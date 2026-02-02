ITF Group’s CEO Sam Burkhan Recognized by Food Logistics as a 2026 Rock Star of the Supply Chain

HAZELWOOD, Mo., Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ITF Group (“ITF”), a leader in 3PL supply chain logistics solutions, proudly announces the recognition of its CEO, Sam Burkhan, as a winner of the prestigious 2026 Rock Stars of the Supply Chain award by Food Logistics magazine. This annual award celebrates the industry’s most influential figures whose vision, dedication, and significant accomplishments have a lasting, positive impact on the cold food supply chain around the world.

Sam Burkhan was recognized in the Leaders in Excellence category for his role in strengthening ITF Group’s position as a trusted provider of secure, dependable cold chain solutions. Under his leadership, ITF has continued to raise the bar for operational excellence, transparency, and innovation across the logistics sector.

In addition to this accomplishment, Burkhan was recently awarded the prestigious Shuhrat (Honor) Medal by the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan for his entrepreneurial contributions. His dedication to transparency, innovation, and people-first leadership has set new standards in logistics.

“This incredible recognition from Food Logistics is a direct reflection of the dedication, hard work, and innovative spirit of the entire ITF team,” says Sam Burkhan, CEO of ITF Group. “The men and women who have dedicated their careers to the betterment of ITF are the fundamental reasons for our continued success and our standing as a leader in the supply chain industry.”

ITF Group's commitment to utilizing cutting-edge logistics technology and upholding industry best practices has allowed the company to consistently achieve excellence, even in the face of global market instability. This recognition celebrates the company's excellence in rigorous quality assurance for the food and beverage industry, operational environmental sustainability, and the implementation of strong visibility and cybersecurity to protect food safety and high-value cargo.

"From cargo fraud and natural disasters to ever-changing food safety regulations and an increase in tariffs and cost of goods, many of today's supply chain leaders are faced with a number of challenges," stated Marina Mayer. "But it's their resilience, hard work, innovation and attention to quality, sustainability and food safety that separates these rock stars apart from everyone else."

To learn more about ITF Group and the company’s commitment to protecting the integrity and efficiency of the global cold food supply chain, visit itfgroup.com.

About ITF Group

Founded in 2012, ITF Group LLC is a trusted asset-based 3PL partner delivering smart, scalable logistics solutions across North America and beyond. From Full Truckload (FTL) and Less Than Truckload (LTL) services to warehousing, last-mile delivery, and global forwarding, we move freight with precision and purpose. Our tech-driven approach, high-performance fleet, and experienced team power seamless supply chain execution—so our customers can stay focused on growth. Whether it’s across the street or across the globe, ITF Group gets it there.

About Food Logistics

Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Food Logistics also operates SCN Summit and Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to www.FoodLogistics.com to learn more.

Media Contact

Michelle Williams

LeadCoverage

michelle.w@leadcoverage.com