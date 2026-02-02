Asurint Wins Bronze Stevie ® Award for Setting the Standard in Exceptional Client Success Through Compliance Thought Leadership

CLEVELAND, Ohio, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asurint, a leading provider of screening solutions and compliance expertise, has won a Bronze Stevie® Award for the Thought Leadership category in the 20th annual Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service. This honor reflects Asurint’s commitment to helping organizations navigate today’s rapidly evolving regulatory hiring landscape with confidence and clarity.

Celebrating organizations and the people who drive them forward, the Stevie® Awards honors exceptional achievements and standout performance in the workplace worldwide. More than 2,100 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 41 nations and territories, were considered in this year’s competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of 150 professionals worldwide on eight specialized judging committees.

Asurint’s CEO, Alla Schay, said, “At Asurint, compliance isn’t a box for us to check; it’s a responsibility we design for. It’s embedded into our technology, our processes, and how we operate every day. Shaped by the leadership of our General Counsel, Kelly, and the strength of our compliance team, this recognition acknowledges the value and impact our compliance thought leadership delivers to our clients.”

Asurint has continued to advance its thought leadership efforts to help organizations manage today’s complex hiring environment. Through education and guidance, Asurint equips clients with the insights needed to stay ahead of regulatory shifts and emerging industry challenges. This includes their highly attended Keeping Up With Compliance webinar series, timely blogs that break down the latest regulatory news, and frequently updated 50 State Compliance Guides that cover employment and hiring laws, clean slate initiatives, fair chance hiring, drug testing, and ban-the box.

“This award reflects our unwavering commitment to advancing compliance thought leadership in a way that is educational and digestible," said Kelly Uebel, General Counsel at Asurint. "Background screening is governed by an increasingly convoluted landscape of legislation and regulation. We remain focused on providing our clients insights they need to navigate the complexity with confidence.”

This achievement highlights Asurint’s belief that client-centered compliance support is not reactive, but proactive, practical, and rooted in partnership. With this recognition, Asurint continues to raise the bar for compliance excellence and thought leadership in screening.

John Tighe, VP of Account Management, said, “Our clients trust us because we act as true partners in helping them navigate constant regulatory change. Our compliance thought leadership has become a critical extension of that partnership, giving our clients the guidance and foresight they need to stay ahead of regulatory updates. This recognition reflects the deep collaboration we strive for every day and the confidence our clients place in us to help them make informed decisions.”

Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Stevie winners in all categories are available at http://sales.stevieawards.com/.

About The Stevie® Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence, and the Stevie Awards for Women in Business. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations and territories. More than 1,000 professionals around the world participate in the Stevie Awards judging process each year. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at https://www.StevieAwards.com.

About Asurint

Since 2005, Asurint has redefined screening by blending advanced technology with human insights to create a smarter, comprehensive, and effective way to screen. Our data-driven platform delivers faster, more reliable results. It’s not just efficient, it’s screening intelligence, built in. At our core, we are driven by the belief that every individual deserves fairness and respect throughout the screening process. For more information, please visit: https://www.asurint.com.