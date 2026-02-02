Security Service Edge Market to Reach US$ 24.6 Billion by 2033 Driven by Cloud-Native Security Adoption, Hybrid Work, and Zero-Trust Frameworks Says Astute Analytica

Chicago, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to recent data from Astute Analytica, the global security service edge market was valued at US$ 2.9 billion in 2024 and is projected to hit the market valuation of US$ 24.6 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 26.8% during the forecast period 2025–2033.

The Security Service Edge (SSE) market is experiencing robust momentum as global enterprises confront escalating cybersecurity threats with increasing strategic urgency. Organizations worldwide are recognizing that traditional security models are no longer sufficient to protect their evolving digital ecosystems. In 2025, more than 62% of organizations have concrete plans to retire legacy Virtual Private Networks (VPNs), signaling a decisive shift toward modern, agile security solutions.

The migration away from legacy systems is fueling the rise of cloud-native SSE platforms designed to unify security, access control, and data protection across increasingly complex hybrid and multi-cloud environments. These platforms offer the flexibility and scalability that modern enterprises require, enabling seamless security policies and enforcement regardless of where users and resources reside. By consolidating multiple security functions into a single cloud-delivered service, SSE solutions reduce complexity and improve visibility, helping organizations stay ahead of sophisticated cyber threats while supporting dynamic business operations.

Unlocking New Potential: Generative AI’s Role in Security Service Edge

A transformative opportunity is emerging within the Security Service Edge (SSE) market through the integration of Generative AI (GenAI) technologies. Moving beyond traditional automation, stakeholders are shifting focus toward autonomous security operations that can proactively manage complex security environments.

Leading vendors are pioneering GenAI-powered co-pilots designed to translate natural language security objectives into intricate, machine-readable SSE policies. This capability significantly reduces the time and expertise required to configure security controls while minimizing human errors that can leave systems vulnerable. By allowing security teams to articulate their goals in plain language, these AI co-pilots streamline policy creation and enforcement, empowering organizations to respond swiftly to emerging risks without the bottleneck of manual configuration.

In 2025, GenAI systems will be trained to analyze vast volumes of unstructured threat intelligence gathered from thousands of disparate sources. This deep, autonomous analysis enables SSE platforms to generate and deploy new security controls preemptively, targeting zero-day vulnerabilities before they can be exploited. By harnessing GenAI’s ability to synthesize complex data into actionable insights, security operations become more proactive, shifting from reactive defense to anticipatory protection that evolves with the threat landscape.

Expanding IoT Landscape: A Growing Security Challenge

The rapid proliferation of unmanaged and insecure Internet of Things (IoT) devices is dramatically expanding the attack surface that organizations must defend, directly driving demand in the Security Service Edge (SSE) market. As IoT devices become ubiquitous—from smart sensors and industrial equipment to connected home appliances—the sheer volume of these endpoints is creating complex security challenges.

Enterprises are grappling with the daunting task of gaining visibility and control over this sprawling IoT ecosystem. Many organizations lack the tools or frameworks to monitor and secure these devices effectively, leaving critical vulnerabilities exposed. Unmanaged IoT devices often operate with weak security protocols, outdated software, or no security measures at all, making them prime targets for cybercriminals seeking entry points into larger networks.

The consequences of unsecured IoT devices are evident in the dramatic surge of Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks. In 2024 alone, the number of DDoS incidents skyrocketed to 165,000, many of which were orchestrated through botnets composed of compromised IoT devices. These attacks overwhelm networks and services, causing significant disruptions across industries. Beyond operational impacts, each incident carries a hefty financial burden, with the average cost approaching US$234,000 per attack. These mounting losses highlight the critical need for robust security measures tailored to the unique risks posed by IoT environments.

North America’s Commanding Lead in the Security Service Edge Market

North America stands at the forefront of the Security Service Edge (SSE) market, commanding a dominant 39.22% share as organizations across the region aggressively modernize their cybersecurity frameworks. This leadership is rooted in a combination of substantial cloud investments and the pressing need to confront an increasingly sophisticated cyber threat landscape.

The scale of North America’s digital transformation is staggering, highlighted by U.S. spending on shared cloud infrastructure reaching $57.0 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024 alone. This investment underscores the rapid migration to cloud platforms and the expansion of complex, multi-cloud environments. With 83% of large U.S. enterprises utilizing multi-cloud infrastructures in 2024, businesses are navigating an intricate ecosystem that traditional security models struggle to protect.

The escalating severity of cyber threats in North America further accelerates SSE adoption. Government agencies, notably the U.S. Department of Defense, exemplify this urgency by actively implementing 91 specific zero-trust capability outcomes aimed at fortifying network defenses. This commitment to zero-trust principles—where no user or device is inherently trusted—reflects a broader shift toward more resilient and adaptive security frameworks.

