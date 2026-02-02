Euronet Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Details

LEAWOOD, Kan., Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euronet (NASDAQ: EEFT), a global leader in payments processing and cross-border transactions, announced today it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2025 earnings results prior to the market opening on Thursday, February 12, 2026. Euronet will hold a conference call on the same day at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results.

The conference call and accompanying slide show presentation will be accessible via webcast by following the link posted on http://ir.euronetworldwide.com . Participants wanting to access the conference call by telephone must register at the Euronet Worldwide Fourth Quarter 2025 Earnings Call web link to receive dial-in information. While not required, it is recommended that participants join the call five minutes before the event starts.

A webcast replay will be available beginning approximately one hour after the event at https://ir.euronetworldwide.com and will remain available for one year.

