measures Common shares outstanding 11,533,943 11,883,943 11,751,082 11,751,082 11,636,092 (350,000 ) (102,149 ) Non-diluted tangible book value per share $ 10.57 $ 9.84 $ 9.48 $ 9.19 $ 8.87 $ 0.73 $ 1.71 Fully diluted shares outstanding 23,523,473 23,523,473 23,390,612 23,390,612 23,275,622 0 247,851 Fully diluted tangible book value per share $ 5.18 $ 4.97 $ 4.76 $ 4.62 $ 4.43 $ 0.21 $ 0.75 Tangible common equity to tangible assets 10.97 % 10.79 % 11.14 % 11.05 % 11.06 % 0.17 % (0.11 ) % Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 11.39 % 11.71 % 11.89 % 11.71 % 10.91 % (0.31 )% 0.49 %



Financial Results

Statement of Earnings

Net earnings were $4.85 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to net earnings of $4.32 million for the third quarter of 2025, and $3.95 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase from the third quarter of 2025 was primarily due to an increase in net interest income to $11.87 million, compared to $11.05 million in the third quarter.

Total interest income was $17.44 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $16.32 million in the third quarter of 2025 and $15.64 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The sequential growth was driven by a $1.36 million increase in interest income from loans. Compared to the third quarter of 2025, the increase was primarily due to a $76.25 million increase in average loan balances.

The following table depicts the components of interest income (unaudited) for the quarterly periods presented:

Quarterly Trends 4Q25 change vs (Dollars in thousands) 4Q25 3Q25 2Q25 1Q25 4Q24 3Q25 4Q24 Interest income Loans $ 15,437 $ 14,082 $ 14,026 $ 13,601 $ 13,679 $ 1,355 $ 1,758 Debt securities 164 153 158 160 154 11 10 Other 1,837 2,086 1,404 1,246 1,809 (249 ) 28 Total interest income $ 17,438 $ 16,321 $ 15,588 $ 15,007 $ 15,642 $ 1,117 $ 1,796



Interest expense totalled $5.57 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $5.27 million for the third quarter of 2025 and $6.41 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. Compared to the third quarter of 2025, the increase in interest expense was primarily attributable to a $60.00 million increase in total interest-bearing liability balances, partially offset by a 14-basis point decrease in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities, from 3.48% to 3.34%. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, the decrease in rates paid was substantial, with a 60-basis point decrease in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities, from 3.94% to 3.34% primarily from lower interest rates paid on deposits and borrowings.

Net interest income was $11.87 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, up from $11.05 million in the third quarter of 2025 and $9.24 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The quarter-over-quarter increase was driven by growth in the average interest-earning assets of $70.11 million, and the lower cost on interest bearing liabilities. On a year-over-year basis, the growth in net interest income was primarily attributable to a $91.57 million increase in average loan balances and a $38.08 million increase in average interest-earning deposits with banks balances, further supported by lower funding costs.

Net interest margin expanded to 4.39% for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 4.37% and 3.87% for the third and fourth quarters of 2025 and 2024, respectively. Compared to the third quarter of 2025, net interest margin increased by two basis points, primarily driven by the decrease in interest-bearing liabilities cost. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, net interest margin increased by 60 basis points, primarily attributable to a decrease in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

The cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 3.34% in the fourth quarter of 2025, down from 3.48% in the third quarter of 2025 and down from 3.94% in the fourth quarter of 2024. The decrease from the third quarter of 2025 was primarily due to a decrease in yields in the NOW, money market, and time deposit portfolios. Compared to the same quarter last year, the cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased substantially by 60 basis points. This reduction was due to a decrease in yields across the deposit portfolio with disciplined pricing following rate reductions.

Credit loss expense was $0.40 million during the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $0.76 million in the third quarter of 2025, and $0.61 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. The decrease in credit loss expense from the third quarter was primarily attributable to improvements in the credit quality of the loan portfolio and the evaluation of factors used to determine the credit loss. Gross charge-offs remained modest at $201,000, while recoveries totalled $67,000, resulting in net charge-offs of $134,000 during the fourth quarter of 2025. The Company’s allowance for credit losses stood at $10.27 million, or 1.07% of total loans, as of December 31, 2025.

Noninterest income totalled $1.73 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, down from $1.98 million in the prior quarter and up from $1.07 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The quarter-over-quarter decrease of $0.26 million was primarily driven by fewer loan prepayment fees. Compared to the same quarter last year, the $0.66 million increase in noninterest income related to increases in wire transfers, ACH fees on deposit payment transactions, and gains on the sale of SBA loans.

