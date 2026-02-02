CyberFOX Raises Significant Growth Financing to Accelerate its Next Generation Cybersecurity Platform

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CyberFOX , the market leader in cybersecurity solutions for managed service providers and organizations including state and local government, announced a nine-figure growth investment from software specialist Level Equity with participation from Radian Capital and CyberFOX’s founders, industry veterans Dave Bellini and Adam Slutskin. CyberFOX currently serves over 4,000 customers and has significantly accelerated its growth in recent years, scaling ARR by more than 20x since its formation through the acquisitions of AutoElevate and Password Boss. CyberFOX will leverage this substantial capital injection to build on this amazing momentum and accelerate product development, AI initiatives, international expansion, and pursue strategic acquisitions to broaden its product suite and functionality. The company proudly serves many of the largest, fastest-growing, and most sophisticated technology organizations in the country.

CyberFOX is a leading privileged access management, password management, and DNS filtering platform, purpose-built to empower customers to secure their most critical assets and data. The company’s mission is to provide end users with only the admin access they require, thereby strengthening customers’ security posture and minimizing the risk of a cybersecurity attack. CyberFOX differentiates through an intuitive, easy-to-use platform shaped by the founders’ deep expertise in both the MSP and various vertical markets, which continues to guide the development of purpose-built products for these industries.

“MSPs and smaller organizations have historically been underserved by large cybersecurity vendors, and we have purpose-built CyberFOX since inception to address that issue. 2025 was a record year for our company for new customer acquisition, and we have a number of exciting announcements on the new product front to share soon,” said David Bellini, CEO of CyberFOX. “Level and Radian demonstrated a thorough understanding of our industry and solution set, and are excited to help us create the first truly comprehensive platform in our market segment to assist our customers with all their security needs.”

“Dave and Adam have an impeccable pedigree serving both MSPs and non-MSP customers, given their previous experience building companies such as ConnectWise and Liongard, and we're honored that they chose us to partner with them for the next leg of CyberFOX's journey,” said Ben Levin, Level’s CEO and Co-Founder. “With no external capital raised to date, they have become the clear leader in privileged access management, with industry-leading NPS scores and exceptional ARR growth validating this thesis. The entire CyberFOX team has been a pleasure to work with and we have immense conviction that this will be a category-defining software company.”

About CyberFOX

CyberFOX is a global cybersecurity software provider focused on privileged access management (PAM) and password management for managed service providers (MSPs) and IT professionals. Its flagship products – CyberFOX AutoElevate for PAM, CyberFOX Password Manager, and CyberFOX DNS Filtering – supply critical elements of a comprehensive security strategy. The ability to mitigate risks by controlling user access to critical information strengthens MSPs and IT departments’ security defenses. Prioritizing cybersecurity best practices as a company like CIS critical controls, allows CyberFOX to make complex cybersecurity simple while providing affordable and efficient solutions. To learn more about how CyberFOX helps protect MSPs and businesses, visit www.cyberfox.com .

About Level Equity

Level Equity is a middle market private investment firm focused on providing capital to rapidly growing software and technology-enabled businesses. Level provides long-term capital across various transaction types in support of continued growth. The firm has raised over $4.5 billion in committed capital for its closed funds and co-investments and has made over 125 investments since its inception. For more information, please visit www.levelequity.com .

About Radian

Radian Capital is a New York–based software growth equity firm with more than $1.8 billion under management. The firm works closely with a small number of technology founders, providing capital and strategic support to drive sustainable, long-term growth. Radian has built particular depth in cybersecurity software, with investments such as Emailage, GreyNoise, and EasyDMARC. For more information, visit www.radiancapital.com .

