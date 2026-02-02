nVent Electric plc to Host 2026 Investor Day on February 24

LONDON, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) (“nVent”), a global leader in electrical connection and protection solutions, will hold its 2026 Investor Day on February 24. Beth Wozniak, chair and chief executive officer, and members of the senior leadership team will share updated medium‑term financial objectives and the next phase of the company’s growth strategy.

The event is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. ET and conclude at approximately 12:00 p.m. ET. Live and on-demand webcasts of the event and materials will be available through the “Investor Relations” section of the company’s website (https://investors.nvent.com).

About nVent

nVent is a leading global provider of electrical connection and protection solutions. We believe our inventive electrical solutions enable safer systems and ensure a more secure world. We design, manufacture, market, install and service high performance products and solutions that connect and protect some of the world's most sensitive equipment, buildings and critical processes. We offer a comprehensive range of systems protection and electrical connections solutions across industry-leading brands that are recognized globally for quality, reliability and innovation. Our principal office is in London and our management office in the United States is in Minneapolis. Our robust portfolio of leading electrical product brands dates back more than 100 years and includes nVent CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, ILSCO, SCHROFF and TRACHTE. Learn more at www.nvent.com.

nVent, CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, ILSCO, SCHROFF and TRACHTE are trademarks owned or licensed by nVent Services GmbH or its affiliates.