Noninterest expenses totalled $6.74 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $6.60 million in the third quarter of 2025 and $4.38 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, the increase of $2.36 million includes increases of $1.53 million, $0.22 million, and $0.67 million in employee compensation expenses, data processing, and deposit operation expenses, respectively.

Regarding the $0.14 million increase in noninterest expenses when compared to the prior quarter, this was primarily due to higher other expenses, primarily in marketing expenses related to the Company’s 25th anniversary client appreciation event held in Q4 2025. This was partially offset by lower salaries and employee benefit expense compared to the prior quarter, the result of year end incentive compensation adjustments.

The following table depicts the components of noninterest expenses (unaudited) for the quarterly periods presented:

Quarterly Trends 4Q25 change vs (Dollars in thousands) 4Q25 3Q25 2Q25 1Q25 4Q24 3Q25 4Q24 Noninterest expenses Salaries and employee benefits 3,672 4,004 3,738 3,381 2,145 (332 ) 1,527 Professional fees 333 276 275 247 374 57 (41 ) Occupancy and equipment 328 327 294 282 243 1 85 Data processing 794 788 625 533 570 6 224 Regulatory assessment 161 126 202 198 204 35 (43 ) Losses on sale and write-downs of other real estate owned 54 - - - - 54 54 Other 1,401 1,083 1,047 985 846 318 555 Total noninterest expenses 6,743 6,604 6,181 5,626 4,382 139 2,361



Income tax expense was $1.60 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared $1.34 million in the third quarter of 2025 and $1.36 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The effective tax rate for the quarter was 24.8%, compared to 23.7% in the prior quarter and 25.6% from the prior year comparative quarter.

Balance Sheet

Total assets were $1.11 billion as of December 31, 2025, increasing from $1.08 billion at September 30, 2025, and up from $932.93 million at December 31, 2024. The quarter-over-quarter growth of $28.64 million was primarily attributable to a $144.48 million increase in net loans, partially offset by a $120.53 million decrease in cash and cash equivalents.

Cash and cash equivalents at December 31, 2025, was $114.56 million, which decreased from $235.09 million at September 30, 2025, and increased from $93.63 million at December 31, 2024. The decrease quarter-over-quarter was primarily driven by the growth in loans.

Investment securities (debt securities available for sale and held-to-maturity) at December 31, 2025, were $25.40 million, compared to $23.17 million at September 30, 2025, and $23.05 million at December 31, 2024. No sales of debt securities were reported during these periods.

Total gross loans at December 31, 2025, were $958.79 million, an increase from $813.72 million at September 30, 2025, and up from $804.24 million at December 31, 2024. Gross loans increased during the quarter reflecting growth in commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial, and consumer loans. Compared to December 31, 2024, the gross loan portfolio increased by $154.55 million, reflecting growth primarily in commercial real estate.

The allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) was $10.27 million as of December 31, 2025, representing 1.07% of total loans, decreasing from 1.23% at September 30, 2025, and up from $10.02 million and $8.66 million at September 30, 2025, and December 31, 2024, respectively. The quarter-over-quarter increase of $0.26 million was primarily driven by the growth in the loan portfolio. The increase was partially offset by net charge-offs of $134,000, as gross charge-offs remained modest at $201,000 and recoveries totalled $67,000. The ACL ratio reflects continued credit discipline and a well-diversified loan portfolio.

The following table presents the components of the ACL (unaudited) as of the dates indicated:

December 31, 2025 change vs December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2025 2025 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 Beginning balance $ 10,018 $ 9,338 $ 8,270 $ 8,660 $ 8,337 $ 680 $ 1,681 Credit loss expense (reversal) - funded 389 639 1,043 (144 ) 569 (250 ) (180 ) Charge-offs (201 ) (129 ) (72 ) (325 ) (336 ) (72 ) 135 Recoveries 67 170 97 79 90 (103 ) (23 ) Ending balance $ 10,273 $ 10,018 $ 9,338 $ 8,270 $ 8,660 $ 255 $ 1,613



Nonaccrual loans totalled $2.90 million at December 31, 2025, compared to $2.98 million at September 30, 2025, and $7.58 million at December 31, 2024. The decrease from the prior year was primarily due to a decrease in land and construction, and consumer nonaccrual loans of $6.20 million, offset by a $1.52 million increase in nonaccrual commercial loans during the year. There were no loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing interest as of December 31, 2025. Additionally, the Company did not report any modified loans to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty during the fourth quarter of 2025.

