EnWave Signs Royalty-Bearing License with Bowen Gumlu Grower’s Association of Australia

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnWave Corporation (TSX-V:ENW | FSE:E4U) (“EnWave”, or the “Company”) today announced that the Company has signed a royalty-bearing commercial license (the “License”) with Bowen Gumlu Grower’s Association (“BGGA”), a fruit and vegetable industry body that represents the interests of horticultural growers, producers and associated agribusiness in North Queensland, Australia. BGGA intends to leverage the technological benefits of EnWave’s Radiant Energy Vacuum (“REV™”) dehydration technology to develop and produce commercially attractive tropical fruit snacks and ingredients.

In addition to signing the License, BGGA has acquired a 10kW REV™ machine from EnWave’s Australian third-party machine re-seller, Scitek, to begin commercial product development and early-stage manufacturing of REV™-dried products. This REV™ equipment is expected to be commissioned before April 2026. EnWave’s technical and food science teams will work closely with BGGA to ensure premium product quality and process optimization in preparation for the launch of commercial products by their membership base.

Given the breadth of BGGA’s member base and the product volumes produced each year, there is high potential for additional REV™ equipment sales to BGGA as they advance commercialization.

About Bowen Gumlu Grower’s Association

Bowen Gumlu Growers Association (BGGA) is a regional industry body that represents the interests of its members, horticultural growers, producers and associated agribusinesses in North Queensland. BGGA’s key activities include member services, advocacy, workforce and industry development and the delivery of projects focused on improving on-farm practices, commercial outcomes for farming businesses and the prosperity of out regional community.

The region is the largest producer of winter vegetable crops in Queensland generating farm gate production worth approximately $650M AUD per annum. Key commodities produced include tomato, capsicum, mangoes, cucurbits, beans and corn. The region’s growers employ approximately 1,500 workers throughout the year with an additional 2,000 workers during the harvest season. One in every five workers living in the region are supported by the sector. The region’s products feed Australia and are exported to more than a dozen countries currently.

For more information about BGGA, please visit https://www.bgga.com.au.

About EnWave

EnWave is a global leader in the innovation and application of vacuum microwave dehydration. From its headquarters in Delta, BC, EnWave has developed a robust intellectual property portfolio, perfected its Radiant Energy Vacuum (REV™) technology, and transformed an innovative idea into a proven, consistent, and scalable drying solution for the food, pharmaceutical and cannabis industries that vastly outperforms traditional drying methods in efficiency, capacity, product quality, and cost.

With more than fifty-one partners spanning twenty-four countries and five continents, EnWave’s licensed partners are creating profitable, never-before-seen snacks and ingredients, improving the quality and consistency of their existing offerings, running leaner and getting to market faster with the company’s patented technology, licensed machinery, and expert guidance.

EnWave’s strategy is to sign royalty-bearing commercial licenses with food producers who want to dry better, faster and more economical than freeze drying, rack drying and air drying, and enjoy the following benefits of producing exciting new products, reaching optimal moisture levels up to seven times faster, and improve product taste, texture, color and nutritional value.

Learn more at EnWave.net.

