Butler/Till, SWYM.ai, and OpenX Reduced CPA 57% for National Health and Wellness Brand

NEW YORK, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SWYM.AI, a next-generation AI platform transforming how agencies connect data, supply, and outcomes today announced a 57% CPA reduction for a major health and wellness brand in partnership with OpenX, one of the world’s leading omnichannel supply-side platforms, and Butler/Till, the leading independent, women-led, employee-owned marketing agency. The partnership streamlined execution by pre-selecting high-quality inventory before it reached the DSP.

A leading health and wellness brand with more than 1,000 locations nationwide needed to improve media efficiency in 18 high-priority U.S. markets, with Cost per Action (CPA) as the primary KPI performance metric. To meet this challenge, Butler/Till partnered with SWYM.ai and OpenX to build a smarter, AI-powered media decisioning and activation that delivered national reach with local precision.

Rather than optimize after the fact as most platforms do, SWYM introduced a new kind of decisioning layer — one that shapes supply and dynamically evaluates inventory before the bid. SWYM’s approach used real-time feedback, continuously incorporating buy-side performance and audience data to refine supply path selection in near real time in each of the 18 target markets. This intelligent curation happened upstream, while OpenX’s robust quality controls ensured high-quality, transparent inventory activation downstream.

The solution was deployed as intelligent deals via OpenXSelect™, a next-generation curation and supply-side targeting platform that provides brands and agencies with unprecedented control over inventory quality. The platform utilizes OpenX’s industry-leading identity graph to effortlessly scale targeted campaigns across all screens, streamline workflows, and improve performance.

By combining local expertise with AI-powered supply shaping, the campaign delivered significant gains:

57% lower CPA (Media): Across the 18 markets, post-SWYM CPA was 57% lower — with results improving over time as the system learned from live feedback.

20% lower CPC: Click performance improved as well, with CPCs 20% lower than non-SWYM media.

Less manual optimization: Upstream curation meant fewer wasted impressions and less need for reactive adjustments.



“The combination of hyper-local expertise, intelligent automation, and clean, premium supply drove measurable results at the local level, in-market, for real consumers. Our partnership with SWYM.ai and Openx shows that AI-driven media buying that happens before the bid translates into faster campaign launches and more predictable performance outcomes, giving our clients access to higher performance,” said Scott Ensign, Chief Strategy Officer, Butler/Till.

“This is about making supply-side decisioning smarter. SWYM.ai applies AI at the source, using OpenX’s identity graph and premium inventory, so Butler/Till’s client can run more effective campaigns,” said Brian Chisholm, SVP, Strategic Partnerships at OpenX.

“SWYM’s partnership with Butler/Till and OpenX delivered improved performance across 18 markets on targeted, premium inventory,” said Andrew Altersohn, President and Co-Founder at SWYM.ai. “When brands get direct access to inventory at the source, they get more of what they want, supercharging campaign outcomes.”

Read the full case study here.

About Butler/Till

Butler/Till is an independent, women-owned and led, 100% employee-owned marketing agency driven by results. Built on a collaborative, ownership-centered culture, the agency fosters high productivity, low turnover, and meaningful business impact. As a Certified B Corporation, Butler/Till meets rigorous standards for social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency—balancing profit with purpose. The agency specializes in Media, Campaign Analytics and Marketing Science, Creative Services, and Proprietary Technology, with deep expertise in Healthcare, Financial Services, BevAlc, and Franchise sectors.

About OpenX

OpenX is an independent omni-channel supply-side platform (SSP) and a global leader in supply-side curation, transparency, and sustainability. Through its 100% cloud-based tech stack, OpenX powers advertising across CTV, app, mobile web, and desktop, enabling publishers to deliver marketers with improved performance and dynamic future-proofed solutions. With a 17-year track record of programmatic innovation, OpenX is a direct and trusted partner of the world’s largest publishers, working with more than 200,000 premium publisher domains and over 100,000 advertisers. As the market leader in sustainability, OpenX was the first adtech company to be certified as CarbonNeutral™ and third-party verified for achieving its SBTi Net-Zero targets. Learn more at www.openx.com.

About SWYM.ai

SWYM.ai is redefining programmatic media by giving brands and agencies full control over how their media is sourced, curated, and optimized. Built for both the supply and demand sides, SWYM analyzes bidstream data, supply paths, audience context, and DSP behavior to identify and activate higher-quality inventory before the bid. By simplifying the supply chain and improving the quality of bid requests DSPs receive, SWYM helps clients execute transparent, data-driven media strategies across display, video, CTV, and commerce. The platform integrates with every major DSP and SSP to deliver smarter, faster, and more efficient programmatic outcomes.

Contact:

Emily Riley

emily@rileystrategic.com

914-330-1128