Nonperforming assets (NPA) reflected strong asset quality at September 30, 2025. Nonaccrual loans decreased to $2.90 million from $7.58 million at December 31, 2024. The Company reported one real estate owned (“OREO”) property totalling $0.55 million that was transferred to other assets related to a previously reported nonaccrual consumer loan.

Total deposits at December 31, 2025, were $931.75 million, a decrease from $959.49 million at September 30, 2025, and an increase from $772.20 million at December 31, 2024. The decrease from September 30, 2025, was attributable to a decrease in noninterest-bearing demand deposits, savings, NOW, and money-market deposits, partially offset by increases in time deposits. The increase from December 31, 2024 was attributable to increases in all deposit categories, most notably a 27.09% increase in time deposits and a 25.21% increase in noninterest-bearing demand deposits. The Company continues to maintain a diverse and stable funding base.

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (AOCL) was $4.60 million at December 31, 2025, compared to $4.75 million at September 30, 2025, and $5.57 million at December 31, 2024. The unrealized loss in AOCL improved by $0.16 million quarter-over-quarter, primarily due to the decline in long-term interest rates impacting the fair value of available-for-sale securities. Year-over-year, AOCL improved by $0.97 million, reflecting the net impact of favourable fair value changes over the trailing twelve months, resulting in unrealized gains. All AOCL amounts represent unrealized gains and losses, net of applicable income taxes, and have no impact on reported earnings.

Shareholders’ equity was $121.90 million as of December 31, 2025, compared to $116.89 million as of September 30, 2025, and $103.18 million as of December 31, 2024. The fourth quarter increase was principally attributable to fourth quarter net earnings of $4.85 million, and a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss.

Tangible book value per share at December 31, 2025, was $10.57, up from $9.84 at September 30, 2025, and $8.87 at December 31, 2024. This non-diluted measure is based on common shares outstanding, which were 11,533,943 at December 31, 2025 (down from 11,883,943 at September 30, 2025, and down from 11,636,112 at December 30, 2024).

Although GAAP accounting generally presents book value based on common shares outstanding, the Company believes a more comprehensive measure of shareholder value is on a fully diluted basis.

On a fully diluted basis, tangible book value per share was $5.18 at December 31, 2025, up from $4.97 at September 30, 2025, and $4.43 at December 31, 2024. This is based on fully diluted shares outstanding of 23,523,473 at December 31, 2025 (consistent with 23,523,473 at September 30, 2025, and up from 23,275,622 at December 31, 2024).

The increase in both non-diluted and fully diluted tangible book value per share reflects strong quarterly earnings performance and overall capital strength.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

December 31, 2025 change vs December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, December 31, 2025 2025 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 9,349 $ 9,271 $ 8,833 $ 13,542 $ 13,982 $ 78 $ (4,633 ) Interest-bearing deposits with banks 105,210 225,815 172,921 129,914 79,648 (120,605 ) 25,562 Total cash and cash equivalents 114,559 235,086 181,754 143,456 93,630 (120,527 ) 20,929 Debt securities available for sale 25,184 22,926 22,378 23,043 22,773 2,258 2,411 Debt securities held-to-maturity 214 246 260 269 281 (32 ) (67 ) Loans, net of allowance for credit losses 947,294 802,812 774,548 791,232 794,985 144,482 152,309 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 3,028 658 658 1,128 2,929 2,370 99 Premises and equipment, net 2,490 2,308 2,426 2,249 2,062 182 428 Other real estate owned 551 - - - - 551 551 Right-of-use lease assets 2,617 2,725 2,552 2,647 2,679 (108 ) (62 ) Accrued interest receivable 3,621 3,171 3,138 3,287 3,348 450 273 Deferred tax asset 3,108 3,238 3,135 2,777 3,001 (130 ) 107 Other assets 9,012 9,873 8,278 7,380 7,245 (861 ) 1,767 Total assets $ 1,111,678 $ 1,083,043 $ 999,127 $ 977,468 $ 932,933 $ 28,635 $ 178,745 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Liabilities Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 266,520 $ 313,973 $ 259,816 $ 235,779 $ 211,900 $ (47,453 ) $ 54,620 Savings, NOW and money-market deposits 306,921 309,087 300,907 289,768 278,355 (2,166 ) 28,566 Time deposits 358,309 336,427 318,142 327,387 281,940 21,882 76,369 Total deposits 931,750 959,487 878,865 852,934 772,195 (27,737 ) 159,555 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 50,000 - - 10,000 50,000 50,000 - Operating lease liabilities 2,745 2,846 2,661 2,746 2,774 (101 ) (29 ) Other liabilities 5,286 3,822 6,253 3,785 4,780 1,464 506 Total liabilities 989,781 966,155 887,779 869,465 829,749 23,626 160,032 Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock: Series B Convertible Preferred - - - - - - - Series C Convertible Preferred - - - - - - - Common stock 115 119 118 118 116 (4 ) (1 ) Additional paid-in capital 112,578 112,574 112,010 112,015 111,485 4 1,093 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) 13,801 8,948 4,625 1,023 (2,847 ) 4,853 16,648 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,597 ) (4,753 ) (5,405 ) (5,153 ) (5,570 ) 156 973 Total stockholders’ equity 121,897 116,888 111,348 108,003 103,184 5,009 18,713 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,111,678 $ 1,083,043 $ 999,127 $ 977,468 $ 932,933 $ 28,635 $ 178,745



