Buff City Soap Invites You to Send Narcissist to a Narcissist This Valentine’s Day

DALLAS, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Buff City Soap ®, a plant-based home and personal care brand, is doing Valentine’s Day a little differently. Now through Feb. 14*, everyone can visit BuffCitySoap.com/Narc and gift – for free – its most popular scent, Narcissist, to a narcissist in their lives who already loves himself or herself enough. It’s a playful way to anonymously send suds – and shade – right to their door.

Buff City Soap’s most beloved scent, Narcissist, can be experienced across more than 20 products including soap bars, bath bombs, body wash, laundry soap, candles, car air fresheners and more. Narcissist is a fan favorite with more than 2.6 million units sold in-store and online in 2025.

As part of the Valentine’s Day giveaway, consumers can now visit BuffCitySoap.com/Narc to gift one of three free Narcissist products – bar soap, body wash or car air freshener – to send a subtle yet shade-filled message. As a bonus, those who receive the gift get a discount on a future purchase.

What does Buff City Soap’s Narcissist smell like? Subtle yet luxurious, combining the sweetness of raspberry and peachwood with the warm embrace of patchouli and sandalwood.

“Valentine’s Day is all about love and nobody loves themselves quite like a narcissist,” said Rebecca Latacz, Chief Marketing Officer at Buff City Soap. “Narcissist has always been our most-loved scent, so this February we’re embracing its popularity and letting the scent do the talking for consumers. Narcissist smells great and sends a message. What that message is depends entirely on who you choose to gift it to.”

All Buff City Soap products are plant-based made with simple ingredients and free from harsh chemicals, and are available across its more than 200 local Makeries nationwide.

While Narcissist products are exclusively available at Buff City Soap retail locations nationwide and online year-round, visit BuffCitySoap.com/Narc now to send (or receive) a free Valentine’s Day gift.

*Limit one per person. Quantities are limited. Valid only while supplies last.

FAQ Guide

Q: What is Buff City Soap’s Valentine’s Day campaign?

A: Buff City Soap’s holiday campaign invites consumers to gift its most popular scent, Narcissist, for FREE to the one in their lives who already loves himself or herself enough. The limited-time giveaway runs through Valentine’s Day, while supplies last.

Q: What is the Narcissist scent?

A: Narcissist is Buff City Soap’s No. 1 selling scent. It’s subtle yet luxurious, combining the sweetness of raspberry and peachwood with the warm embrace of patchouli and sandalwood.

Q: How can consumers send a Narcissist some Narcissist?

A: Consumers can now visit BuffCitySoap.com/Narc and fill out a short form to anonymously gift a free Narcissist product to their narcissist — or to themselves.

Q: What free Buff City Soap products are available?

A: Participants can choose one of the following free Narcissist items – bar soap, body wash or car air freshener – with each option delivering the same iconic Narcissist scent.

Q: What makes Buff City Soap products different?

All Buff City Soap products are plant-based made with simple ingredients and free from harsh chemicals, and are available across its more than 200 local Makeries nationwide.

Q: Is Narcissist only available during the giveaway?

A: No. While the giveaway is limited-time, Narcissist is available year-round online and at Buff City Soap retail locations nationwide across a wide range of products.

About Buff City Soap®

Founded in Memphis, Tennessee and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Buff City Soap® is on a mission to make life smell wonderful with plant-based soaps, bath, body, laundry and many other products for every room in your home. The brand specializes in high-quality products handmade daily in stores by dedicated Soap Makers, crafted with nourishing, plant-based ingredients and free from harsh chemicals. Buff City Soap® is known for its national top selling scent, Narcissist, and its unique custom scent making experience, Buff By You™. The brand currently operates in over 200 locations nationwide, bringing simple ingredients and an engaging retail experience to communities through its network of franchise operators. Follow Buff City Soap on Instagram , Facebook , and TikTok for updates and inspiration. Plant-based and handmade daily so you can smell wonderful.