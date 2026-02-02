AutoScheduler Execs Named Food Logistics 2026 Rock Stars of the Supply Chain

This award recognizes influential individuals in the industry whose achievements, hard work, and vision have shaped the global cold food supply chain



AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoScheduler.AI, a leading AI-based Decision Agent that unifies and automates warehouse decision-making, announces that CEO Keith Moore and Head of Product Kunj Pandya are recipients of the 2026 Rock Stars of the Supply Chain Award from Food Logistics magazine. The award honors influential individuals in the industry whose achievements, hard work, and vision have shaped the global cold food supply chain.

Keith Moore is recognized in the Leaders in Excellence category. As CEO of AutoScheduler.AI, he leads the company’s strategic direction, oversees organizational growth, and serves as the company’s primary spokesperson. A recognized thought leader, visionary, and serial entrepreneur, Moore has played a key role in advancing AI-driven warehouse decision agents, helping food and beverage supply chains improve execution, resilience, and decision velocity in increasingly volatile operating environments.

Kunj Pandya is recognized in the Rising Stars Category. As Head of Product, he leads the design and development of AutoScheduler’s intelligent warehouse optimization and decision automation solutions, supporting some of the world’s largest CPG and food and beverage companies. With a background in industrial engineering and data science, Pandya blends deep technical expertise with a practical understanding of real-world logistics challenges. He has been instrumental in shaping AutoScheduler’s AI-driven Decision Agent framework, which unifies data from WMS, ERP, and execution systems to enable more predictive, efficient warehouse operations.

“The cold food supply chain is operating under constant pressure from food safety requirements and labor constraints to cost volatility and disruptions that can change by the hour,” says Keith Moore, CEO of AutoScheduler.AI. “This recognition reflects the incredible work our team is doing to help food shippers move beyond static plans and manual firefighting, toward smarter, more adaptive operations that can make better decisions in real time. I’m especially proud to see Kunj recognized for the impact he’s having on the future of warehouse execution.”

"From cargo fraud and natural disasters to ever-changing food safety regulations and increase in tariffs and cost of goods, many of today's supply chain leaders are faced with a number of challenges. But it's their resilience, hard work, innovation, and attention to quality, sustainability and food safety that separates these rock stars apart from everyone else," says Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive and co-founder of the Women in Supply Chain Forum.

Go to https://foodl.me/g04uxp22 to view the full list of winners. Go to https://www.foodlogistics.com/awards to learn more about other Food Logistics’ awards.

About AutoScheduler.AI

AutoScheduler.AI empowers supply chains with its Agentic AI-based Decision Agent that runs your warehouse. It integrates with your existing WMS/LMS/YMS or any other solution to drive value across the supply chain by optimizing labor, inventory, automation, and dock schedules in real-time. AutoScheduler continuously harmonizes data across disparate systems and intelligently sequences tasks throughout the entire operation, adapting in real-time as conditions change. AutoScheduler is a Decision Agent that automates decisions to improve service, increase throughput, and lower operating costs. For more information, visit: http://www.AutoScheduler.AI.

About Food Logistics

Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Food Logistics also operates SCN Summit and Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to www.FoodLogistics.com to learn more.

About IRONMARKETS

IRONMARKETS, formerly known as AC Business Media, is a leading business-to-business media and buyer engagement platform with a portfolio of renowned brands in heavy construction, asphalt, concrete, paving, rental, sustainability, landscape, manufacturing, logistics, and supply chain markets. IRONMARKETS delivers relevant, cutting-edge content to its audiences through its industry-leading digital properties, trade shows, conferences, videos, magazines, webinars, and newsletters. It also provides advertisers the analytics, data, and ability to reach their target audience. Learn more at https://www.iron.markets.

Contact:

Becky Boyd

MediaFirst PR

Becky@MediaFirst.Net

Cell: (404) 421-8497

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8469c802-6131-4258-be5b-3b0858647533