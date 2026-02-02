Hennessey Honors 250 Years of American Independence with VelociRaptor 1200 F‑250

Hennessey creates 250 limited-edition trucks featuring enhanced off-road capability and bespoke premium interior

SEALY, Texas, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hennessey, the Texas-based creator of high-performance vehicle trucks, SUVs, and hypercars, has announced the VelociRaptor 1200 F-250, a patriotic limited-edition model built to celebrate 250 years of American independence.

Based on the Ford F-250 Lariat and powered by Ford’s range-topping 6.7-liter High Output V8 Turbo Diesel, this special-edition build delivers 1,200 lb-ft of torque and receives an extensive selection of Hennessey enhancements to its capability, interior, and styling. Only 250 units will be produced, each individually numbered and fitted with an exclusive 250th Anniversary fender vent plaque.

The VelociRaptor 1200 F-250 will make its first public appearance at the National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Show in Las Vegas from February 3–6, enabling dealers and industry leaders to view the special anniversary model in person.

Alex Roys, Hennessey President: “This year marks a truly historic milestone for the United States, and we’re proud to commemorate 250 years of American independence with a celebration model worthy of the occasion. Our VelociRaptor 1200 F-250 embodies the spirit of American engineering and craftsmanship, delivering extreme capability, bold design, and the unmistakable character our customers expect from Hennessey.”

To create the VelociRaptor 1200 F-250, Hennessey builds on the strength and comfort of the F-250 Lariat by introducing a comprehensive set of chassis, exterior, and interior enhancements. The upgraded suspension system features a five-inch off-road lift and advanced shocks that boost off-road capability and on-road confidence. Lightweight 18-inch wheels, paired with 37-inch off-road tires, enhance grip and presence, while a range of carbon fiber components – including a functional vented hood, fender vents, mirror caps, fender flares, and tailgate – enhance the truck’s unmistakably aggressive aesthetic.

Hennessey further elevates the truck’s utility and visual impact with upgraded stainless-steel front and rear bumpers, LED lights, power running boards, and VelociRaptor 1200 exterior graphics. Inside the cabin, the Texas team fully replaces the factory seating with bespoke Hennessey seats trimmed in premium black leather and Alcantara, finished with red accent stitching. Each interior also receives a serialized plaque, confirming each vehicle’s place within the 250-unit anniversary series.

Nathan Malinick, Hennessey Director of Design: “As proud Texans, we take great pride in celebrating our country’s 250th anniversary. Designing a set of distinctive and functional carbon fiber enhancements – from the hood and fender vents to the tailgate – make this truck a special and exclusive way to honor all we love about the USA. With just 250 trucks, unique ‘US 250’ badging, and a bespoke interior, this model is rare, desirable, luxurious and imposing. Happy anniversary USA!”

The full set of VelociRaptor enhancements represents a $54,500 upgrade to the base F-250 Lariat. Each build is backed by Hennessey’s three-year / 36,000-mile limited warranty and is available exclusively through the company’s nationwide network of authorized Ford dealers. With strictly limited production and commemorative anniversary details, the VelociRaptor 1200 F-250 is positioned to become one of Hennessey’s most collectible heavy-duty models.

The truck’s debut at NADA underscores Hennessey’s strong partnership with Ford dealers across the country and highlights the company’s commitment to supporting the retail network with high-impact, high-demand performance products.

Specification – Hennessey VelociRaptor 1200 F-250:

POWER

1,200 lb-ft torque @ 1,600 rpm

500 hp @ 2,600 rpm

PERFORMANCE & CHASSIS UPGRADES

BDS 5-inch off-road suspension system

FOX 2.5 coil-over shocks with DSC adjustable remote-reservoir technology

Functional carbon fiber hood with heat-extraction vents

Lightweight 18-inch 8-lug wheels

37 × 12.5 × R18 off-road tires



CARBON FIBER & EXTERIOR ENHANCEMENTS

Bespoke carbon fiber upgrade package Carbon fiber fender vent upgrade Exposed carbon fiber fender flares Carbon fiber mirror caps Carbon fiber tailgate appliqué

‘H’ logo grille accent

‘VelociRaptor 1200’ exterior graphics

‘Hennessey’ bedside graphics

250th Anniversary fender vent plaque



LIGHTING & BUMPERS

Upgraded LED fog lights

50-inch LED light bar

Hennessey stainless-steel front bumper upgrade

Hennessey stainless-steel rear bumper

INTERIOR

Hennessey interior seat upgrade (bespoke upholstery)

All-weather Hennessey floor mats

Serial-numbered interior plaques



FUNCTIONAL & UTILITY FEATURES

Power running boards with integrated lighting

3-year / 36,000-mile limited warranty





About Hennessey Performance

Based in Sealy, Texas, Hennessey comprises Hennessey Special Vehicles (HSV), Hennessey Performance (HPE), and Tuner School. The company has re-engineered more than 15,000 vehicles for performance enthusiasts worldwide to deliver unparalleled driving thrills. Alongside modifying a diverse range of sports and muscle cars since 1991, the company also applies its high-performance expertise to trucks and SUVs.

Every Hennessey product is dyno-proven, fully track-tested, street-legal, and warrantied. Customers can choose from road-ready performance-enhanced vehicles by Hennessey from various brands, including Cadillac, Chevrolet, Dodge, Ford, GMC, Jeep, and Ram, all benefitting from a host of high-performance upgrades.

With its own test track, engineering curriculum for aspiring tuners, 120 team members, and capacity to simultaneously work on around 50 vehicles, Hennessey Performance is one of the world's leading specialist vehicle engineering companies. HennesseyPerformance.com

