VivoPower International PLC Announces Termination of At-the-Market (ATM) Equity Offering Agreement

LONDON, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) (“VivoPower” or the “Company”), a leading B Corp-certified global developer and owner of powered land and data center infrastructure for AI compute applications, today announced that it has formally terminated its “at-the-market” equity offering agreement (the “ATM Agreement”) with Chardan Capital Markets, LLC, dated December 23, 2025.

The ATM Agreement provided for the potential sale of the Company’s ordinary shares under the Company’s Form F-3 shelf registration statement dated March 27, 2024. The Company confirms that no further shares will be issued or sold pursuant to this ATM Agreement.

The decision to terminate the ATM facility follows a review of the Company’s current operating cash flow outlook, capital requirements, potential alternative economically non dilutive sources of capital, including at the project or asset level, and current market conditions. Management has determined that at this current time, its projected cash flow from operations, as well as current and projected economically non-dilutive sources of funding, obviate the need to raise ATM capital. This approach is consistent with the Board’s focus on disciplined capital allocation and avoiding, where possible, dilutive capital raisings.

About VivoPower

Originally founded in 2014 and listed on Nasdaq since 2016, VivoPower operates with a global footprint spanning the United Kingdom, Australia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia. An award-winning global sustainable energy solutions B Corporation, VivoPower is scaling up its power to X strategy with a focus on developing, building, and owning low-cost, sustainable powered land and data center infrastructure in select sovereign nations to be leased out for AI use cases. It also has three other business units, Tembo, Caret Digital, and Vivo Federation, which are in the process of being spun out or divested. Tembo is focused on electric solutions for off-road and on-road customized and ruggedized fleet applications, as well as ancillary financing, charging, battery, and microgrid solutions. Caret Digital is a power-to-x business focused on the highest and best use cases for renewable power, including digital asset mining. Vivo Federation is the digital asset arm of VivoPower, focused on XRPL-based real-world blockchain applications and maintaining exposure to Ripple Labs shares and XRP tokens.

