Kloeckner Metals Grows Non-Ferrous Capabilities with Camalloy Acquisition

ROSWELL, Ga., Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kloeckner Metals Corporation (KMC) announced the acquisition of Camalloy, a non-ferrous service center specializing in stainless steel and aluminum, located in Washington, Pennsylvania, just outside of Pittsburgh.

The Pennsylvania site operates as a fast-turn service center supporting a long-established regional customer base across the Mid-Atlantic and Midwest. The acquisition enhances Kloeckner’s ability to deliver responsive stainless and aluminum solutions, supported by a broader, more integrated North American supply chain.

Key Facts

Camalloy specializes in stainless steel and aluminum products, supporting customers with shortened lead times and consistent material availability. Established regional footprint: Strategically located in Washington, Pennsylvania, the facility serves customers across Pennsylvania, Ohio, New Jersey, New York, Indiana, Maryland, Delaware, Kentucky, and West Virginia.

Strategically located in Washington, Pennsylvania, the facility serves customers across Pennsylvania, Ohio, New Jersey, New York, Indiana, Maryland, Delaware, Kentucky, and West Virginia. Processing capabilities: The 35,000-square-foot facility includes shearing and PVC application capabilities, expanding Kloeckner’s non-ferrous footprint and expertise.





Strengthening Kloeckner’s Non-Ferrous Capabilities

The acquisition fortifies Kloeckner’s regional coverage in the Mid-Atlantic while enhancing its ability to support customers across the broader Midwest.

Camalloy brings established transactional expertise in stainless steel and aluminum, complementing Kloeckner’s existing non-ferrous offerings.

The centrally located service platform improves Kloeckner’s ability to efficiently serve major industrial hubs, including Philadelphia, Buffalo, Cleveland, Cincinnati, and Columbus.





“Camalloy raises the bar for our non-ferrous business, helping us deliver faster service and more dependable supply to stainless and aluminum customers,” said John Ganem, CEO, Kloeckner Metals Corporation.

About Kloeckner Metals Corporation

Kloeckner Metals Corporation (KMC) is a subsidiary of Klöckner & Co headquartered in Roswell, Georgia, USA. It is one of the largest metal processors and one of the leading service center companies in North America. The company has around 2,800 employees at 45+ branches across the USA and Mexico and generated pro forma sales of USD4.2 billion in fiscal year 2024. KMC is committed to delivering the latest fabrication and processing technologies and the most innovative supply chain solutions to its customers. The company also provides access to electrical steel, aluminum, and stainless steel, especially serving automotive and industrial end markets in North America.

About Camalloy

Camalloy is a non-ferrous metals service provider offering a range of aluminum and stainless steel products. The company supports customers across Pennsylvania, Ohio, New Jersey, New York, Indiana, Maryland, Delaware, Kentucky, and West Virginia with direct delivery and responsive service. Camalloy has built a strong reputation through consistent quality control and reliable, on-time delivery.

Contact

Steven Nghe

steven.nghe@kloeckner.com