North Carolinians Invited to Participate in 2026 Family Insight Survey

Greensboro, NC, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Institute for Family, a program of Children’s Home Society of North Carolina, invites residents statewide to participate in the 2026 Family Insight Survey, open through February 28, 2026. The annual survey gathers perspectives from families and community members to better understand how families are experiencing daily life.

“At a time when North Carolinians are navigating economic pressure, childcare challenges, and changing community supports, listening matters more than ever,” said Claudia Perry, Director of the Institute for Family. “This survey gives families and community members a direct way to shape the data, conversations, and solutions that influence how systems show up for them.”

Insights from previous Family Insight Surveys have helped elevate family voices in statewide conversations around access to support, community connection, and child and family well-being. Findings have informed research priorities, guided community discussions, and shaped storytelling that reflects lived experiences across North Carolina.

Results from the 2026 survey will be released later this spring through the Institute for Family’s Family Insight Dashboard, a public-facing resource used by community leaders, organizations, and advocates to better understand family well-being and support more responsive, data-informed approaches.

What Participants Should Know

The survey is open to all North Carolina residents and designed to be quick and accessible with fewer than 10 questions. Participants are encouraged to share the survey with their communities to help ensure voices from across the state are represented. Results will be shared later this spring through the Institute’s Family Insight Dashboard, offering a statewide view of family well-being and community life.

The 2026 Family Insight Survey will remain open through February 28, 2026.

About the Institute for Family

The Institute for Family works to transform child and family well-being stems by amplifying family voices, strengthening community connections, and driving innovation. Learn more about the Institute for Family and the 2026 Family Insight Survey at InstituteforFamily.org.

About Children’s Home Society of North Carolina

Children’s Home Society of North Carolina (CHS) works to promote the right of every child to safe, permanent, and loving family by strengthening families and communities across North Carolina. CHS provides adoption, foster care, family preservation, parenting support, and youth services. A trusted partner for more than 120 years, CHS advances child and family well-being statewide. Learn more at CHSNC.org.

