Nouryon launches industry’s first 100% biobased, biodegradable carboxymethylcellulose for laundry detergents

Global specialty chemicals leader Nouryon today announced the launch of FinnFix® PB MAX, the cleaning industry’s first carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) with a 100% renewable carbon index score, enabling laundry detergent consumer brands to significantly reduce the carbon footprint of their products without compromising cleaning performance for consumers. As the leading innovator of sustainable ingredient solutions for a range of cleaning applications, Nouryon helps formulators address the increasing demand to meet sustainability requirements.

FinnFix® PB MAX replaces conventional synthetic ingredients with a fully biobased, biodegradable alternative that delivers comparable or superior performance. The product was specially designed to enhance anti-redeposition performance by keeping removed soils rinsed away instead of reattaching to fabrics, maintaining fabric appearance and cleanliness. It is manufactured from natural wood-based cellulose and uses ISCC Plus-certified monochloroacetic acid from Nouryon’s Delfzijl, Netherlands, facility. The result is CMC derived entirely from renewable carbon sources.

“We’re seeing unprecedented demand from brand owners who need to reduce product carbon footprint while maintaining the cleaning performance consumers expect,” said Brad Pearson, vice president of the Cleaning Goods business line at Nouryon. “As the world’s largest CMC producer with manufacturing heritage dating back to the early 1940s, our application experts are giving our customers a clear path to meet consumer expectations and emerging regulatory requirements for sustainable formulations.”

FinnFix® PB MAX is available globally and can be integrated into existing powdered laundry detergent formulations with minimal reformulation. Technical support and formulation guidance are available through Nouryon’s global network of applications laboratories.

Within Nouryon’s Consumer and Life Sciences segment, these CMC solutions are part of the company’s Home and Personal Care business unit that sells critical ingredients to enhance the effectiveness of consumer essentials. For more information about Nouryon’s leading sustainable cleaning ingredients, visit www.nouryon.com or contact your local Nouryon sales representative.

