Stop & Shop Lowers Chicken Prices Across New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut

NANUET, N.Y., Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stop & Shop today announced new lower, everyday prices on chicken at all its stores across New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. With the price reductions taking effect before the “Big Game,” Stop & Shop is making it easier for customers to save on wings, tenders, and drums, which are some of the most popular staples for football snacking. In 2025, around 1.47 billion wings were consumed for the “Big Game”, according to the National Chicken Council. The lower prices apply to a wide range of products from national brands like Perdue and Bell & Evans to private brands like Stop & Shop’s Nature’s Promise chicken, delivering “More Cluck for Your Buck” throughout the store.

“With game-day right around the corner and chicken tenders and wings among the most popular snacks, this felt like the perfect time to deliver meaningful savings for our local customers,” said Roger Wheeler, President of Stop & Shop. “These new lower prices on chicken are here to stay, and we’re proud to help our customers stretch their grocery budgets even further throughout the year - and to take another step towards delivering an even better shopping experience.”

Customers can easily identify the new lower prices in-store through yellow tags and signage highlighting “More Cluck for Your Buck.” Examples of the new everyday prices include*:



Item

Was

Now

% Decrease

Stop & Shop Brand Chicken Drum Value Pack

$1.89/lb.

$1.29/lb.

38%

Stop & Shop Brand Boneless Chicken Breast Value Pack

$3.99/lb.

$2.99/lb.

29%

Stop & Shop Brand Chicken Thigh Value Pack

$1.89/lb.

$1.49/lb.

24% Perdue Chicken Drums

$2.99/lb.

$2.49/lb. 18%

Stop & Shop Brand Chicken Wing Value Pack

$4.19/lb.

$3.59/lb.

15%

Bell Evans Chicken Wings Tray Pack – 1LB

$6.99/lb.

$5.99/lb.

15%

Bell Evans Boneless Chicken Breasts

$11.99/lb.

$10.49/lb.

13%

Perdue Chicken Tenders

$7.29/lb.

$6.49/lb.

12%

Nature’s Promise Chicken Tenders

$10.49/lb.

$9.49/lb.

10%



Lowering prices on chicken is just one of many ways Stop & Shop continues to help customers save more every day. Additional savings opportunities include:

In-Store Savings Stations – Located in every Stop & Shop, these kiosks allow customers to activate weekly digital coupons and personalized offers without needing a smartphone, internet access, or computer. Each month, the Savings Station gives customers the opportunity to receive a FREE product. On February 9, in celebration of National Pizza Day, all customers who check in at the Savings Station will receive a free jar of Stop & Shop Pizza/Pasta Sauce.



– Located in every Stop & Shop, these kiosks allow customers to activate weekly digital coupons and personalized offers without needing a smartphone, internet access, or computer. Each month, the Savings Station gives customers the opportunity to receive a FREE product. On February 9, in celebration of National Pizza Day, all customers who check in at the Savings Station will receive a free jar of Stop & Shop Pizza/Pasta Sauce. Weekly Sales – More than 10,000 items go on sale every week, offering consistent value throughout the store.



– More than 10,000 items go on sale every week, offering consistent value throughout the store. Deal Lock – Locks in low prices on hundreds of items for several weeks at a time, providing price certainty and added savings.



– Locks in low prices on hundreds of items for several weeks at a time, providing price certainty and added savings. Meal Deals – Family-friendly offers that feature a protein on sale plus free items to complete a meal for four. For example, a taco dinner deal may include ground beef on sale, then customers will receive free taco seasoning, beans, shells, and shredded cheese.



– Family-friendly offers that feature a protein on sale plus free items to complete a meal for four. For example, a taco dinner deal may include ground beef on sale, then customers will receive free taco seasoning, beans, shells, and shredded cheese. Compare & Save – Save on the same great quality as national brands with Stop & Shop’s private brands, including Stop & Shop brand, Nature’s Promise, Taste of Inspirations, and more.



In 2024, Stop & Shop launched a multi-year initiative focused on enhancing the customer experience through lower prices, store renovations, and improved in-store service. These latest price reductions represent another step in the company’s ongoing commitment to delivering outstanding value and a high-quality shopping experience.