OptimumBank Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Earnings - Quarterly (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Quarterly Trends 4Q25 change vs 4Q25 3Q25 2Q25 1Q25 4Q24 3Q25 4Q24 Interest income Loans $ 15,437 $ 14,082 $ 14,026 $ 13,601 $ 13,679 $ 1,355 $ 1,758 Debt securities 164 153 158 160 154 11 10 Other 1,837 2,086 1,404 1,246 1,809 (249 ) 28 Total interest income 17,438 16,321 15,588 15,007 15,642 1,117 1,796 Interest expense Deposits 5,561 5,273 5,322 5,278 6,005 288 (444 ) Borrowings 6 - 24 303 402 6 (396 ) Total interest expense 5,567 5,273 5,346 5,581 6,407 294 (840 ) Net interest income 11,871 11,048 10,242 9,426 9,235 823 2,636 Credit loss expense (reversal) 398 763 1,040 (165 ) 613 (365 ) (215 ) Net interest income after credit loss expense (reversal) 11,473 10,285 9,202 9,591 8,622 458 2,421 Noninterest income Service charges and fees 1,268 1,252 1,099 1,038 958 16 310 Other 459 730 735 193 110 (271 ) 349 Total noninterest income 1,727 1,982 1,834 1,231 1,068 (255 ) 659 Noninterest expenses Salaries and employee benefits 3,672 4,004 3,738 3,381 2,145 (332 ) 1,527 Professional fees 333 276 275 247 374 57 (41 ) Occupancy and equipment 328 327 294 282 243 1 85 Data processing 794 788 625 533 570 6 224 Regulatory assessment 161 126 202 198 204 35 (43 ) Losses on sale and write-downs of other real estate owned 54 - - - - 54 54 Other 1,401 1,083 1,047 985 846 318 555 Total noninterest expenses 6,743 6,604 6,181 5,626 4,382 139 2,361 Net earnings before income taxes 6,457 5,663 4,855 5,196 5,308 794 1,149 Income taxes 1,604 1,340 1,253 1,326 1,359 264 245 Net earnings $ 4,853 $ 4,323 $ 3,602 $ 3,870 $ 3,949 $ 530 $ 904 Net earnings per share - Basic $ 0.42 $ 0.37 $ 0.31 $ 0.33 $ 0.38 $ 0.05 $ 0.04 Net earnings per share - Diluted $ 0.21 $ 0.18 $ 0.15 $ 0.17 $ 0.18 $ 0.02 $ 0.03



OptimumBank Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Earnings - Year-to-Date (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025 2024 Change Interest income Loans $ 57,146 $ 52,051 $ 5,095 Debt securities 635 652 (17 ) Other 6,573 6,926 (353 ) Total interest income 64,354 59,629 4,725 Interest expense Deposits 21,434 22,963 (1,529 ) Borrowings 333 1,976 (1,643 ) Total interest expense 21,767 24,939 (3,172 ) Net interest income 42,587 34,690 7,897 Credit loss expense 2,036 2,222 (186 ) Net interest income after credit loss expense 40,551 32,468 8,083 Noninterest income Service charges and fees 4,657 3,780 877 Other 2,117 843 1,274 Total noninterest income 6,774 4,623 2,151 Noninterest expenses Salaries and employee benefits 14,795 11,103 3,692 Professional fees 1,131 1,073 58 Occupancy and equipment 1,231 884 347 Data processing 2,740 2,273 467 Regulatory assessment 687 799 (112 ) Losses on sale and write-downs of other real estate owned 54 - 54 Other 4,516 3,328 1,188 Total noninterest expenses 25,154 19,460 5,694 Net earnings before income taxes 22,171 17,631 4,540 Income taxes 5,523 4,507 1,016 Net earnings $ 16,648 $ 13,124 $ 3,524 Net earnings per share - Basic $ 1.42 $ 1.39 $ 0.04 Net earnings per share - Diluted $ 0.71 $ 0.63 $ 0.08



