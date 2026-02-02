NuGen Capital Management Deploying $150 Million of Capital to Address 2026 Solar Market Challenges

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NuGen Capital Management, LLC (NuGen), a national solar energy infrastructure investor and operator, increases their commitment to deploy over $150 million of capital targeting operating and distressed solar assets across the Northeast. The firm’s capital positioning reflects a conviction that 2026 will favor experienced operators who apply an “Owner Mindset” to optimize project performance and preserve long-term economic value for customers, partners, and other key stakeholders.

As NuGen enters the new year, Laura Frazier, Managing Director of Business Development & Strategy, underscores the firm’s continued drive and disciplined growth strategy, “NuGen begins 2026 with strong momentum, having committed approximately $30 million of its $150 million in deployable capital to near-term and operating projects, primarily across the Northeast.” Built on years of successful execution as a long-term owner, NuGen remains focused on deploying capital into high-quality solar assets while maintaining rigorous oversight and operational excellence. By deeply understanding solar assets across their lifecycle, the NuGen team leverages its experience to optimize performance and deliver resilient, economic outcomes for all stakeholders.

NuGen integrates project finance, tax strategy, and operational asset management to enhance project performance while reducing risk. “Our strength lies in pairing operational excellence with a disciplined focus on long-term value,” said Nicole Verdi, Managing Director, Operations, Finance & Legal at NuGen, “that integration allows us to improve outcomes, manage risk, and create durable value across the portfolio.”

The current solar market has created both challenges and opportunities for developers and owners with development projects facing a compressed timeline. Projects must begin construction by 2026 to secure federal tax credits, creating a critical window. Projects that are fundamentally sound but facing these near-term constraints represent NuGen’s primary target, as capital providers with operational expertise can unlock value for operating asset owners and developers facing challenges in regulatory markets that are in need of capital to face critical deadlines. NuGen’s cross-sector experience in energy solutions, real estate and finance deliver creative thinking and expert solutions in complex market environments.

Across the renewable energy sector, the greatest opportunities emerge when experienced teams work together to deliver projects through uncertainty. By combining strong execution, disciplined capital, and proven operating experience, the industry can transform market volatility into lasting assets on the grid. “When we prioritize partnership alongside performance, we turn uncertainty into momentum,” said Aaron Rust, Managing Director, Renewable Infrastructure, “that collaboration creates durable value not only for our businesses, but for the communities and customers who rely on the clean energy transition.”

NuGen will be active at RE+ Northeast (February 4-5, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts) with a focus on meeting owners of operating projects or developers with near term portfolio pipelines. NuGen is particularly interested in connecting with sponsors facing tax equity funding gaps, distressed asset owners exploring exit options, and companies looking to monetize existing operating portfolios. NuGen’s presence at RE+ Northeast underscores its commitment to engaging with regional stakeholders and signals readiness to explore new leads. Interested parties can schedule time with NuGen’s team by emailing bd@nugencapital.com.

About NuGen Capital Management

Founded in 2010, NuGen Capital Management serves at the forefront of clean energy development and capital solutions in the United States. Led by energy infrastructure and real estate investor David Milner, NuGen finances, constructs, owns and operates projects and partnerships that are transforming the American energy market and paving the way for the country’s energy transition.

As investors and developers, we are bringing innovative and adaptable capital solutions to communities across the country and supporting cutting-edge technology that rapidly advancing the pace of the U.S. energy transition. As owners and operators, we directly manage a growing portfolio, with investments totaling more than $250 million as of January 2025, focused on real estate, clean energy assets and electric transportation fleets.

And as community partners, we are building a network of businesses, landowners, building owners, and regulatory and utility partners who are committed to accelerating our mission, while providing philanthropic support to advance education and environmental justice.

Learn more at www.NuGenCapital.com.

