Lassila & Tikanoja Plc
Stock exchange release
2 February 2026 at 4.15 PM EET
Lassila & Tikanoja Plc: Announcement of a change in shareholding according to Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Market Act
Lassila & Tikanoja received a notification from Protector Forsikring ASA on 30 January 2026, according to which its shares in Lassila & Tikanoja decreased below 5 percent on 29 January 2026. Protector Forsikring ASA’s direct holding in Lassila & Tikanoja decreased to 1 686 182 shares and 1 686 182 votes, which is 4,4127 % of Lassila & Tikanoja’s total shares and 4,4127 % of total voting rights.
Total positions of Protector Forsikring ASA:
|% of shares and voting rights
|% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments
|Total of both in %
|Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|Shares: 4,4127 %
Votes: 4,4127 %
|Shares: 4,4127 %
Votes: 4,4127 %
|38 211 724
|Position of previous notification (if applicable)
5,0002 %
5,0002 %
Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:
A: Shares and voting rights:
|Class/type of shares,
ISIN code
|Number of shares and voting rights
|% of shares and voting rights
|Direct (SMA 9:5)
|Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|Direct (SMA 9:5)
|Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|FI4000592472
|Shares:
1 686 182
Votes:
1 686 182
|Shares: 4,4127 %
Votes: 4,4127 %
|SUBTOTAL A
|Shares: 1 686 182
Votes: 1 686 182
|Shares: 4,4127 %
Votes: 4,4127 %
B: Financial Instruments according to SMA 9:6a:
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise / Conversion Period
|Physical or cash settlement
|Number of shares and voting rights
|% of shares and voting rights
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|SUBTOTAL B
|-
|-
|-
LASSILA & TIKANOJA PLC
Hilppa Rautpalo
SVP, Legal, HR and EHSQ
Additional information:
Hilppa Rautpalo
tel. +358 10 636 2810
Lassila & Tikanoja is a leading Nordic circular economy company committed to unleashing the potential of circularity together with its customers and partners. Our services include waste management and recycling, hazardous waste and remediation services as well as industrial services and water treatment. Our goal is to strengthen an efficient infrastructure in society and promote the sustainable use of materials by transforming waste streams into valuable raw materials. L&T employs approximately 2,300 people in Finland and Sweden and is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.