OptimumBank Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Average Balances, Interest Income and Expenses, Yields and Rates (QTD) (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except average yields/rates)

4Q25 3Q25 4Q24 Interest Average Interest Average Interest Average Average and Yield/ Average and Yield/ Average and Yield/ Balance Dividends Rate(1) Balance Dividends Rate(1) Balance Dividends Rate(1) Interest-earning assets Loans $ 876,581 $ 15,437 7.04 % $ 800,336 $ 14,082 7.04 % $ 785,007 $ 13,679 6.97 % Securities 24,192 164 2.71 % 22,695 153 2.70 % 23,912 154 2.58 % Other interest-earning assets (2) 180,474 1,837 4.07 % 188,109 2,086 4.44 % 145,392 1,809 4.98 % Total interest-earning assets/interest income 1,081,247 17,438 6.45 % 1,011,140 16,321 6.46 % 954,311 15,642 6.56 % Cash and due from banks 8,285 9,557 13,711 Premises and equipment 2,444 2,414 2,033 Other 4,972 5,209 7,690 Total assets $ 1,096,948 $ 1,028,320 $ 977,745 Interest-bearing liabilities Savings, NOW and money-market deposits $ 303,184 $ 1,713 2.26 % $ 286,156 $ 1,800 2.52 % $ 318,945 $ 2,297 2.88 % Time deposits 363,225 3,848 4.24 % 320,800 3,473 4.33 % 290,748 3,707 5.10 % Borrowings (3) 543 5 3.97 % - 4.32 % 40,111 402 4.01 % Total interest-bearing liabilities/interest expense 666,952 5,567 3.34 % 606,956 5,273 3.48 % 649,804 6,406 3.94 % Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 301,812 298,670 222,258 Other liabilities 8,606 8,687 8,114 Stockholders’ equity 119,578 114,007 97,569 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,096,948 $ 1,028,320 $ 977,745 Net interest income $ 11,871 $ 11,048 $ 9,236 Interest rate spread (4) 3.11 % 2.98 % 2.61 % Net interest margin (5) 4.39 % 4.37 % 3.87 % Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 1.62 1.67 1.47





(1 ) Annualized. (2 ) Includes interest-earning deposits with banks, Federal Funds Sold and Federal Home Loan Bank stock dividends. (3 ) Includes Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank advances. (4 ) Interest rate spread represents the difference between average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities. (5 ) Net interest margin is net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.



OptimumBank Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Average Balances, Interest Income and Expenses, Yields and Rates (YTD) (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except average yields/rates)

Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 Interest Average Interest Average Average and Yield/ Average and Yield/ Balance Dividends Rate(1) Balance Dividends Rate(1) Interest-earning assets Loans $ 819,233 $ 57,146 6.98 % $ 753,904 52,051 6.90 % Securities 23,137 635 2.74 % 23,903 652 2.73 % Other interest-earning assets (2) 152,496 6,573 4.31 % 127,229 6,926 5.44 % Total interest-earning assets/interest income 994,866 64,354 6.47 % 905,036 59,629 6.60 % Cash and due from banks 11,478 13,810 Premises and equipment 2,334 1,798 Other 4,529 6,804 Total assets $ 1,013,207 $ 927,448 Interest-bearing liabilities Savings, NOW and money-market deposits $ 286,701 $ 7,006 2.44 % $ 322,507 9,910 3.07 % Time deposits 331,563 14,428 4.35 % 248,676 13,053 5.25 % Borrowings (3) 8,747 333 3.81 % 47,312 1,976 4.18 % Total interest-bearing liabilities/interest expense 627,011 21,767 3.47 % 618,495 24,939 4.03 % Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 265,551 216,643 Other liabilities 8,368 6,438 Stockholders’ equity 112,277 85,872 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,013,207 $ 927,448 Net interest income $ 42,587 $ 34,690 Interest rate spread (4) 3.00 % 2.57 % Net interest margin (5) 4.28 % 3.83 % Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 1.59 1.46





(1 ) Annualized. (2 ) Includes interest-earning deposits with banks, Federal Funds Sold and Federal Home Loan Bank stock dividends. (3 ) Includes Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank advances. (4 ) Interest rate spread represents the difference between average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities. (5 ) Net interest margin is net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.



