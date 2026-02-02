Corporate Reincorporation Completed and Update on 3 for 1 Stock Split

CAMARILLO, Calif., Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qualstar Corporation (OTC: QBAK) (the “Company” or “Qualstar”), a trusted provider of scalable data storage and high-efficiency power solutions, announced the completion of its reincorporation from California to Nevada and a 3-for-1 forward split of its issued and outstanding common stock.

The reincorporation and forward stock split have legally occurred, and the Company has submitted the required corporate action documentation with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (“FINRA”) through its electronic filing portal.

As the Company’s common stock trades on the OTC Markets, FINRA must review and clear the corporate action before the forward stock split is reflected in trading on the OTC Markets. As part of this process, FINRA will assign an official ex-date, which is the date on which shareholder brokerage accounts are updated to reflect the split. The timing of FINRA’s review, clearance, and assignment of the ex-date is determined by FINRA. The Company will disseminate additional information about the split, including when the split is expected to be reflected on the OTC Markets, upon receipt of the information from FINRA.

ABOUT QUALSTAR

Founded in California in 1984, Qualstar Corporation (OTC: QBAK) is a trusted provider of digital storage solutions with more than 35,000 units sold worldwide. The company designs and manufactures scalable, energy-efficient tape libraries that safeguard critical, infrequently accessed data for long-term preservation. As the last independent tape library manufacturer, Qualstar provides customers with flexibility free from proprietary software lock-in or slot licensing fees and delivers faster turnaround times than many larger competitors. Backed by over four decades of innovation and a strong installed base, Qualstar has earned a reputation for reliability in serving organizations across a wide range of data-intensive industries.

SAFE HARBOR / FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the timing of the stock split on the OTC Markets, and are generally identified by phrases such as “thinks,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” and similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are inherently subject to uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statement. These statements are based upon, among other things, assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management, including management’s own knowledge and assessment of Qualstar’s industry, R&D initiatives, competition and capital requirements. Other factors and uncertainties that could affect the Qualstar’s forward-looking statements include, among other things, the following: our ability to develop and commercialize new products; industry and customer adoption and acceptance of our new products; our ability to increase sales of our products; the rescheduling or cancellation of customer orders; unexpected shortages of critical components; unexpected product design or quality problems; adverse changes in market demand for our products; increased competition and pricing pressure on our products; a decrease in the quality and/or reliability of our products; protection of our proprietary intellectual property; competition by alternative sophisticated as well as generic products; continued availability of raw materials for our products at competitive prices; disruptions in our manufacturing facilities; risks of international sales and operations including fluctuations in exchange rates; compliance with regulatory requirements applicable to our manufacturing operations; and customer concentrations. Qualstar undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Qualstar Corporation

Investor Relations

QBAK@Qualstar.com

805-312-9444