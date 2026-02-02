Childhelp to Host 22nd Annual Drive the Dream Gala Focused on Protecting the Next Generation

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Childhelp, one of the nation’s oldest and largest nonprofits dedicated to the prevention and treatment of child abuse, will host its 22nd Annual Childhelp Drive the Dream Gala on Saturday, February 14, 2026 at The Phoenician in Scottsdale. This year’s black-tie event will also commemorate the 250th anniversary of the United States, bringing together a defining moment in American history with a focus on protecting children as the foundation of the nation’s future.

Infused with patriotic elegance, the evening will bring together community leaders, philanthropists, and advocates committed to changing the lives of abused and neglected children. Guests will have the opportunity to see the direct impact of Childhelp’s life-saving programs and services.

“This year, we are celebrating not only the resilience and potential of the children we serve, but also the enduring promise of our nation,” says Sara O’Meara, Childhelp Co-Founder and CEO. “As America marks 250 years, we are reminded that protecting and nurturing children is one of the most powerful ways we can honor that legacy and shape a stronger future.”

Renowned for its star-studded entertainment, unforgettable production, and record-breaking fundraising, the Childhelp Drive the Dream Gala has become one of the Valley’s most anticipated philanthropic events. Guests will enjoy an evening of fine dining, live entertainment, dancing, a live auction, and a moving fund-a-need moment.

The evening will feature an exceptional lineup of sponsors and performers, including Grammy-nominated country music star Collin Raye. The program will be emceed by Emmy Award–winning television host, philanthropist, and Childhelp Celebrity Ambassador Kathie Lee Gifford and will include a stirring national anthem and patriotic tribute by acclaimed international vocalist Mary Millben, followed by an energetic after-party with Nate Nathan & The MacDaddy’s-O’s, a collective of seasoned musicians whose resumes include collaborations with Lyle Lovett, Glen Campbell, Kenny Chesney, and Neko Case. Special guests Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd, and John O’Hurley will also be in attendance, lending their support to Childhelp’s mission to protect vulnerable children.

“Drive the Dream is more than a gala — it’s a testament to what’s possible when a community comes together for children,” says Michael Medoro, Childhelp Chief Operating Officer. “Every dollar raised helps protect, heal, and give hope to a child who needs it most.”

The event will be chaired by Krystal and Chris Grogan, and Debbie and Ty Jenkins. Honorary chairs include Kim and Rod Cullum, Carol and Jim Hebets, and Sheila and Mike Ingram, whose leadership and generosity continue to advance Childhelp.

Proceeds from the event will support Childhelp’s lifesaving programs and services in Arizona and nationwide, such as the Childhelp Children’s Center of Arizona. Since 1998, the center has served more than 154,000 children, providing critical treatment, intervention, and forensic investigation services. Recognized as a best-practice agency, the center serves as a model for children’s advocacy centers nationwide.

About Childhelp: Founded by Sara O’Meara and Yvonne Fedderson in 1959, Childhelp® has brought the light of hope and healing into the lives of more than 13 million children as a leading national nonprofit organization dedicated to helping abused, neglected and at-risk children. Childhelp’s programs and services include residential treatment services, children’s advocacy centers, therapeutic foster care, group homes and child abuse prevention, education and training. The Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline serves children and adults nationwide 24/7 through phone, text and online chat. For more information, visit childhelp.org and follow Childhelp at facebook.com/childhelp , Instagram.com/childhelp .