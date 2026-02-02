The Sequoia Project Releases Draft of Workgroup-Developed Best Practices for Providers Aimed at Simplifying Patient Access to Health Data

VIENNA, Va., Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Sequoia Project, a leading non-profit focused on advancing healthcare interoperability, today released for public comment a draft set of best practices for reducing barriers to patient access to health data. The draft document, Simplifying Data Access for Better Patient Experience: Best Practices and Implementation Toolkit for Providers, includes an implementation toolkit to help guide providers and make it easier for patients to access their health data. The Sequoia Project seeks public feedback on the draft through April 2, 2026.

The “Best Practices and Implementation Toolkit” were developed by the Interoperability Matters’ Consumer Engagement Strategy Workgroup, a diverse workgroup comprised of patient data advocates, as well as representatives from healthcare providers, electronic health record companies, personal health record developers, and information vendors. The effort seeks to reframe the industry approach to all aspects of patient data access through the lens of patient and user experiences, recommending simple ways to improve patient workflows and decrease administrative burdens associated with health data access.

“Ensuring that health data truly serves the consumer requires more than technology. It requires listening to people and acting on what we hear,” said Mariann Yeager, chief executive officer of The Sequoia Project. “The Consumer Engagement Strategy Workgroup brings together diverse voices to turn real-world consumer insights into practical strategies that reduce barriers and help health data work better for everyone.”

The Consumer Engagement Strategy Workgroup was launched in 2024 by The Sequoia Project’s Interoperability Matters program, with a goal of identifying ways to decrease the data access-related administrative burden on patients and caregivers. This is the workgroup’s first publication.

“We’ve come a long way toward making data more accessible to patients, but there are remaining barriers that need to be and can be addressed,” said Anna McCollister, workgroup lead and co-chair. “What seems like a minor requirement to a hospital legal counsel or health information department can be a significant barrier to a patient or caregiver, especially in times of urgent need. Many of these barriers have simple fixes, but you need to be willing to examine the process through the eyes of the patient to be able to understand how best to fix them. That’s what we’ve done as a workgroup, and the best practices we’ve developed lay out what a patient-centered data access workflow looks like. We want to transform the insights from patients, caregivers, and advocates into practical strategies that improve patient experience and reduce patient burden.”

“Our work is grounded in the everyday experiences of patients and caregivers,” said Cathriona Dolphin-Dempsey, co-chair of the Consumer Engagement Strategy Workgroup. “By bringing together diverse stakeholders from across the ecosystem, we are advancing solutions that empower consumers to access, understand, and use their electronic health information with confidence and ease.”

View the draft “Simplifying Data Access for Better Patient Experience: Best Practices and Implementation Toolkit for Providers,” and submit feedback through April 2 via online form.

Interested in getting involved with the Consumer Engagement Strategy Workgroup? Learn how you can participate here.

About The Sequoia Project

The Sequoia Project is a non-profit, 501c3, public-private collaborative chartered to advance implementation of secure, interoperable nationwide health information exchange. The Sequoia Project focuses on solving real-world interoperability challenges and brings together public and private stakeholders in forums, such as the Interoperability Matters cooperative, to overcome barriers. The Interoperability Matters cooperative brings together experts from across the private sector and government in workgroups to identify, prioritize, and solve the most pressing challenges to health information exchange. The Sequoia Project is the Recognized Coordinating Entity® (RCE®) for the Assistant Secretary for Technology Policy’s Office of the National Coordinator for Health IT’s Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement™ (TEFCA™). For more information about The Sequoia Project and its initiatives, visit www.sequoiaproject.org .

