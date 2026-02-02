Just Salad Flips Traditional QSR Loyalty Programs Upside Down with JS Rewards

NEW YORK, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just Salad , the fast-casual brand known for making healthy eating accessible, launches JS Rewards*, a new loyalty program that turns the traditional points-based model on its head. Instead of asking guests to track points, JS Rewards offers free items after each purchase** and rewards dropped every month (from free drinks, snacks to $3 off), making loyalty simple and immediate.

While most loyalty programs rely on complex tiering and delayed rewards, JS Rewards is designed around instant gratification. Guests earn rewards automatically with every qualifying order - no points, no threshold and no waiting. The program also includes monthly freebies available to all members, no purchase required, reinforcing Just Salad’s commitment to guest-first innovation.

“JS Rewards eliminates points and tiers in favor of instant rewards and free drops - giving guests real value right away, with zero friction,” said Nick Kenner, Founder and CEO of Just Salad.

JS Rewards lives within the Just Salad app and website, where guests can access monthly free drops, rewards status and personalized offers. Guests can earn and redeem rewards in-restaurant as well as online. The launch reflects Just Salad’s broader approach to innovation and customer first mentality, challenging category norms while removing barriers to value, simplicity and healthy food.

JS Rewards can be earned and redeemed at all Just Salad locations.

Week of Free

In celebrating the launch of JS Rewards, members who join anytime through Feb. 13 will be notified of special, daily drops from Feb. 9 - 13 for FREE items including La Croix, SkinnyDipped almonds, Issa’s pita chips, Pretzelized snackers and cookies.

*Program is subject to the terms and conditions available at https://www.justsalad.com/terms

**Every eligible transaction of $12 or more, excluding taxes and fees

FAQ Guide

Q: How do I join JS Rewards?

A: Guests can join by downloading the Just Salad app or visiting Order.JustSalad.com/Rewards . Participation is subject to the program’s terms and conditions.

Q: Is the loyalty program available in-restaurant and online?

A: Yes. Guests can earn rewards on in-restaurant, online and mobile purchases, as long as they’re using the Just Salad app. When ordering in-restaurant, guests simply scan their app at checkout.

Q: Is there a cost to join?

A: No. Joining JS Rewards is completely free.

Q: How do I earn rewards?

A: This is not a points-based program. Instead, every eligible transaction of $12 or more (excluding tax and fees) earns a mystery bowl, revealed directly in the Just Salad app. In addition, all JS Rewards members receive unique drops, including free items, in their accounts every month as an ongoing surprise and delight just for signing up.

Some rewards are unlocked through JS Rewards’ stamp program, where collecting stamps unlocks a free menu item, which doesn't expire for an entire year.

Q: What is a mystery bowl?

A: After an eligible purchase, guests receive a mystery bowl in the Rewards tab of the app. Opening the mystery bowl reveals the reward. Mystery bowls must be opened within 24 hours or they will expire and redeemed within the following month.

Q: What types of rewards can I earn?

A: Rewards may include free menu items—such as salads, warm bowls, smoothies, snacks, or drinks—or dollars-off discounts. Some rewards may be unlocked through JS Rewards’ stamp program, where collecting stamps unlocks a free menu item, which doesn't expire for an entire year.

Q: Do rewards expire?

A: Yes. Mystery bowl rewards must be redeemed within one month of opening, while collecting the stamps that unlock a free menu item, which doesn't expire for one year. Expiration dates are always visible in the Rewards tab of the Just Salad app.

About Just Salad

Just Salad is a fast-casual restaurant chain with a mission to make everyday health and sustainability possible. The brand serves craveable, accessible, plant-centric meals made with homemade dressings, prepped-daily produce, from-scratch recipes and fresh, flavorful ingredients. Guests can choose from over 15 chef-designed salads, wraps, warm bowls, market plates, soups and smoothies, including classic offerings and rotating seasonal favorites. Empowering customers to “Eat with Purpose,” Just Salad is a Certified B Corporation™ and home to the world’s largest restaurant reusable program, as well as the first U.S. restaurant chain to carbon label its menu and offer a Climatarian menu category. The company was founded in 2006 and has over 100 locations across New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and Washington D.C.

