Qosina Joins Medical Alley Summit as a Key Sponsor, Connecting with Device Leaders

Ronkonkoma, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qosina, a global leader in OEM single-use components for the medical and pharmaceutical industries, announced that it will serve as a sponsor of the 2026 Medical Alley Summit, taking place on February 12, 2026, at the Four Seasons Hotel Minneapolis.

The Medical Alley Summit is a premier industry event that brings together healthcare innovators, executives and thought leaders for a day of collaboration and discussion around the trends shaping the future of health technology.

As a key sponsor, Qosina will have a dedicated presence at the event, where company representatives will be available to connect with attendees, discuss sourcing and supply chain solutions, and explore opportunities to support medical device manufacturers in advancing product development.

“We’re proud to support the Medical Alley Summit and engage directly with leaders driving innovation in medical technology,” said Lee Pochter, CEO of Qosina. “This event provides an excellent platform to strengthen relationships across the industry and share how Qosina’s comprehensive product portfolio and service capabilities help manufacturers bring high-quality medical devices to market.”

The Summit features a full day of programming including keynote presentations, expert panels and networking sessions designed to foster collaboration and spark new ideas across the healthcare ecosystem.

Qosina representatives will be on site throughout the day at their designated sponsor table. Attendees are invited to stop by to learn more about Qosina’s extensive component offerings, discuss current sourcing challenges and explore ways to accelerate innovation together.

About Qosina

Qosina is a leading global supplier of OEM single-use components to the medical and biopharmaceutical industries. With over 45 years of experience, Qosina offers one of the world’s largest selections of stock components—including connectors, fittings, valves, tubing and other critical parts—to help companies accelerate innovation and reduce time to market. In addition to its extensive catalog, Qosina provides custom sourcing, molding and assembly solutions. Headquartered in Ronkonkoma, New York, with a European office in Milan, Italy, Qosina serves customers worldwide with a commitment to quality, compliance and innovation.

Contact Info



Rachelle Morrow

rmorrow@qosina.com

+1 631-242-3000