OptimumBank Holdings, Inc.

Segments of Loans Analysis (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

December 31, 2025 change vs December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, December 31, 2025 2025 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 Residential real estate $ 74,018 $ 66,723 $ 66,602 $ 71,638 $ 74,064 $ 7,295 $ (46 ) Multi-family real estate 65,693 67,435 68,321 63,615 64,001 (1,742 ) 1,692 Commercial real estate 666,508 524,865 478,224 482,113 485,671 141,643 180,837 Land and construction 36,212 43,364 61,126 80,338 77,295 (7,152 ) (41,083 ) Commercial 48,196 45,604 50,351 50,585 52,810 2,592 (4,614 ) Consumer 68,166 65,731 59,940 51,955 50,399 2,435 17,767 Total loans 958,793 813,722 784,564 800,244 804,240 145,071 154,553 Deduct: Net deferred loan fees and costs (1,227 ) (892 ) (678 ) (742 ) (595 ) (335 ) (632 ) Allowance for credit losses (10,273 ) (10,018 ) (9,338 ) (8,270 ) (8,660 ) (255 ) (1,613 ) Loans, net $ 947,293 $ 802,812 $ 774,548 $ 791,232 $ 794,985 $ 144,481 $ 152,308



OptimumBank Holdings, Inc.

Allowance for Credit Losses Analysis (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

December 31, 2025 change vs December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, December 31, 2025 2025 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 Beginning balance $ 10,018 $ 9,338 $ 8,270 $ 8,660 $ 8,337 $ 680 $ 1,681 Credit loss expense (reversal) - funded 389 639 1,043 (144 ) 569 (250 ) (180 ) Charge-offs (201 ) (129 ) (72 ) (325 ) (336 ) (72 ) 135 Recoveries 67 170 97 79 90 (103 ) (23 ) Ending balance $ 10,273 $ 10,018 $ 9,338 $ 8,270 $ 8,660 $ 255 $ 1,613



Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This presentation contains financial information determined by methods other than Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”). Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of the Company’s performance and believes these presentations provide useful supplemental information, and a clearer understanding of the Company’s performance. The Company believes the non-GAAP measures enhance investors’ understanding of the Company’s business and performance and if not provided would be requested by the investor community. These measures are also useful in understanding performance trends and facilitate comparisons with the performance of other financial institutions. The limitations associated with operating measures are the risk that persons might disagree as to the appropriateness of items comprising these measures and that different companies might define or calculate these measures differently. The Company provides reconciliations between GAAP and these non-GAAP measures. These disclosures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

Pre-tax, Pre-provision earnings (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) 4Q25 3Q25 2Q25 1Q25 4Q24 Net Earnings (GAAP) $ 4,853 $ 4,323 $ 3,602 $ 3,870 $ 3,949 Plus: Income Tax Expense 1,604 1,340 1,253 1,326 1,359 Plus: Credit Loss Expense (Reversal) 398 763 1,040 (165 ) 613 Pre-tax, Pre-provision earnings (Non-GAAP) 6,855 6,426 5,895 5,031 5,921



Tangible Book Value Per Common Share and Per Fully Diluted Share (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 4Q25 3Q25 2Q25 1Q25 4Q24 Total Stockholders’ (GAAP) and Tangible Common Equity $ 121,897 $ 116,888 $ 111,348 $ 108,003 $ 103,184 Common Shares Outstanding 11,534 11,884 11,751 11,751 11,636 Effect of conversion of series B preferred shares if converted 11,114 11,114 11,114 11,114 11,114 Effect of conversion of series C preferred shares if converted 876 526 526 526 526 Total Diluted Shares 23,524 23,524 23,391 23,391 23,276 Tangible Book Value per Common Share $ 10.57 $ 9.84 $ 9.48 $ 9.19 $ 8.87 Tangible Book Value per Share - Diluted $ 5.18 $ 4.97 $ 4.76 $ 4.62 $ 4.43



