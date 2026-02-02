Lassila & Tikanoja Plc: Announcement of a change in shareholding according to Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Market Act

Stock exchange release
2 February 2026 at 4.15 PM EET

Lassila & Tikanoja Plc: Announcement of a change in shareholding according to Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Market Act

Lassila & Tikanoja received a notification from Protector Forsikring ASA on 30 January 2026, according to which its shares in Lassila & Tikanoja decreased below 5 percent on 29 January 2026. Protector Forsikring ASA’s direct holding in Lassila & Tikanoja decreased to 1 686 182 shares and 1 686 182 votes, which is 4,4127 % of Lassila & Tikanoja’s total shares and 4,4127 % of total voting rights.

Total positions of Protector Forsikring ASA:

 % of shares and voting rights% of shares and voting rights through financial instrumentsTotal of both in %Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer 
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reachedShares: 4,4127 %

Votes: 4,4127 %		 Shares: 4,4127 %

Votes: 4,4127 %		38 211 724
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
5,0002 %		 
5,0002 %		 

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A: Shares and voting rights:

Class/type of shares,
ISIN code		 Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights
 Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)Direct (SMA 9:5)Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI4000592472Shares:
1 686 182
Votes: 
1 686 182		 Shares: 4,4127 %

Votes: 4,4127 %		 
SUBTOTAL AShares: 1 686 182
Votes:  1 686 182		Shares: 4,4127 %
Votes:  4,4127 %


B: Financial Instruments according to SMA 9:6a:

Type of financial instrumentExpiration dateExercise / Conversion PeriodPhysical or cash settlementNumber of shares and voting rights% of shares and voting rights
 -----
SUBTOTAL B---  

LASSILA & TIKANOJA PLC

Hilppa Rautpalo
SVP, Legal, HR and EHSQ

Additional information:
Hilppa Rautpalo
tel. +358 10 636 2810


Lassila & Tikanoja is a leading Nordic circular economy company committed to unleashing the potential of circularity together with its customers and partners. Our services include waste management and recycling, hazardous waste and remediation services as well as industrial services and water treatment. Our goal is to strengthen an efficient infrastructure in society and promote the sustainable use of materials by transforming waste streams into valuable raw materials. L&T employs approximately 2,300 people in Finland and Sweden and is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

