Angry Orchard’s Ex‑Change Program Lets You Trade Your Ex’s Leftover Junk for Hard Cider This Valentine’s Day

WALDEN, NY, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breakups come with more than just emotions. They leave you stuck with your ex’s abandoned junk and the irritation that follows. This Valentine's Day, Angry Orchard Hard Cider is helping the heartbroken transform their ex's abandoned belongings into something they actually want: hard cider. Through the Angry Orchard Ex-Change program, drinkers can ship their ex’s old junk to the Angry Orchard Cider House in exchange for cash toward a fresh case of cider.[2] Consider it the ultimate trade up.

If your ex left their stuff at your place months ago – maybe even years ago – and never came back for it, it’s time for an upgrade. Starting Feb. 2, fans can visit angryorchardexchange.com to register for a free Angry Orchard Ex-Change Kit, complete with packaging materials and a prepaid shipping label. Box up those annoying reminders – the forgotten hoodie, dusty vinyl, or that hideous poster that never matched anything in your place anyway – and send it all to the Angry Orchard Cider House.

Once Angry Orchard receives your ex’s abandoned stuff, the team will send you cash to put toward a case of cider. Your ex's baggage becomes your fresh start and a fully stocked fridge. All items will be sorted and donated, so nothing goes to waste… except the relationship itself.

“Valentine’s Day has a way of stirring up plenty of frustrations, and at Angry Orchard, we love helping our drinkers find the fun in all of it,” said Matt Withington, senior director of marketing at Angry Orchard. “The Ex-Change program lets our fans turn their breakup baggage into something they actually want: a fridge stocked with cider.”

Life’s too short for bad relationships and drinks that don’t deserve you. With bold, refreshing flavor, Angry Orchard is the perfect companion for celebrating a fresh start. To register for the Angry Orchard Ex-Change program and finally reclaim your space (and peace of mind), visit angryorchardex-change.com.

About Angry Orchard

The leading cider across the country¹, Angry Orchard's cider makers experiment with apple varieties near and far to continuously develop new cider styles and flavors. Crafted with real apples and the highest quality ingredients, Angry Orchard is balanced, refreshing, and full of flavor, with a wide variety of styles fit for all. At the home of Angry Orchard on a 60-acre apple orchard in New York's Hudson Valley, the team of cider makers create small-batch experimentation with fruit grown right on-site while offering an experience for guests to sip cider amongst the trees. To learn more about Angry Orchard, visit AngryOrchard.com. Please drink responsibly.

